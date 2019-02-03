Conor McGregor and his son wore matching suits to the Super Bowl, and it was adorable

caption Conor McGregor and his son were the most dapper duo of the Super Bowl. source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Super Bowl LIII kicks off on Sunday between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Ahead of the game, celebrities took to the field, including Conor McGregor, who looked sharp alongside his son in matching suits.

McGregor has shown himself as an NFL fan before, recently partying with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of a game.

Celebrity sports fans have gathered in Atlanta, Georgia this Sunday to take in Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Some celebrities are die-hard fans, while others go to see and be seen, promote projects, or, as Conor McGregor showed, spend some quality time with the family.

It’s possible there was no pair dressed more dapper on Super Bowl Sunday than McGregor and his son, who wore matching suits while spending some time on the field ahead of kickoff.

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

McGregor has shown an appreciation for the NFL in the past, most recently cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and even inspiring the touchdown dance of quarterback Dak Prescott.

There are plenty of celebrity sports fans in Atlanta for the Super Bowl, but it’s doubtful any will look as sharp as McGregor for the big game.

