Conor McGregor wants to follow in Floyd Mayweather’s footsteps and cash in with a fight against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa

caption Floyd Mayweather cashed in for $9 million for an exhibition bout against the Japanese kickboxer, and McGregor is now hoping for a similar payday. source Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor wants to fight Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout.

Nasukawa recently faced off against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition, at which Mayweather reportedly made $9 million for his three minutes of work.

McGregor hasn’t fought since tapping out in the fourth round to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since tapping out in the fourth round to Khabib Nurmagomedov, but it now appears he has his next opponent in mind.

On Sunday, McGregor tweeted out that he wanted to fight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout in the near future.

I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout.

Before this summer.

Please arrange this, this instant.

Yours sincerely

The champ champ. @ufc @ParadigmSM — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 7, 2019

Nasukawa recently made headlines for his New Year’s Eve exhibition against boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The Mayweather fight had bizarre build and even more bewildering finish. It was announced in November, with Mayweather and the fight promotion Rizin both notably vague on the rules of the exhibition – Mayweather would be fighting a kickboxer, but it was unclear whether his opponent would be allowed to kick.

Then Mayweather called off the fight just as quickly as it was announced. He deleted all social-media posts about the match and left some wondering whether the whole thing was a sham.

Read more: Many in the fighting world wondered about the legitimacy of Floyd Mayweather’s Rizin fight even before it was called off

Days later, the fight was back on again, and Mayweather wound up winning in Japan via a first-round knockout, reportedly earning $9 million for less than three minutes of work on the day.

Read more: Floyd Mayweather earned $9 million in less than 3 minutes by taking down Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of a bizarre exhibition fight

With Mayweather cashing in for such an easy day of work, it’s not hard to see why McGregor would see a fight against Nasukawa attractive.

McGregor is coming off getting demolished by Nurmagomedov, and between his boxing match against Mayweather and the launch of his whiskey, has worked more as a promoter than a fighter in the past two years.

McGregor has also said that he wants a rematch with Nurmagomedov in the near future, but in the meantime, if there’s an opportunity to make a few million dollars fast, McGregor wouldn’t be the type to turn the deal down.