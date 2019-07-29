Conor McGregor is ‘p—– off’ with Dana White for saying he’s too small to fight Jorge Masvidal

caption Dana White (left) and Conor McGregor (right). source Getty Images

Conor McGregor is “p—– off” with the UFC boss Dana White.

White said previously that popular welterweight knockout artist Jorge Masvidal is simply too big for the Irish lightweight.

McGregor, seemingly, disagrees.

White added that he has been in communication with the 31-year-old, that McGregor “wants to come back,” and is waiting to see what happens at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

At that event, Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his UFC lightweight championship title against Dustin Poirier.

White says McGregor wants to see how that fight plays out, to see if an opportunity presents itself.

Welterweight contender Masvidal has reached Nate Diaz levels of popularity. Nicknamed “Street Jesus,” the Floridian fighter transcended his sport when he knocked Ben Askren out with a rehearsed flying knee, breaking the UFC record for the fastest KO of all time with a five-second finish.

Since then, Masvidal has been campaigning for a title shot against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but has previously said he would happily break Conor McGregor’s face for “an easy paycheck.”

White has slapped down such a match-up, implying that the Irishman, as a former featherweight who has a 2:2, win:loss record since leaving the 145-pound division, would be unable to hang with fighters like Masvidal who compete at 170 pounds and typically weigh much more on fight night.

All this has done is annoy McGregor.

“Masvidal is too big for him, man,” White said at the post-UFC 240 press conference after Saturday’s show at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. “I think Masvidal is too big, Conor disagrees. So … Conor was not happy that I said Masvidal was too big for him.”

caption Masvidal knocked Askren out in five seconds, then mocked him while he was unconscious. source Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

“That p—– me off that you said he’s too big for me,” McGregor said, according to White.

White added: “I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll say it again, This guy will fight anybody, and I don’t care if he’s p—– off about it or not. I think that Masvidal is too big for Conor. So, if we ever get to that point, I’m sure it’s something Conor and I will fight about.”

White has apparently been in communication with McGregor regarding a comeback, saying the 31-year-old, who hasn’t won a UFC fight since 2016, “wants to come back.”

White said McGregor is simply surveying the land and is waiting to see what happens in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s lightweight championship title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, a pay-per-view show broadcast from du Arena in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

“I talked to him last week,” White said. “What he really is doing is looking to see how everything plays out in September. As of right now, Khabib and Poirier are fighting, anything can happen, and usually does. He’s just waiting to sorta see how it plays out and [to see if he has] an opportunity somewhere to jump in and make something happen.”

McGregor has fought just once since his last win in 2016, a fourth-round submission loss to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.