Conor McGregor posted his first Instagram training video for weeks, suggesting his desire to compete on ‘Fight Island’ could be real

caption Conor McGregor. source Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor has posted a training video on Instagram for only the second time since his last fight.

In the video, McGregor can be seen running down a sunny, countryside road with his family cycling behind him.

McGregor appears in good shape and while it is unknown if he is fighting fit, the Irishman told Dana White he wants to compete on “Fight Island.”

“Fight Island” is a new UFC concept designed to circumvent travel restrictions imposed on countries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video viewed four million times, McGregor can be seen running shirtless down a sunny, countryside road with his father, Tony McGregor, on a push-bike with Conor’s helmet-clad son, Conor Jack Jr., sitting on a bike-seat.

The caption on the video reads: “Three generations of McGregor and our dog Hugo.”

Watch the clip here:

McGregor appears in good shape, something his long-time trainer John Kavanagh told Insider last year that people would always see because he loves the mirror, has got a massive ego, and will never be a “fat, old guy.”

McGregor last fought in January at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, defeating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246 with new, shoulder-strike weapons.

He got on the mic in the middle of the Octagon to blast his rivals as “fools” before saying he was off to party. However, the party appears to be over as the UFC president Dana White said he has been getting texts from McGregor about competing on “Fight Island.”

The UFC was the world’s first major sports organization to restart operations during the coronavirus pandemic and held three shows in an eight-day period in the middle of May at an empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

It returns to Las Vegas for a show at Apex, a facility it owns, on May 30, but will reportedly hold international events on a private island it is leasing to circumvent the travel restrictions imposed because of the international health crisis.

Though it is unclear whether McGregor is fighting fit, White appears keen to recruit him for a bout on “Fight Island.”

