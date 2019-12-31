Conor McGregor wants the $50,000 ‘baddest motherf—er’ belt from Jorge Masvidal, the UFC boss Dana White says

caption Dana White and Conor McGregor. source Getty Images

Conor McGregor desperately wants to be the “baddest motherf—er” in the game and would challenge the “BMF” titleholder, Jorge Masvidal.

That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who told ESPN he thinks the whole matchup is a “bad idea” for the Irishman.

McGregor has not fought for 15 months but is set to return to the Octagon in January to take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at the UFC 246 event in Las Vegas.

McGregor previously said he wanted to fight three times in total in 2020.

Conor McGregor desperately wants the $50,000 “BMF” belt that Jorge Masvidal won when he bested Nate Diaz in the “baddest motherf—er in the game” bout at UFC 244 in November.

That’s according to UFC President Dana White, who told ESPN over the weekend that though McGregor appears keen on challenging Masvidal, he thinks it would be a “bad idea” for the Irishman because of the sheer difference in size.

Masvidal, who is at least two inches taller than McGregor, has been on a tear in 2019 as a 170-pound welterweight and ranked third in Business Insider’s list of the top 25 fighters of the year.

McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion, has endured a win-loss streak since moving up from the 145-pound featherweight division in 2015.

McGregor is set to return to action in Las Vegas at UFC 246 in January after a 15-month absence from professional fighting. Should he defeat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, he would appear to want one of two fights: a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, the last man to defeat him, or a welterweight bout with Masvidal, the game’s “BMF.”

White told ESPN that McGregor “has this idea too that if things don’t go his way” and he doesn’t get the Nurmagomedov fight, he’d be “considering the Masvidal fight.”

“I think everybody knows what I think about it. I think it’s a bad idea,” White said. “But Conor gets pissed off when I say it is a bad idea. He’s like, ‘You think I can’t beat Masvidal?’ and that whole thing. I’m not saying that you can’t beat Masvidal. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day. But why? Why go after that fight when you could possibly just wait?”

White added that McGregor wanted the “BMF” belt, despite it being a one-off championship.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

McGregor is facing a second sexual-assault investigation in Ireland; he has denied the allegation. He has previously said he wants to fight three times in 2020.