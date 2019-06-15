An unbeaten boxer represented by Mark Wahlberg has issued an Instagram warning to Conor McGregor: ‘Don’t call out my manager’

caption Regis Prograis. source Instagram / Regis Prograis

Conor McGregor has been warned by the unbeaten boxer Regis Prograis to quit threatening his manager Mark Wahlberg.

McGregor had previously challenged Wahlberg to a fight for the Hollywood actor’s UFC shares.

Prograis has said enough is enough and if he wants a fight, then he should challenge him.

Prograis is even willing to sign a two-fight deal that would include a bout in the ring and another in the cage.

McGregor is yet to respond.

McGregor has not fought since his resounding fourth round loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October, 2018, and has had one demand to get back to the Octagon: an equity stake in the UFC. It is something he pushed for in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

The Irishman, a hard-punching southpaw with 21 wins against four losses, even challenged Hollywood tough guy Wahlberg to a fight as he wanted the actor’s stake in the business.

Now, a boxer managed by Wahlberg has said enough is enough. That fighter is the unbeaten American Regis Prograis, a light welterweight puncher from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Prograis was largely a national-level fighter before he became world renowned for his victories over Terry Flanagan and Kiryl Relikh in 2018 and 2019, cruising through the acclaimed World Boxing Super Series tournament.

Prograis posted an Instagram video telling McGregor to stop calling out Wahlberg, and said he’d have no problem taking the 30-year-old on in the ring, or even in the cage.

“So, look, I’m hearing that Conor McGregor is trying to fight my man, Mark Wahlberg,” Prograis said. “Look here – don’t call on no actors, dog. Call out a real fighter.”

He added: “We’ll do a two-fight deal. I’ll fight you in the ring first. I’m definitely gonna whoop your ass. Then, I’m going to fight you in the Octagon and I’m gonna whoop your ass in that.

“Don’t call out the actors. Call out a real world champion.”

Prograis, the reigning WBA light welterweight world champion, fights Josh Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series final at a date to be confirmed, likely this summer.

You can watch the Prograis video right here: