Conor McGregor was asked if he’d rather share a glass of whiskey with Khabib Nurmagomedov or Floyd Mayweather, and his response was cutting

caption Conor McGregor. source Getty Images

Conor McGregor only likes to share a whiskey with friends, family, and fans.

So that means he’d be loath to enjoy a drink with his two nemeses Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor has suffered back-to-back defeats since being beaten by Mayweather in a boxing rules bout in 2017, and Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October.

But McGregor’s whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve seems to be a winner, as the Irish fighter has issued a rare apology…

… and this is because the bottle has sold out so fast they’ve had to ramp up production to restock shelves in December.

In an interview with Entrepreneur, McGregor was asked whether he’d like to share a drink with his most recent opponents. His answer was simple – he said “neither.”

He then explained why: “I drink Proper No. Twelve with those close to me. My friends and family and those I grew up with, that is whom I like to sit and have a glass of Proper whiskey with. I also love to enjoy it with customers and consumers in bars. That has been even more fun than I expected.”

The whiskey has proved popular with fans. Page Six reports it ran out so quickly that Proper No. Twelve has had to step-up production to get “a couple million” bottles distributed to the United States.

McGregor is famous for his razor-sharp wit and his headline-grabbing antics. After his 2016 knockout victory over the former champion Eddie Alvarez, McGregor grabbed the mic and said: “I’ve ridiculed everyone on the roster. I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I’d just like to take the time to apologize… to absolutely nobody! The double-champ does what the f— he wants!”

Well, now that he ran out of whiskey, McGregor has done something he rarely ever does – and that is saying sorry.

“I don’t usually see reason to apologize,” he said, according to PageSix. “We are producing well over 300,000 crates” to restock shelves in December.