Conor McGregor’s Proper no. Twelve brand is a ‘gimmick’ that tastes like medicine, according to a scathing YouTube whiskey reviewer

caption Conor McGregor released Proper no. Twelve last year. source Photo by Getty/Jeff Bottari

A scathing YouTube review has labelled Conor McGregor’s Proper no. Twelve whiskey a “gimmick.”

It also tastes “medicinal” and “industrial,” the reviewer said.

Philip Dwyer, who runs the channel Whiskey Wednesday, also said “it’s probably one of the most generic, uninteresting products you’ve ever tried.”

He warned his thousands of subscribers not to waste their money on the product.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Conor McGregor’s Proper no. Twelve brand is a “gimmick” that tastes “medicinal” and “industrial,” according to scathing whiskey reviewer on YouTube.

Philip Dwyer, who runs the channel Whiskey Wednesday, posted his assessment of McGregor’s triple distilled Irish malt earlier this week, and did not hold back.

“F—— hell,” Dwyer told his thousands of subscribers as he took his first sip.

“There’s that additive, really syrupy, sugary note, and then there is just that medicinal, industrial note beneath it, which isn’t pleasant or complimentary in any single way.

“Taste wise: it’s pretty bad. Like, it’s probably one of the most generic, uninteresting products you’ve ever tried.”

He later said: “I’m not sure what more there is to say about it but it’s just a facade, it’s a gimmick. It is a trend, it’s something that, in ten years’ time, nobody will remember.”

“Steer clear, don’t go near it.” Dwyer concluded as he threw the mostly full bottle in the trash.

Read more: Dana White says Conor McGregor told him the sexual assault he has been accused of was ‘somebody else’

The no-holds-barred review follows a pub owner who filmed himself pouring bottles of Proper no. Twelve down the toilet as a protest against the Irish fighter earlier this month.

Sean Rice, who owns the Salty Shamrock bar in Florida, disposed of McGregor’s product after TMZ showed footage of the UFC star appearing to punch a man in the face in a Dublin pub.

Rice called McGregor a “scumbag lowlife” and called on sellers of the whiskey everywhere to follow his actions.

McGregor recently apologized for the incident on ESPN, and also announced he expects to return to the UFC later this year despite having announced a retirement from mixed martial arts in March.