Hotel review: We stayed at the Conrad New York Downtown — here’s why the all-suite Hilton offering is worth the high price tag

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

If you’re visiting New York and looking for an upscale luxury hotel with extra space, the all-suite Conrad New York Downtown makes a great base.

Located in trendy TriBeCa, you’ll avoid Midtown crowds while still enjoying easy access to coveted dining and entertainment, with incredible Hudson River views.

Rated five stars and part of the Hilton family of hotels, nightly rates start at $300 in low season, and go up to approximately $600 depending on occupancy, room choice, and time of year.

Many first-time visitors to New York will always solely fixate on Times Square. As a slightly jaded New Yorker, it’s hard to comprehend. But as a fellow traveler, I get it: you’re drinking in the infectious energy of a place that’s entirely new.

The Conrad New York Downtown is not for that traveler. Rather, it’s for the person who’s already pushed their way through Times Square, and now wants something more local, refined, and to experience other nooks of New York that are far less-in-your-face.

Wedged between trendy TriBeCa and residential Battery Park, the five-star property from Hilton’s luxury Conrad portfolio places you smack in the heart of lower Manhattan. The hotel is directly across from both upmarket Brookfield Place shopping and dining, and a lush park facing the Hudson River.

An all-suite offering, you’ll be hard-pressed to find more spacious accommodations in all of Manhattan. Depending on when you visit, the Conrad can cost anywhere from $300 to $600 per night. That’s a big gap, but consider whether you’re visiting midweek, on a weekend, or during peak holiday season. New York hotels are also notoriously expensive, even when they’re not high-end. If you hold a Hilton-branded credit card, you’ll not only rack up points with a visit but could potentially redeem a stay as well.

I visited on a Tuesday in October and while my room was comped for review purposes, my research showed a similar week night to fall at that lower end, from $300 to $350. Had I stayed on a weekend, it would have quickly pushed $500.

But here’s the good news – it’s well worth the money.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed with the Conrad New York Downtown.

caption The view of the lobby atrium’s major art installations upon entering from the west entrance. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

With its cavernous entrance and exposed guest hallways, the Conrad’s lobby atrium somehow feels like both a contemporary art museum and a futuristic spaceship hangar.

Conceptual artist Sol LeWitt’s 13-story blue and purple painting “Loopy Doopy” (also the namesake for the hotel’s rooftop bar) makes a strong statement, complemented by Monica Ponce de Leon’s “Veils,” a dramatic dangling steel installation. The works hint to a larger theme of art – 2,000 pieces are woven throughout 463 guest room, public spaces, and 30,000 square feet of meeting space.

caption The lobby art installations especially dramatic at night. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Checking in was easy, and the staff were welcoming and extremely helpful, quick to point out key hotel features and amenities.

caption The bedroom is easily partitioned from both the shower and bath areas, as well as the living room. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I zipped up 10 floors to my Hudson River View King Suite, which was located right off the main elevator bank – something I typically try to avoid. Fortunately, all suites feature separate living and sleeping areas, so hallway noise was non-existent in the bedroom, which could be sectioned off by two different partitions. This is a great feature for families or groups.

Entry level offerings at the all-suite Conrad New York in TriBeCa tout 430 square feet, which seems downright palatial compared to many of the trendy micro-room hotels currently commanding New York tourists’ attention. Executive and luxury suites with 700 square feet are also available for even more space, with walk-in closets, sleeper sofas, and larger living rooms.

My room was a slight upgrade in that it offered sweeping views of the Hudson River, right from bed.

caption The bed in the aptly named Hudson River View King Suite was incredibly plush and comfy. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Decor was made up of light wood and sleek stone for a soothing, neutral palette. The living room was functional, with a work desk, espresso machine, and wet bar. My couch showed a bit of wear and tear with some visible stains, but aside from that, the room was immaculate.

The standout for me was, without doubt, the shower. Separate from the toilet and double sink bathroom, the expansive walk-in rainfall shower nearly doubled as a steam room when in use. I emerged as blissful as if I had slipped away to the spa. Surprisingly, there were no bathrobes. This felt like a missed opportunity on the hotel’s part.

caption The shower of my dreams. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Nightly turndown service was a nice perk, which set out plush slippers by my bedside. The king bed was exceedingly soft and comfortable, and a highlight.

While the bedroom was private and removed, there was audible noise from outside. River views also came with regular ferry horn blasts, which started fairly early, plus some standard New York City traffic. The latter was significantly less however than other neighborhoods like Midtown. Because I’m a light sleeper, if I found myself at the Conrad again, I would consider foregoing the view for a quieter location, if available.

caption Savor a prime perch over the Hudson from the 16th floor Loopy Doopy rooftop (named for the signature piece of art in the lobby). source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Adjacent to the lobby you’ll find Atrio, a wine bar and restaurant, and upstairs, the seasonal Loopy Doopy Rooftop. From April to October, Loopy Doopy is absolutely worth a stop for views and cocktails like signature Prosecco boozy ice pops. In-room dining is also available, though it’s quite expensive.

There’s no spa, though the hotel can arrange for services, and there is an onsite barbershop and nail salon. The gym was under renovation during my visit but should be open quite soon with all new equipment.

What’s not? Nearly everything looks and feels brand new in this corner of lower Manhattan, with popular New York City eateries opening outposts in the high-end shopping mall, Brookfield Place. Look for favorites like Parm, Seamore’s, Shake Shack, and Le District, which is the French answer to Eataly, as well as trendy food hall, Hudson Eats.

Venture farther and you’re steps from the National 9/11 Memorial Museum, Wall Street, and the Financial District. The nearby Fulton Center houses just about every subway line to get anywhere else.

The Conrad is a Trip Advisor favorite, ranked 27 out of 504 hotels in New York City, with a 4.5 out of 5 rating from over 4,000 glowing reviews. Similarly, it’s earned a 9.1 on Booking. You’ll have to look hard for negative feedback, which generally echoes my findings of light wear and tear.

Who stays here: Hilton loyalists, corporate business types, families, tourists who don’t want to be in or near Times Square, and people with pets – this property is pup-friendly.

We like: The spacious, high-end guest rooms with a TriBeCa address.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The shower. The design was so stunning, with perfect pressure, and felt totally spa-like. If I ever have the chance to design a bathroom in my home, I want it to be just like this.

We think you should know: The concierge can be a great resource as they hold strong relationships with Brookfield Place. This means they can arrange VIP shopping experiences, on-demand suits and tailoring, and elevated dining experience. Most people don’t know about these services. Take them up on it.

We’d do this differently next time: While TriBeCa and Battery Park are considerably quieter than other areas of New York, they are not without some noise. I’d ask the front desk for a quiet location next time to see if I could do even better.

The Conrad New York is the kind of place you stay when you want to splurge and spread out downtown with fewer crowds. It’s great if you’re planning to explore lower Manhattan, or want to mix things up and try TriBeCa, which is a cool neighborhood that locals actually like, too. Best for business travelers, downtown-minded tourists, you should strongly consider this luxury offering the next time you find yourself visiting lower New York, and want to earn Hilton loyalty points too.