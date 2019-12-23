Conrad New York Midtown recently opened after a full renovation — here’s which suite I think poses the best value after touring most rooms

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Conrad New York Midtown is a new offering from Hilton’s boutique luxury line. It recently reopened after a full renovation and rebrand of the property formerly known as The London.

Rooms at the all-suite hotel start at 500 square feet with separate living and sleeping areas, and high-end design, art, and amenities. It’s a similar approach to Conrad New York Downtown, aimed at those who want to stay in the center of Midtown.

I spent the night in a Sky Suite, which provided loads of space and incredible views, but the standard One Bedroom King Suites offer the best value, with rates as low as $240 per night in slower seasons.

Read all Insider Picks hotel reviews here.

I previously stayed at Conrad New York Downtown and was a fan of the all-suite offering. My room had one of the best hotel showers I’ve experienced to date.

So, the bar was set pretty high when I heard Conrad New York Midtown was opening, and I was invited to check it out.

Truthfully, the properties are different. Decor in rooms at the TriBeCa location is more traditional, while Midtown is styled with rich velvet upholstery, modern lighting fixtures, and pops of deep green and blue. Where TriBeCa grabs attention with its towering open atrium lobby, Midtown’s first impression is much more diminutive, save for a prominent art installation.

But as such, both revere art, weaving it seamlessly throughout each property, and suites at either hotel are impressively sized. Standard entry-level offerings feel more pied-a-terre than generic hotel room.

This felt especially true at Conrad Midtown, where the style felt a bit more contemporary than Downtown.

But it’s no competition. Each exists to serve its own distinct base. In Midtown, unlike TriBeCa, that means more newcomers to the city, eager to explore from such a well-placed base.

The 54-floor property houses more than 500 suites and just opened in late 2019 after taking over the space previously occupied by the London Hotel. It’s steps from Central Park, Rockefeller Center, MoMA, and the Theater District.

I toured most room types at Conrad Midtown and can safely say if you’re looking for the best value, you can’t go wrong with the One-Bedroom King Suite, which I was originally booked in, but was upgraded at check-in to the Sky Suite. My room was comped for review purposes but can start as high as $1,000. It’s the hotel’s lowest tier premium suite offering, but in a hotel where every standard room is already a suite, you’re just as well off opting for the standard One-Bedroom King Suite. Published hotel rates start for it at $500, but I saw online prices as low as $240 in slower seasons.

Of course, there’s also the thousand-dollar-per-night atrium, penthouse, and FAO-themed suites, if you’re so inclined.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Conrad New York Midtown.

source Business Insider

caption No, that’s not baggage. It’s the art installation “Leda & The Swan,” by Carole Feuerman in the lobby. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

At first glance, the lobby at Conrad Midtown seems like any other hotel lobby you might stumble into in Midtown. But as my eyes focused, they landed on a central sculpture of a woman in a ’50s bathing costume laying on an inflatable swan pool toy. It stood next to a cart loaded with suitcases and was so lifelike, it almost appeared as if a dancer from a nearby Broadway show had chosen the lobby for an odd nap.

It’s the hotel’s flagship piece of art, a sculpture by Carole Feuerman of a crystal-clad swimmer laying on a swan float, which is a reinterpretation of the Greek myth Leda and the Swan. It’s a hint to the hotel’s central theme of art, and a nod to nearby modern art marvel MoMA. Throughout the hotel, you’ll find works from the likes of Matisse, Warhol, Judd, Calder and more featured in common spaces and guest rooms.

caption The lobby is on the smaller side and feels traditional but with an art-deco-infused aesthetic source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Moving past “Leda,” the line to check-in was short and fast-moving, despite many online reviews to the contrary. It is small, however, and short on seating as the art installation takes center stage.

I was welcomed as a Hilton Honors member and learned I’d receive two complimentary water bottles each day as such.

source Business Insider

caption My Sky Suite was on the top 54th floor with sweeping views of Midtown and Times Square. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I was originally booked in a Park View, One-Bedroom King Suite but was upgraded to a Sky Suite, the hotel’s entry-level premium suite, likely because staff knew I was there for possible review. But, it doesn’t hurt to be a Hilton Honors member or hold a Hilton Honors card from American Express, which comes with automatic elite status and subsequent upgrades.

My room featured an open concept floor plan with separate living and sleeping areas, as well as a small dining table and work desk. Pillars surrounding the bed made it seem extra regal.

caption Adjacent to the bedroom and bathroom is a small dining table and plush living area. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Whereas the bedroom was more neutral, the living area was dressed up in rich gem tones, chevron wood floors, and marble details.

caption My bathroom was spa-like, with heated floors, a deep soaking tub, rainfall shower, and a heated towel rack. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

At the Conrad Downtown, my shower was its own standalone room, which felt like a steam room when in use.

Here, it was part of the larger bathroom, so it did not have that effect, but everything felt brand new, decked out in tile and marble. I decided to take a soak in the tub, and afterward, found it impossible to drain. I tried turning the knob every which way, but nothing worked. As I was only staying one night and checking out in the morning, I left the tub full. Had I stayed longer, I would have had to call maintenance for help.

Premier suites also come with Dyson hairdryers and upgraded bath products from Acqua Di Parma.

caption The aptly named Sky Suite comes with gorgeous views, best observed at sunset. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Views were the true highlight of the room. I could glimpse the flashing lights of Times Square, and the sky put on a beautiful show at sunset.

The only downside of facing Times Square, however, was noise. Even on the 54th floor, I could hear significant traffic. I was able to sleep fine with earplugs, but a park view was noticeably quiet when I toured one.

caption The One-Bedroom King Suite offers a great value, with over 500 square feet. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I toured a few room types at the hotel and think the entry-level one-bedroom is a standout. With 525 square feet, it’s quite spacious and there’s also a door to separate the living area and bedroom, which my suite surprisingly did not have.

caption The bedroom in a standard suite. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Most living room couches are sleeper sofas (but not all, so make sure to request one if you need it) too, which makes it a better option for families looking to partition off their space. The bathroom was also quite similar to the suite, though it did not have a tub and features different amenity products.

caption The Atrium Suite comes with a gorgeous terrace. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

If you’ve got extra budget, the Atrium suite is another premium one-bedroom suite, but with a lovely living room set under glass, filled with leafy plants and velvet couches. It’s kind of like a glam greenhouse. The room is flanked by a wraparound terrace, for views from every direction. The bedroom is on the side of the building facing Central Park and was pin-drop quiet. I’d request a room on that side next time to try and counter some of the noise I experienced.

caption Some suites are also activations, like the FAO Schwartz Suite, a pop-up for the holidays. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

For $3,000 per night, you can book the FAO Schwartz suite, filled with toys, stuffed animals, and collectibles from the famous toy store that are available for purchase, in-stay. This is a temporary activation, though the hotel expects to offer similar interactive opportunities in the future.

caption The two-level penthouse suite boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms over two floors. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I was also shown the two-bedroom, duplex Penthouse suite, which is more commonly used for events than actual guest stays. For the latter, expect to pay several thousands per night.

source Business Insider

caption There is one on-site restaurant, Dabble, serving three meals a day. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Dabble is the hotel’s lobby restaurant and bar, helmed by the former Executive Chef for The Plaza Hotel. I dined on-site for both dinner and breakfast and was impressed by the elevated takes on American staples such as salmon and steak, and craft cocktails. It’s a great option for dinner, given the chain offerings in the area, but is expensive. Two people can easily spend $100 on breakfast. Dinner offers the better value.

caption Unlike most hotel gyms, this one is expansive and bright. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

There’s no on-site spa, but there is a 24/7 gym, which appeared brand new and was outfitted with top-of-the-line equipment, tons of cardio, and many weight machines. It was empty on a Sunday night, and I would have used it had I stayed longer.

source Business Insider

Conrad New York Midtown is well-placed in its namesake of Midtown Manhattan. It’s quite close to Times Square, Rockefeller Center, 5th Avenue shopping, Central Park, and the Theater District. The address makes it an optimal booking for first or second-time visitors to New York who want to maximize sightseeing and stay near all the action, or business travelers who plan to work in the area.

Many subway lines stop within a few blocks, and it’s a quick ride from Penn Station or Grand Central Station if arriving by train.

source Business Insider

Conrad New York Midtown has four out of five stars on Trip Advisor, and a ranking of 321 out of 508 hotels in New York City. The lower ranking likely has to do with the fact that until recently, the hotel was known as The London and many reviews on the Trip Advisor page are from the previous period.

Recent reviews for Conrad specifically speak to the rooms, which many guests found to be spacious, stylish, and well-renovated. Reviews also rave of the location.

Negative feedback cited slow service at check-in and at the restaurant, long waits for elevators, and the expensive room prices. They also note that the lobby is quite small, with the swan sculpture taking up much of it and eliminating much-needed seating.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Hilton loyalists looking for suite accommodations, first or second-time visitors to New York, and business travelers.

What we like: The excellent Midtown location that’s close enough to take advantage of sightseeing with ease without being thrust in the center of it.

What we love (don’t miss this feature!): The jewel-toned design of rooms and the standard One-Bedroom King Suites, which offer an incredible value for the space. While prices can sometimes hit $500, I’ve seen them as low as $240 for a room that’s double the size of most other hotels in the area.

We think you should know: A Sky Suite is a cool splurge, but given the noise heard from below and the fact that there’s no partition to the bedroom, it might not be a great option for families even though there’s more space.

We’d do this differently next time: Stay in a standard room to compare the experience and see if I missed the extra space of the Sky Suite. And make time for the well-appointed gym.

source Business Insider

Conrad New York Midtown is an all-suite offering from Hilton in a totally renovated building with a location that’s incredibly convenient to explore New York. The design is contemporary and cool, and rooms are spacious and well-decorated.

While suites can run expensive, the standard rooms are priced on par with many other high-end hotels in the area, and you’ll enjoy much more space than a traditional hotel room. Visit in slow season and it’s a value you’ll be hard-pressed to beat.