Conservative chairman tells Boris Johnson to apologise for comparing Muslim women in burqas to ‘letter boxes’

Conservative chairman Brandon Lewis calls for Boris Johnson to apologise for making insulting remarks towards Muslim women.

Johnson wrote in a newspaper column that the burqa was “oppressive” and added: “It is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes.”

His comments were also criticised by Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt on Tuesday.

LONDON – The Conservative Party chairman has told Boris Johnson to apologise for comparing Muslim women who wear burqas to “letter boxes” and bank robbers.

Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday that he had asked Johnson to apologise for his remarks, which saw the former Foreign Secretary branded a “pound-shop Donald Trump”.

Burt worked with Johnson before the latter resigned as Foreign Secretary in July in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit plans.

Johnson’s comments – widely interpreted as part of a pitch to the Tory grassroots for a potential leadership bid – caused widespread outrage on Monday.

They follow a reported meeting with far-right American activist Steve Bannon in July.

Conservative grandee Baroness Warsi, a former co-chair of the party, called him a “bigot” and said he was using Muslim women as “a convenient political football to increase poll ratings amongst the Tory faithful”.

Labour MP David Lammy described Johnson’s actions to those of a “pound-shop [Donald] Trump.”

“Muslim women are having their burkas pulled off by thugs in our streets & Boris Johnson’s response is to mock them for ‘looking like letter boxes,'” the Labour MP said on Monday.

“The Tory party has an issue with Islamophobia”

Naz Shah, Labour’s shadow equalities minister, said an apology “isn’t good enough” and that the MP should be forced to attend training sessions and engage with Muslim communities face-to-face.

“Boris Johnson’s comments weren’t accidental, they were a calculated attack in a national newspaper, made weeks after he reportedly met with Steve Bannon,” she said.

“I suggested to Brandon Lewis yesterday that the former Foreign Secretary needs to attend training and engagement with the Muslim community for Muslims to have any faith that the Conservative Party is taking this issue seriously.

Shah also called on Theresa May – who on Monday refused to comment on Johnson’s behaviour – to condemn his remarks.

“Clearly the Tory party has an issue with Islamophobia, but over 24 hours later the Prime Minister is still yet to say a word,” she said.

“Theresa May must condemn Boris Johnson’s comments unequivocally and order an inquiry into Islamophobia in her party.”