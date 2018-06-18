Conservative media insist the ‘cages’ used to detain migrant children are simply ‘fences’

Conservative media are pushing back on allegations that the Trump administration is caging migrant children by arguing that the so-called “cages” are, in fact, “fences” and “security pens.”

Breitbart News accused the Associated Press of using “politically-charged” words to describe the detention facilities on the US border.

And a Fox News host commented that the facilities look more like “security pens,” rather than cages used to hold animals.

Breitbart News argued that the Associated Press wrongly described a converted warehouse used to detain migrant families in McAllen, Texas as containing “cages” for children.

The AP wrote, “hundreds of children wait away from their parents in a series of cages created by metal fencing” in the South Texas facility.

Breitbart wrote that the chain-link fences used to separate detainees were simply “partitions” “necessary to separate men and women, and children from adults, for the migrants’ safety.”

“The AP’s choice of words is only the latest in what appears to be a series of politically charged word choices by the wire service,” Breitbart’s Joel Pollak wrote on Sunday.

During an interview with White House spokesman Hogan Gidley on Monday morning, “Fox and Friends” host Steve Doocy echoed this sentiment, commenting that the so-called cages look “more like a security pen to me.”

“Some refer to these as cages,” Doocy said of the child detention facilities. “I’m from a farm community – to me, I see the chain-link fences, it’s more like a security pen.”

But the Fox host conceded the “images are stark,” regardless of what word is used to describe the facilities.

On Monday, the US Border Patrol told CBS News that the government is “very uncomfortable” with the term “cages” being used to describe its facilities, but the agency admitted that the term is “not inaccurate.”

“[The Border Patrol spokespeople] said they may be cages, but they’re not being treated like animals,” CBS host Gayle King reported Monday morning.