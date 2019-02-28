Conservative minister resigns in protest at Theresa May’s plan to allow Brexit delay

caption Tory MP George Eustice source Getty

Tory minister George Eustice has resigned from government to oppose possible Brexit delay.

LONDON – Conservative minister George Eustice has resigned from Theresa May’s government in protest against her decision to allow a possible delay to Brexit, saying it would be “the final humiliation of our country.”

The fisheries minister, formerly a UKIP candidate, said he resigned with “tremendous sadness” because he wanted to be free to participate in forthcoming debates on Brexit and to oppose a vote on extending Article 50 in March.

He said he would vote for the prime minister’s withdrawal agreement but felt the prime minister had been “terribly undermined” by ministers and MPs who do not want the government to honour the result of the EU referendum.

Writing to the prime minister, the MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle said: “It is with tremendous sadness that I have decided to resign from the government following the decision this week to allow the postponement of our exit from the EU.

“Since Parliament is now in direct control of events, I want to be free to participate in the critical debate that will take place in the weeks ahead.”