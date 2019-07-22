Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women

Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Monday.

A CPS spokesperson said in a statement:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today (Monday 22 July) charged Charles Elphicke, MP for Dover, with three charges of sexual assault against two women.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Elphicke after reviewing a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Elphicke are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”