Conservative Party vice chairs Ben Bradley and Maria Caulfield resign over Brexit

source Leon Neal/Getty Images

Another two Conservative MPs have just resigned from their roles over Theresa May’s plans for Brexit.

Ben Bradley and Maria Caulfield, formerly Conservative Party vice chairs, quit their roles in protest on Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday, May’s Cabienet agreed to a collective proposal for a soft Brexit, which has since prompted a slew of high-profile resignations.

LONDON – Conservative Party vice chairs Ben Bradley and Maria Caulfield resigned on Tuesday afternoon – joining the growing list of Conservative MPs rebelling over Theresa May’s plans for Brexit.

In a letter to the prime minister, Caulfield warned that the results of the Brexit proposal agreed by the Cabinet on Friday would be a loss of support for the Conservative Party and “Prime Minister Corbyn [Labour Party leader.]”

Bradley echoed these remarks: “If we do not deliver Brexit in spirit as well as in name, then we are handing Jeremy Corbyn the keys to Number 10.”

Bradley and Caulfield follow David Davis and Boris Johnson, who quit their roles as Brexit secretary and foreign secretary within the space of 24 hours. Steve Baker also resigned as a junior Brexit minister.

In his resignation letter, Johnson said that Britain is “truly headed for the status of [EU] colony” under the prime minister’s proposed post-Brexit relationship with the European Union.

Under May’s proposal, the UK would stay wedded to the EU standards for the trade and goods and collect EU tariffs on the bloc’s behalf, in order to preserve frictionless trade and the open Irish border.

However, it would make new free trade deals with certain countries, like the USA, much less likely, and would leave the UK under some influence of the European Court of Justice.

Here’s Ben Bradley MP’s full resignation letter:

NEW Bradley Resignation letter pic.twitter.com/5IA3593tKf — Carl Dinnen (@carldinnen) July 10, 2018

This story is developing…