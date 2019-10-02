Conservatives are trying to legitimise the use of violence to make Brexit happen

Boris Johnson has threatened “grave consequences” if he doesn’t get his way on Brexit.

Officials in his government have repeatedly told the media they believe there will be violence on the streets if Britain doesn’t leave the European Union.

“MPs wouldn’t be able to leave a secure zone in SW1, they would be lynched,” one told the Financial Times. “I think people would get killed.”

The narrative plays into a hostile environment on social media, where hardcore leavers are already threatening riots and civil war if they do not get their way.

It shows how desperate the case for Brexit has become: Leavers have lost their majority in parliament and are no longer a majority of all voters.

Boris Johnson gave his first speech as Prime Minister to the annual Conservative party conference this morning. Tucked within it was a sinister line, hinting darkly at what might happen if Brexit is cancelled:

“They [the people] are beginning to suspect that there are forces in this country that simply don’t want Brexit delivered at all. And if they turn out to be right in that suspicion then I believe there will be grave consequences for trust in democracy.”

What might those “grave consequences for trust in democracy” be, specifically?

A hint to the answer to that question came from a source inside Johnson’s government, who told today’s Financial Times that if the people or the government changed their minds about Brexit then politicians might be “lynched” in London. The FT’s George Parker reported:

“Mr Johnson’s team is genuinely fearful that if a delay to Brexit led to a second Brexit referendum – the prime minister’s third and worst possible outcome – the country would be in a very dangerous place. ‘MPs wouldn’t be able to leave a secure zone in SW1, they would be lynched,’ said one government insider. ‘I think people would get killed.'”

A senior cabinet minister says there might be a “violent, popular uprising” if a second referendum overturns Brexit

Lynched. Killed. Danger. Grave consequences.

The theme is not subtle. There will be blood on the streets if Remainers somehow convince the government or the nation to cancel Brexit, they are telling us.

Johnson’s government has been developing this theme for a couple of weeks now. A cabinet minister warned in late September there would be violence and riots if Brexit was defeated. The Times’ Matt Chorley reported:

A senior cabinet minister told The Times that the country risked a “violent, popular uprising” if a second referendum overturned the result of the first one.

… a cabinet minister told The Times: “In this country we never had the gilets jaunes or the LA riots [in 1992]. People don’t think it’s possible in this country just because it has not happened before. Now they have a model – gilets jaunes – they have encrypted phones to co-ordinate it, and it only takes a couple of nasty populist frontmen to inspire people.”

… It doesn’t take much and soon you have tens of thousands of people on the street.”

“I am scared I might be hurt or killed”

These leaks from Johnson’s administration have a receptive audience among hardcore Leavers on social media. Police were called to MP Jess Phillips’ home three times to deal with threats the weekend after she made a speech in parliament complaining that Johnson’s rhetoric was inspiring threats against her from the public. In response to that speech, Johnson had replied that “the best way to ensure that every parliamentarian is properly safe and to dial down the current anxiety in this country is to get Brexit done.” The obvious implication of that sentence is that politicians can’t expect to be safe if they oppose Brexit.

One man was arrested after police looked into the threats against Phillips. “I’m not scared of an election,” she said. “I am scared I might be hurt or killed.”

Non-politicians aren’t aware of just how many threats members of parliaments receive. The daughter of Labour MP Yvette Cooper made an impassioned Twitter thread on the topic a few days ago, in which she talked about the extra security measures her family had to take after the assassination of MP Jo Cox by a pro-Brexit supporter. “I am scared when I scroll through the replies to her tweets calling her a liar and a traitor. I am scared when our house gets fitted with panic buttons, industrial-locking doors and explosive bags to catch the mail,” she said.

“17.4 million people are gunning for blood if we don’t leave”

Another Labour MP, Angela Rayner, was the target of this tweet from a British Army corporal:

“Ohh fuck off you stupid bitch, cunts like you will perish when the civil war comes and it’s coming. 17.4 million people are gunning for blood if we don’t leave”

And, unbelievably, some people are looking forward to the chaos. Brendan O’Neill, the editor of the political commentary web site Spiked, said on the BBC, “I am amazed that there haven’t been riots yet. That’s the most amazing thing to me. I think there should be.”

[See 1.10 in the video below.]

This is stunning, incendiary and indefensible from Brendan O’Neill on #politicslive pic.twitter.com/ns2zxGY30S — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV2) September 27, 2019

It shows how extreme British politics has become. Never before has this idea that political violence would be logical or justifiable if the government is thwarted, been so mainstream.

The public has changed its mind

The wider electorate, by contrast, changed its mind about Brexit sometime in 2017. A solid majority of British people, for more than two years, have consistently told the pollsters YouGov that they believe Brexit is a mistake.

From that perspective, you can see why violence could be an appealing prospect for some Leavers. They’ve lost their majority in parliament. They’ve lost the majority of the people. The parties they support may well lose an upcoming general election or a second referendum.

Violence is what they have left.