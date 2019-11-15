15 bewildering conspiracy theories that celebrities think are true

caption Marion Cotillard, Bruce Willis, and Jenny McCarthy are among the many celebrities who believe in conspiracy theories. source Getty Images

Some celebrities are fascinated by conspiracy theories but don’t necessarily buy into them, like Richard Linklater and Demi Lovato.

Some float conspiracies and later retract their statements, like Scott Baio. And many are the subjects of conspiracy theories themselves, like Avril Lavigne, Beyoncé, and Nicolas Cage.

On the other hand, many celebrities actually believe in conspiracy theories. Some are run-of-the-mill, like believing that the US government is lying about 9/11 and the JFK assassination. Others could be spreading hoaxes that could actually be harmful or dangerous to those who believe them.

Here are 15 conspiracy theories that the following celebrities believe.

Bruce Willis can’t believe that Lee Harvey Oswald killed John F. Kennedy.

caption Bruce Willis. source Mark Davis/Getty Images

Did Lee Harvey Oswald assassinate John F. Kennedy? The evidence points to yes.

But not according to Bruce Willis.

Willis has publicly said he believes that the person or persons who did it – though he doesn’t name the individuals – remained in power for decades.

“They still haven’t caught the guy that killed Kennedy,” Willis told Vanity Fair in 2007. “I’ll get killed for saying this, but I’m pretty sure those guys are still in power, in some form.”

Oliver Stone, who directed the 1991 conspiracy theory movie “JFK,” sincerely believed that Oswald didn’t act alone, despite the conclusions of the Warren Commission. He feels a great deal of the evidence hasn’t been considered.

“History is a struggle of the memory,” he wrote in USA Today. “But when the counter evidence is stifled, we are closer to a Soviet-era manufacturing of history in which the mainstream media deeply discredit our country and continue to demean our common sense.”

B.o.B thinks the Earth is flat.

caption Rapper B.o.B maintains that the Earth is flat. source B.o.B/Twitter

People have known that Earth is round since at least Aristotle.

But the belief that it’s flat still persists.

Some celebrities buy into the Flat Earth Theory, most prominently the rapper B.o.B. His tweets also indicate that he believes a lot of people are cloned.

People started ripping on the “Nothin’ on You” singer for his belief in January 2016, when he tweeted about it. After famous astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson (naturally) picked apart B.o.B.’s beliefs on Twitter, B.o.B released a diss track, titled “Flatline,” which asserts his belief in Flat Earth theory and is suggestive of other conspiracy theories, like mirror lizards, clones, and that the Holocaust never happened.

Tyson’s nephew, a budding rapper, offered a rejoinder with his rap “Flat to Fact,” a reference to Drake’s devastating diss track “Back to Back.” Tyson himself appeared on “The Nightly Show,” too, with a kind of slam poem responding to B.o.B.

In April of that year, B.o.B responded with an entire 45-minute mixtape about his belief in Flat Earth Theory, titled “E.A.R.T.H. (Educational Avatar Reality Training Habitat).” The lyrics also questioned whether nuclear weapons exist, questioned evolution, and suggested that dinosaur bones were planted into the ground by an enormous organization.

In September of 2017, B.o.B kept it up by starting a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to buy satellites, launch them into space, and prove that the planet is really flat. By November, he’d raised about $6,000 of his $1 million goal.

NBA player Kyrie Irving also believes the Earth is flat.

“The Earth is flat. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us,” Irving said in a recent interview.

Tila Tequila also sounded off on her belief of Earth’s flatness on Twitter, which she was later banned from after sharing pro-Nazi sentiments.

A lot of celebrities question the official narrative of the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

caption Mark Ruffalo, Marion Cotillard, and Charlie Sheen have all expressed beliefs that the official government narrative of the 9/11 attacks are false. source Getty Images

A number of famous people have floated conspiracy theories about the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. A lot of actors have signed the “Actors and Artists for 9/11 Truth” petition, which asked then-president Barack Obama “to authorize a new, truly independent, investigation to determine what really happened on 9/11.”

There are a number of alternative theories about the attacks, which generally say that the US government is lying about how it happened and who was behind them. Many of these theories were popularized by “Loose Change,” a hoax documentary that went viral after being uploaded to the now-defunct Google Videos site.

Here’s what Mark Ruffalo had to say about the attacks in a 2007 interview:

“I saw the way they all came down. And I’m baffled. My first reaction was, ‘buildings don’t fall down like that.’ I’ve done quite a bit of my own research … The fact that the 9/11 investigation went from the moment the planes hit to the moment the buildings fell, and nothing before or after, I think, makes that investigation completely illegitimate. If you’re going to do a crime investigation, you have to find motive. We didn’t follow that. It was quickly pushed away, obviously. There was no evidence – it’s the biggest crime scene. And [Henry] Kissinger in charge of it makes it slightly dubious. Who knows? None of us know what happened for real. But I’m totally and completely behind reopening that particular… Where is that money? Follow the money, guys!”

Another is Martin Sheen. Here’s what he said about it, according to HuffPost:

“There are obviously a lot of unanswered questions, let me leave it that way, that are very, very disturbing. The key to that is Building 7 and how that came down under very, very suspicious circumstances.”

Martin Sheen’s son, Charlie Sheen, was reportedly set to star with Woody Harrelson in a movie called “September Morn,” which questioned the official narrative behind 9/11. The movie never materialized. But here’s what Charlie Sheen said in an interview with Alex Jones, the host and founder of Infowars, a conspiracy theory media site, according to a transcript from CNN:

“I saw the south tower hit live, that famous wide shot where it disappears behind the building and then we see the tremendous fireball. And there was just – there was a feeling that it just didn’t look, how do I say this, it didn’t look like any commercial jetliner I’ve flown on any time in my life. And then when the buildings came down, later on that day, I was with my brother and I said, ‘Hey, call me insane, but did it sort of look like those buildings came down in a – in a controlled demolition?’ “Show us this incredible maneuvering. Just show it to us. Just show us, you know, how this particular plane pulled off these maneuvers. What was it, a 270 degree turn at 500 miles per hour, descending 7,000 feet in two and a half minutes, skimming across tree tops the last 500 meters off the ground?”

The “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Elf,” and “Up” actor Ed Asner also supported the false “controlled demolition” theory. He narrated the 15-minute program titled “Architects and Engineers – Solving the Mystery of Building 7.” Here’s what he said in a podcast interview:

“My bottom line on all of this is that this country – which is the greatest, strongest country that ever existed in the world, in terms of power – supposedly had a defense that could not be penetrated all these years. But all of that was eradicated by nineteen Saudi Arabians, supposedly. Some of whom didn’t even know how to fly.”

Here, you can see his comments synced up to the lips of his character from “Up.”

Rosie O’Donnell, on “The View,” said she wasn’t sure about government involvement, and argued that the physics were impossible unless there were explosives involved.

“I do believe that it’s the first time in history that fire has ever melted steel. I do believe that it defies physics that World Trade Center tower 7 – building 7, which collapsed in on itself-it is impossible for a building to fall the way it fell without explosives being involved. World Trade Center 7. World Trade [Center] 1 and 2 got hit by planes – 7, miraculously, the first time in history, steel was melted by fire. It is physically impossible.”

Willie Nelson, also on Alex Jones’s show, questioned the government narrative behind the 9/11 attacks.

“I saw those towers fall and I’ve seen an implosion in Las Vegas, there’s too much similarities between the two. And I saw the building fall that didn’t get hit by nothing … So, how naive are we, you know, what do they think we’ll go for?”

In the same interview where she questioned whether Americans really landed on the moon, Marion Cotillard told the French TV program “Paris Premiere” that there was something fishy about the collapse of the Twin Towers.

“We see other towers of the same kind being hit by planes. Are they burned? [There] was a tower, I believe it was in Spain, which burned for 24 hours. It never collapsed. None of these towers collapsed. And there [in New York ], in a few minutes, the whole thing collapsed. “It was a money-sucker because they were finished, it seems to me, by 1973, and to re-cable all that, to bring up-to-date all the technology and everything, it was a lot more expensive, that work, than destroying them.”

Cotillard later told Access Hollywood that the comments were “taken out of context.”

“At no point did I intend to contest the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, one of the most tragic days in all of history,” she said. “Nonetheless, I sincerely regret if my comments offended or hurt anyone.”

President Donald J. Trump said “there were people that were cheering on the other side of New Jersey” when the World Trade Center was destroyed.

caption Donald Trump on Infowars. source The Alex Jones Channel/YouTube

Speaking about the 2001 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2015, then-presidential candidate and former reality TV host Donald Trump floated a related conspiracy theory that Arabs in New Jersey celebrated the event by “dancing in the streets” and “dancing on rooftops.” He later said that a reporter who supposedly covered the event changed his story after being pressured by The Washington Post.

“It did happen. I saw it. It was on television, I saw it,” he told ABC’s “The Week.” “It did happen. There were people who were cheering on the other side of New Jersey where you have large Arab populations. They were cheering as the World Trade Center came down.”

There is no such evidence to support such a claim.

Trump later appeared on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones – who said 9/11 was an “inside job,” the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 people was a hoax, that the Pentagon puts chemicals in the water to turn frogs gay – and maintained his view.

“Well, I took a lot of heat and I was very strong on it and I held my line and then all of a sudden hundreds of people were calling up my office,” Trump said.

In an interview with a local news station on the day of the attacks, Trump talked about how one of his own buildings was now the tallest building in the city.

“When they built the World Trade Center it became known as the second-tallest, and now it’s the tallest,” Trump said. “I just spoke to my people, and they said ‘it’s the most unbelievable sight.'”

Throughout his presidency, Trump has espoused and helped circulate dozens of other conspiracy theories.

Kylie Jenner is freaked out by chemtrails.

caption In this May 2015 tweet, Kylie Jenner wonders aloud about the “chemtrails” conspiracy theory. source Kylie Jenner/Twitter

Like many beliefs on the fringe, Kylie’s came from a tweet.

In May of 2015, she shared a long-circulating meme image about chemtrails – though the image doesn’t explicitly call them that.

The chemtrails theory holds that airplanes spray chemicals or biological agents as they soar through the sky. These chemtrails are undisclosed by the government, according to the theory, because they are used to control people, modify environmental factors, and/or cause health problems.

The white streaks left by airplanes are, in fact, water vapor left behind by planes flying in certain atmospheric conditions. They’re called contrails.

Hayden Panettiere‏, Billy Corgan, Roseanne Barr, and Erykah Badu have also tweeted about their belief in the chemtrails conspiracy theory.

Kanye West thinks the government created AIDs to kill black and gay people.

caption Kanye West performing at the Lifebeat Hearts and Voices benefit for AIDS research in 2004. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Since AIDS was discovered in the 1980s, there have been theories floating around that it’s man-made. The most prominent version of this theory is that it was a chemical experiment by the CIA to kill people in Africa but went awry.

Kanye West rapped about this belief on “Heard ‘Em Say”: “And I know that the government administer AIDS / So I guess we just pray like the minister say.”

Asked in 2006 by Rolling Stone if he really believed in the theory, West answered in the affirmative, saying it was created to kill black and gay people.

“My parents taught me that AIDS was a man-made disease designed to get rid of the undesirable people,” West said.

And at a 2005 concert intended to raise money to combat AIDS and poverty, West told the crowd that AIDS was a “man-made disease … placed in Africa just like crack was placed in the black community to break up the Black Panthers.”

Spike Lee has also bolstered the claim that AIDs is “a government-engineered disease.”

Marion Cotillard and Whoopi Goldberg asked whether the moon landing was staged.

caption Whoopi Goldberg. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express

In addition to questioning the narrative behind 9/11, Marion Cotillard also asked whether the NASA moon landing (it’s not clear which of the dozens of missions to the moon she referred to) really happened.

“Did a man really walk on the moon?” she asked in the “Paris Premiere” interview. “I saw plenty of documentaries on it, and I really wondered. And in any case I don’t believe all they tell me, that’s for sure.”

Whoopi Goldberg, on “The View,” asked “who shot the footage?” of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon and asked why the US flag rippled “if there was no air.” Goldberg appeared to walk back on the belief, mourning the death of Armstrong on Twitter.

Paris Jackson thinks her father, Michael Jackson, was murdered.

caption Paris Jackson. source Noam Galai/Getty Images

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s second child and an actress and model, told Rolling Stone earlier this year that her father was murdered.

“It’s obvious,” Paris Jackson said. “All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls—, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls—.”

Jackson said that “a lot of people” wanted her father dead and that she wanted justice.

“It’s a chess game,” she told Rolling Stone. “I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

According to Michael Jackson’s autopsy report, the singer died due to a mix of medications that led to cardiac arrest.

Jenny McCarthy, Rob Schneider, Donald Trump, Bill Maher, and Robert De Niro all agree on one thing: You don’t need vaccines.

caption Jenny McCarthy has said that vaccines are unsafe. source David Livingston/Getty

Conspiracy theories about vaccinations range from “they aren’t helpful” and “there’s no proof they work” to “they cause autism.”

They’ve all been disproven. Decades of research demonstrate the efficacy of vaccines in public health and the myth that they cause autism has long been debunked.

Nonetheless, many celebrities continue to believe it, partially because it’s a flashpoint in California politics. Robert De Niro, Rob Schneider, Jenny McCarthy, and Bill Maher are all prominent examples.

Trump, in a 2015 Republican primary debate, said, despite any evidence, that an employee’s child “went to have the vaccine and came back and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic.” He’s also tweeted many times about the subject.

Jim Carrey is “anti-neurotoxin.”

caption Jim Carrey. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jim Carrey, who dated Jenny McCarthy for five years, maintains that he is not “anti-vaccine” but believes in a related conspiracy theory: that vaccines contain thimerosal, which includes mercury, and is dangerous for children.

There is no connection between thimerosal and autism. And anyway, the chemical has not been used in childhood vaccines in the United States since 2001.

Musician Ted Nugent thinks global warming is a “fraud.”

caption Ted Nugent. source David Livingston/Getty Images for NAMM

“Global warming is a fraud. Watch Glenn Beck,” Nugent said on a visit to his granddaughter’s elementary school in 2010.

(Nugent has also been a guest on InfoWars.)

Former “Saturday Night Live” actress Victoria Jackson denied that global warming exists as well.

“Human-caused global warming has never been proven,” she told Howard Stern in 2012. “It’s based on false science.”

Former “Top Gear” presenter Jeremy Clarkson is yet another denier.

“Science fiction is thriving; only today it’s all being written by global warming enthusiasts,” he wrote in a column for the Sunday Times.

“Amazing. The BBC2 iceberg show managed 44 minutes without bringing f—ing climate change into it. Good show, now ruined,” he also said in a tweet.

Donald Trump has frequently espoused the conspiracy theory that global warming is a hoax invented by China.

“We should be focusing on beautiful, clean air & not on wasteful & very expensive GLOBAL WARMING bull—! China & others are hurting our air,” he said in one 2013 tweet.

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive,” he said in another, from 2012.

Virtually every climate scientist believes that global warming is real.

M.I.A. thinks the CIA developed Google and Facebook and can control the flow of information.

caption The rapper M.I.A. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Rapper M.I.A. told Nylon magazine in 2010 the reason she didn’t use Facebook. According to her, the company was controlled by the governments of the world. And so was Google:

“All governments are connected to Google, and all governments can shift their search engines so only what they want you to see comes up … I want kids to be aware of this digital circumstance. “Everyone on the internet is like, ‘Oh my God, come and join Facebook!’ They’re all so optimistic. And really, everyone is f—ing you up behind the screens. And I don’t like that. It makes it difficult for me to interact with my fans knowing that. Google and Facebook were developed by the CIA, and when you’re on there, you have to know that.”

It is true that US government research contributed to the development of Google and Facebook. This is true for virtually every technology company. ARPANET, a predecessor to the modern-day internet, was funded by the Department of Defense in the 1960s. The CIA, specifically, also has a venture capital arm that invests in tech companies.

Facebook also reportedly allows the Chinese government to censor some sites in its app. (Google, on the contrary, refuses to censor its search results and is officially banned in China.) Both platforms are also known to cooperate with law enforcement to fight terrorism.

Terrence Howard believes that one times one equals two and that all of math is wrong.

caption Terrence Howard. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Terrence Howard disagrees with math. He’s come up with his own theory of logic, called Terryology.

According to Terryology, our math is wrong. His insight began while he attended the Pratt Institute, studying for a degree in chemical engineering, during an argument with a professor about one times one.

“How can it equal one?” he recalled to Rolling Stone. “If one times one equals one that means that two is of no value because one times itself has no effect. One times one equals two because the square root of four is two, so what’s the square root of two? Should be one, but we’re told it’s two, and that cannot be.”

In fact, one times one equals one.

Howard never completed his degree, though he told Jimmy Kimmel that he had earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from South Carolina State University.

But he has kept developing his theory about math and reality.

“This is the last century that our children will ever have been taught that one times one is one,” he told Rolling Stone. “[They] won’t have to grow up in ignorance. Twenty years from now, they’ll know that one times one equals two. We’re about to show a new truth. The true universal math.”

Howard developed his ideas on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards, saying he has “made discoveries” that “Pythagoras was searching for” and arguing that “there are no straight lines.”

“I was able to open up the flower of life properly and find real wave conjugations that we have been looking for for 10,000 years,” he said. “Why would I continue walking along for tips when I’ve got an entire generation to teach, an entire world.”

Howard also holds US patent “20150079872 A1,” for “Systems and methods for enhanced building block applications.” It’s used in a kind of plastic block toy he developed.

Dave Mustaine said President Obama organized mass shootings to pass gun control legislation.

caption Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, performing in 2012. source Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images

At a 2012 concert in Singapore, the founder of Metallica and the man behind Megadeth espoused the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama masterminded the Aurora movie theater and Wisconsin Sikh temple shootings to “pass a gun ban.”

“My president – he’s trying to pass a gun ban, so he’s staging all of these murders, like the ‘Fast And Furious‘ thing down at the border; [the massacre in] Aurora, Colorado, all the people that were killed there; and now the beautiful people at the Sikh temple [near Milwaukee, Wisconsin],” Mustaine said in comments transcribed by the music site Blabbermouth.

Mustaine later told Rolling Stone that he was parroting the theories of Larry Pratt, the head of the extremist group Gun Owners of America.

“He said something about it and no one went after him,” Mustaine said. “But everyone went crazy on me.”

At his Singaport concert, Mustaine also spoke about the conspiracy theory that Barack Obama’s birth certificate is fake. He also had comments about the dress Michelle Obama wore at an her husband’s first inauguration ceremony.

“Look back in history at what Michelle [Obama] wore at his inauguration and she had a black dress on with two red triangles, so she looked like a black widow turned upside down,” Mustaine said. “So there’s gotta be some symbology there.”

Since Mustaine’s comments at the concert went viral, he’s been called out by numerous publications for his beliefs.

Jaden Smith believes there are hidden, Wakanda-like places on Earth with more advanced technology.

Jaden Smith has a history of doing and saying strange things, and one theory he laid out in a Huffington Post interview is particularly striking.

In the interview, he said he thinks a place similar to Wakanda, from the Marvel universe, exists on Earth. In the Marvel universe, Wakanda is a nation in Africa that disguises its advanced technology before being revealed to the world.

“The technology that we’re currently at is not the maximum of the human capability,” Smith said. “And that there are places in the world where their technology supersedes what we see here on a daily basis.”

Smith said the technology, which could be related to chemtrails, could help heal the world.

“It’s made by humans, and it should be acknowledged, and it should be looked at because it could heal a lot of problems,” he said.

When asked if he was referring to “a real-world Wakanda,” the actor-musician said he was.

Representatives for the celebrities featured in this article didn’t respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.