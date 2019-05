Constance Wu issues apology after fans called her ‘ungrateful’ for complaining about her sitcom ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ being renewed

caption Constance Wu is seen above playing Jessica Huang on “Fresh Off the Boat.” source Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

On Saturday, actress Constance Wu took to Twitter to apologize for recently complaining about the renewal of her ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat.”

Wu explained that the renewal meant she would have to pass on another project she was passionate about.

The 37-year-old actress’s fame skyrocketed when she starred in last year’s blockbuster movie Crazy Rich Asians, and many on Twitter criticized her for being ungrateful for her television job.

Actress Constance Wu apologized to her fans on Saturday, a day after she took to social media to complain about ABC renewing her sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat.”

The sitcom based on Taiwanese-American chef Eddie Huang’s memoir of growing up in Florida was the biggest hit of Wu’s career when the show debuted in 2014. But last year, Wu’s fame skyrocketed when she starred in the blockbuster film “Crazy Rich Asians.”

When ABC announced that “Fresh Off the Boat” had been renewed for a sixth season on Friday, Wu reacted negatively on social media in a series of tweets, including one in which she said she was “literally crying.” When a fan tweeted at her that the renewal was “great news,” Wu wrote back in a now-deleted tweet, “No it’s not,” according to NBC News.

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

caption Wu’s career skyrocketed last year when she appeared in the blockbuster movie Crazy Rich Asians. source Warner Bros.

Many reacted negatively to Wu’s tweets, saying she was being “ungrateful” to the show that helped launch her career.

On Saturday, Wu apologized for her initial reaction to the news, explaining that she was upset that she had to turn down a more challenging role because “Fresh Off the Boat” was picked up again.

“FOTB is a great show that I’m proud of and that I enjoy. I’ve gotten to fully explore my character and I know her like the back of my hand. So playing Jessica is fun and easy and pleasant. I get to work with a kind and pleasant cast/crew. Which makes it all quite enjoyable…”

So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

Fucking hell. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too???? — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

“But in general, I’ve always sought artistic challenge over comfort and ease. I was disappointed in not being able to do that other project – because that other project would have challenged me as an artist,” she said.

She said she was also aware that her comments may have come across as insensitive towards other actors who struggle to find work.

“My words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I used to be in that struggle too. I do regret that and it wasn’t nice and I am sorry for that,” she said.

I don't think Hallmark makes a "Sorry that your show got renewed" sympathy card… — ryan shipley (@elry2009) May 10, 2019

I just have to say the ungrateful bratty behavior of Constance Wu is completely uncalled for. You’re lucky. You have a responsibility and you are pissing on syndication dollars that’ll keep you out of a home. Millions would die for where you are. — Wʏɴᴛᴇʀ Mɪᴛᴄʜᴇʟʟ Rᴏʜʀʙᴀᴜɢʜ (@wyntermitchell) May 10, 2019

I don’t understand why she’s being so ungrateful towards her employer—that put her on the map. I had no idea she existed prior to this show. I understand there are many opportunities out there; but you made a commitment. Be thankful you don’t work a boring 9-5 likemost folk. pic.twitter.com/YxSgtYUeAl — oookay (@mountkynthos) May 10, 2019

Wu ended her lengthy statement by saying “it’s meaningful when you make the choice to believe women.”

That final line irritated many Twitter users, who didn’t understand why she seemed to be connecting her personal gripe with having to continue working on a beloved sitcom to the #MeToo movement.

“Constance – the *only* thing I take issue with is the conflation of your casual tweet which seemed ungrateful and arrogant (all ok, but everyone has to reap their due), with #MeToo in asking that we “believe women.” That part was…surprisingly dumb. Good luck, love,” Twitter user @June15again wrote.

That last line. Yikes. — Allie R (@ACummins26) May 11, 2019