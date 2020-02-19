Constance Wu went undercover at a strip club and made $600 to prepare for her role in ‘Hustlers’

By
Libby Torres
-

Constance Wu starred in

caption
Constance Wu starred in "Hustlers" and "Fresh Off the Boat."
source
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
  • “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu revealed in a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson that she worked at a strip club in order to prepare for her role as Destiny in “Hustlers.”
  • “I did work at a strip club to get ready for ‘Hustlers.’ I went undercover,” Wu told Clarkson when the host asked how she prepared for the film.
  • “What did you have to do?” Clarkson asked her.
  • “Strip,” Wu responded, adding, “I gave lap dances to strangers. I made 600 bucks my first night!”
  • “It helped me to know that feeling – because you can’t duplicate it – [of] the first time you walk into a club and say, ‘Hey, I would like to have a job here,’ and then you go work that night,” the actress said of how her strip club experienced helped her in “Hustlers.”
