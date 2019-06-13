It turns out that Instagram influencer construction dad was actually a viral marketing campaign all along

caption A construction site. File photo. source Getty Images / Jeff Pachoud

So…the account @justaconstructionguy was not created by a construction worker named Omar, but instead by an Austin-based coffee shop as a marketing ploy, according to Buzzfeed News.

Mike McKim, the owner of Austin’s Cuvée Coffee, said the man featured in the profile is an actual construction worker in Austin, but his persona was created by McKim and an advertising agency called Bandolier Media.

Photos on the Instagram show Omar smoking cigars, drinking coffee, and working on construction sites with Cuvée Coffee conveniently in the background.

The Instagram page went viral after a Twitter account called @barbzlovescarbs claimed Omar was their father, who they said created the Instagram to prove he could become an influencer.

An Instagram influencer who appeared to be a construction worker dad was actually a marketing campaign for a coffee shop in Austin.

The account @justaconstructionguy was not created by a dad named Omar, as its more than 388,000 followers were led to believe, but instead by Mike McKim, the owner of Austin’s Cuvée Coffee.

“The whole idea was what we always thought as an influencer, and what we used as an influencer in the past, they don’t always fit our brand,” he told Buzzfeed News. “We need a different type of influencer: a hard-worker, blue-collar guy.”

McKim said the man featured in the profile is an actual construction worker in Austin, but his persona was created by McKim and an advertising agency called Bandolier Media.

The coffee shop owner said Omar has been compensated for professional photo shoots, and all other aspects of the page are run by Bandolier.

Photos show Omar smoking cigars, drinking coffee, and working on construction sites.

The account first went viral after a Twitter account called @barbzlovescarbs claimed Omar was their father, and said he created the Instagram to prove he could become an influencer.

The tweet, which has either been deleted or made private, was posted by the Instagram meme account @middleclassfancy.

The @justaconstructionguy Instagram account was applauded online for being a fun take on influencer culture.

The page’s bio lists Omar as a construction worker, family man, lifestyle influencer, and “Coffee Lover.”

His photos are professional-looking, and much of Omar’s construction gear looks barely used.

Some posts on the page parody other influencer accounts, but @cuveecoffee was tagged in several posts.

McKim told BuzzFeed News said he wanted to make an influencer page based on the construction workers who come into his shop every day.

“We started talking about construction guys, and so [Bandolier Media] reached out to Omar and said, ‘Do you want to have some fun?’ And he said ‘What’s social media? Instagram? Huh?’ He said, ‘I don’t know how to do it,’ so we said, ‘Alright we’ll help you; let’s just have some fun with it.'”