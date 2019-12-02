You can get paid $1,000 to watch 10 ‘Star Wars’ movies back-to-back

caption One lucky “Star Wars” fan will get paid for doing what they love this month. source Lucasfilm Ltd.

CableTV.com says it will pay one lucky Twitter user $1,000 to watch 10 “Star Wars” films and share their thoughts about them on social media.

This movie marathon is set to wrap up just before the sci-fi saga comes to a close on December 20 with “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Fans can submit an application by 7 p.m. ET on December 11.

caption The chosen viewer will watch 10 “Star Wars” films in just a few hours. source Lucasfilm

The lineup consists of the original episodic trilogy (“A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” and “Return of the Jedi”), the prequels (“The Phantom Menace,” “Attack of the Clones,” and “Revenge of the Sith”), two of the three sequels (“The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi”), and the non-episodic prequels (“Solo” and “Rogue One”). The winner can watch the films in any order they’d like.

According to the contest page, it will take about 22 hours and 25 minutes to watch these flicks, which the watcher will receive as Blu-rays from CableTV.com.

The watcher will also get some “Star Wars” merch: an R2-D2 popcorn popper, a Chewbacca onesie, and a Han Solo Nerf blaster.

Fans can submit an application explaining in 200 words or fewer why they are the perfect Jedi (or Sith Lord) for the job. The deadline is 7 p.m. ET on December 11.

The movie marathon is set to wrap up just before “The Rise of Skywalker,” the final chapter in the 42-year saga, debuts on December 20.

This isn’t the first time this year that a company has offered cash to fans willing to binge-watch movies

caption In November, a tech company offered to pay a fan $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Channel Christmas movies in 12 days. source Hallmark Channel

In November, CenturyLink offered to pay someone $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Channel Christmas movies in 12 days while writing about the marathon on social media.

And in September, Dish offered $1,300 to a fan who was willing to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween and document the experience.