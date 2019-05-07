Contracted Sales of RMB15.72B in April 2019, YoY growth of 43% ; Contracted Sales of RMB50.13B in first 4M 2019, YoY growth of 31%

- In April 2019, the Group achieved the contracted sales of approx. RMB15.72 billion, representing a YoY increase of approx. 43% (compared to April 2018). Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 904,700 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approx. RMB17,400/sq.m. in April 2019.
- From January to April 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approx. RMB50.13 billion, representing a YoY increase of approx. 31%. Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 2,841,700 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approx. RMB17,600/sq.m. from January to April 2019.
Land Acquisition
- In April 2019, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:
|
City
|
Project
|
Group’s Current Equity Interest
|
Intended Primary Use
|
Site Area
(sq.m.)
|
Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.)
|
Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB)
|
Average
Land Cost (RMB/
sq.m.)
|
Tianjin
|
Ninghe District,
Liangku Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
28,700
|
57,300
|
269,000,000
|
4,692
|
Tianjin
|
Binhai New Area, Tanggu Bay No. 7 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
34,500
|
51,800
|
262,400,000
|
5,067
|
Xi’an
|
Weiyang District,
Chanba Road 1 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
92,000
|
299,800
|
1,234,000,000
|
4,117
|
Chengdu
|
Xindu District,
123 acres Project
|
100%
|
Residential, Commercial
|
82,500
|
273,800
|
619,030,000
|
2,261
|
Chengdu
|
Jianyang City, Hedong New Area, 77 acres Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
51,700
|
206,600
|
1,161,250,000
|
5,620
|
Hefei
|
Binhu Area,
No. 2019-12 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
50,600
|
119,000
|
1,730,750,000
|
14,550
|
Hefei
|
Yaohai District,
No. E1805 Project
|
33%
|
Residential
|
49,500
|
109,000
|
214,600,000
|
5,966
|
Taiyuan
|
Jiancaoping District,
Sanjipian Area,
SP1919-SP1928 Project
|
35%
|
Residential
|
672,700
|
2,520,000
|
1,695,750,000
|
1,923
Disclaimer:
All information contained in this newsletter is meant for your own reference only, and is not intended to, nor should it, constitute any investment advice. Any information contained in this newsletter, including those relating to contracted sales or land bank of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the “Company“), may be subject to change as a result of changes in our development, sales and investment processes and may not be consistently reflected in our financial reports. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for any of your loss or damage howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the contents of this newsletter.