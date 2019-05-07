Contracted Sales of RMB15.72B in April 2019, YoY growth of 43% ; Contracted Sales of RMB50.13B in first 4M 2019, YoY growth of 31%

In April 2019, the Group achieved the contracted sales of approx. RMB15.72 billion, representing a YoY increase of approx. 43% (compared to April 2018). Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 904,700 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approx. RMB17,400/sq.m. in April 2019.

From January to April 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approx. RMB50.13 billion, representing a YoY increase of approx. 31%. Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 2,841,700 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approx. RMB17,600/sq.m. from January to April 2019.





Land Acquisition

In April 2019 , the Group completed the following land acquisitions:

City Project Group’s Current Equity Interest Intended Primary Use Site Area (sq.m.) Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.) Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB) Average Land Cost (RMB/ sq.m.) Tianjin Ninghe District, Liangku Project 100% Residential 28,700 57,300 269,000,000 4,692 Tianjin Binhai New Area, Tanggu Bay No. 7 Project 100% Residential 34,500 51,800 262,400,000 5,067 Xi’an Weiyang District, Chanba Road 1 Project 100% Residential 92,000 299,800 1,234,000,000 4,117 Chengdu Xindu District, 123 acres Project 100% Residential, Commercial 82,500 273,800 619,030,000 2,261 Chengdu Jianyang City, Hedong New Area, 77 acres Project 100% Residential 51,700 206,600 1,161,250,000 5,620 Hefei Binhu Area, No. 2019-12 Project 100% Residential 50,600 119,000 1,730,750,000 14,550 Hefei Yaohai District, No. E1805 Project 33% Residential 49,500 109,000 214,600,000 5,966 Taiyuan Jiancaoping District, Sanjipian Area, SP1919-SP1928 Project 35% Residential 672,700 2,520,000 1,695,750,000 1,923

Disclaimer:

All information contained in this newsletter is meant for your own reference only, and is not intended to, nor should it, constitute any investment advice. Any information contained in this newsletter, including those relating to contracted sales or land bank of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the “Company“), may be subject to change as a result of changes in our development, sales and investment processes and may not be consistently reflected in our financial reports. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for any of your loss or damage howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the contents of this newsletter.



