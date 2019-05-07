Contracted Sales of RMB15.72B in April 2019, YoY growth of 43% ; Contracted Sales of RMB50.13B in first 4M 2019, YoY growth of 31%

  • In April 2019, the Group achieved the contracted sales of approx. RMB15.72 billion, representing a YoY increase of approx. 43% (compared to April 2018). Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 904,700 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approx. RMB17,400/sq.m. in April 2019.
  • From January to April 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approx. RMB50.13 billion, representing a YoY increase of approx. 31%. Contracted GFA amounted to approx. 2,841,700 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approx. RMB17,600/sq.m. from January to April 2019.


Land Acquisition

  • In April 2019, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:

City

Project

Group’s Current Equity Interest

Intended Primary Use

Site Area

(sq.m.)

Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.)

Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB)

Average

Land Cost (RMB/

sq.m.)

Tianjin

Ninghe District,

Liangku Project

100%

Residential

28,700

57,300

269,000,000

4,692

Tianjin

Binhai New Area, Tanggu Bay No. 7 Project

100%

Residential

34,500

51,800

262,400,000

5,067

Xi’an

Weiyang District,

Chanba Road 1 Project

100%

Residential

92,000

299,800

1,234,000,000

4,117

Chengdu

Xindu District,

123 acres Project

100%

Residential, Commercial

82,500

273,800

619,030,000

2,261

Chengdu

Jianyang City, Hedong New Area, 77 acres Project

100%

Residential

51,700

206,600

1,161,250,000

5,620

Hefei

Binhu Area,

No. 2019-12 Project

100%

Residential

50,600

119,000

1,730,750,000

14,550

Hefei

Yaohai District,

No. E1805 Project

33%

Residential

49,500

109,000

214,600,000

5,966

Taiyuan

Jiancaoping District,

Sanjipian Area,

SP1919-SP1928 Project

35%

Residential

672,700

2,520,000

1,695,750,000

1,923

 

Disclaimer:

All information contained in this newsletter is meant for your own reference only, and is not intended to, nor should it, constitute any investment advice.  Any information contained in this newsletter, including those relating to contracted sales or land bank of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the Company), may be subject to change as a result of changes in our development, sales and investment processes and may not be consistently reflected in our financial reports. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for any of your loss or damage howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the contents of this newsletter. 