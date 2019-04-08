Contracted Sales of RMB19.04B in March 2019, YoY growth of 87% ; Contracted Sales of RMB34.41B in 1Q 2019, YoY growth of 27%

- In March 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB19.04 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 87% (compared to March 2018). Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 1,028,900 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approximately RMB18,500/sq.m. in March 2019.
- From January to March 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB34.41 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 27%. Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 1,937,000 sq.m. and contracted ASP was approximately RMB17,800/sq.m. from January to March 2019.
- From January to March 2019, breakdowns of the Group’s contracted sales were as follows:
|
By City
|
RMB (billion)
|
% of total
|
Beijing
|
5.33
|
15.5%
|
Shanghai
|
3.06
|
8.9%
|
Hangzhou
|
2.37
|
6.9%
|
Chongqing
|
2.36
|
6.9%
|
Wenzhou
|
1.51
|
4.4%
|
Wuhan
|
1.47
|
4.3%
|
Hefei
|
1.41
|
4.1%
|
Xian
|
1.34
|
3.9%
|
Suzhou
|
1.31
|
3.8%
|
Jinan
|
1.23
|
3.6%
|
Ningbo
|
1.09
|
3.2%
|
Shenyang
|
1.07
|
3.1%
|
Nanjing
|
0.96
|
2.8%
|
Wuxi
|
0.93
|
2.7%
|
Foshan
|
0.92
|
2.7%
|
Jiaxing
|
0.86
|
2.5%
|
Guangzhou
|
0.82
|
2.4%
|
Tianjin
|
0.77
|
2.2%
|
Linyi
|
0.70
|
2.0%
|
Hong Kong
|
0.69
|
2.0%
|
Changzhou
|
0.65
|
1.9%
|
Chengdu
|
0.59
|
1.7%
|
Changsha
|
0.58
|
1.7%
|
Qingdao
|
0.35
|
1.0%
|
Nantong
|
0.24
|
0.7%
|
Weifang
|
0.22
|
0.6%
|
Quzhou
|
0.20
|
0.6%
|
Xuzhou
|
0.20
|
0.6%
|
Sanya
|
0.19
|
0.6%
|
Guiyang
|
0.16
|
0.5%
|
Xuchang
|
0.13
|
0.4%
|
Others
|
0.70
|
2.0%
|
By Region
|
RMB (billion)
|
% of total
|
Yangtze River Delta
|
14.99
|
43.6%
|
Pan Bohai Rim
|
9.80
|
28.5%
|
Central Western Region
|
6.67
|
19.4%
|
South China Region
|
2.95
|
8.6%
Land Acquisition
- In March 2019, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:
|
City
|
Project
|
Group’s Current Equity Interest
|
Intended Primary Use
|
Site Area
(sq.m.)
|
Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.)
|
Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB)
|
Average
Land Cost (RMB/
sq.m.)
|
Hefei
|
Feixi County,
No. 2018-26
Project
|
100%
|
Residential/
Commercial
|
142,100
|
307,100
|
1,766,120,000
|
5,751
|
Hefei
|
Xinzhan District, XZQTD237 Project
|
50%
|
Residential
|
54,800
|
82,200
|
267,070,000
|
6,500
|
Tianjin
|
Xiqing District, Jinwu Town, West Binshui Road Project
|
100%
|
Residential/
Commercial
|
142,400
|
287,800
|
3,638,000,000
|
12,640
|
Tianjin
|
Wuqing District, Nanhu No. 10 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
147,900
|
221,800
|
1,131,200,000
|
5,099
|
Qingdao
|
Huangdao District, Guzhenkou, Lingxi Bay Project
|
51%
|
Residential/
Commercial
|
232,500
|
302,200
|
558,380,000
|
3,623
Major Financing Activities
- In March 2019, CIFI issued 5-year US$255 million senior notes at a coupon rate of 6.55% due March 2024. The issue was well received by the capital market. The coupon rate is one of the lowest among the China-based property developers with the same credit level recently.
S&P Upgraded CIFI’s Rating to “BB” with “Stable” Outlook
- In March 2019, Standard & Poor upgraded CIFI’s rating from “BB-” to “BB” with “stable” outlook. S&P’s upgrade suggests that CIFI significantly improved its scale of sales and geographical diversity in the past 2-3 years. The “stable” outlook reflects S&P’s expectation that CIFI will continue to expand its sales scale with controllable leverage.
