The controversial Ben & Jerry’s-themed Nike SB Dunk sneaker is already reselling for thousands the day after it dropped

source StockX

Nike dropped a Ben & Jerry’s-themed Nike SB sneaker on Tuesday.

The “Chunky Dunky” sneakers, though a hit, were divisive in the sneaker community, especially among long-standing fans of the classic SB silhouette.

Pairs of the ice-cream-inspired shoes are already selling for thousands of dollars on StockX.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nike just dropped one of the wildest collaborations of its SB Dunk Low silhouette. And pairs are already reselling for thousands of dollars.

Made possible through a partnership with ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry’s, Nike dropped the “Chunky Dunky” SB Dunk Low on Tuesday through the SNKRS app after an initial release at select skate shops and stores on May 23.

The sneakers – modeled after the ice cream company’s popular Chunky Monkey flavor – feature a flashy and eclectic colorway, complete with faux cowhide on the overlays and mudguard and a yellow swoosh made to resemble melting ice cream.

“With colors and textures that look like they came straight from a pint of Chunky Monkey, they’re the most euphoric thing you can put on your feet,” read a blog post announcing the collaboration on the Ben & Jerry’s website. “Blue skies, bovines, and green pastures all appear in familiar form, while colorful tie-dye patterns and bold text graphics cover the shoe’s insole and heel.”

From the freezer to the streets, the Nike SB x Ben & Jerry's Chunky Dunky drops tomorrow on the SNKRS app. Download it here: https://t.co/1IhOr5XTVc #chunkydunky pic.twitter.com/k2qK8nQgKa — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 25, 2020

The sneakers went for $100 at retail and are already fetching thousands of dollars on the resale marketplace. Pairs of the Friends and Family version of the shoe, which come with a branded ice-cream shoebox, have already sold for upwards of $3,800 on StockX while standalone pairs are selling for as high as $1,900.

While a massive hit at retail and resale, the sneakers have become one of the more controversial drops to hit the Nike SB-loving community. The Nike SB was originally launched in 2002 as a way to break into the skateboard market. The Chunky Dunky represents a departure from the traditional line of pairs SB devotees have come to expect, focusing on hype factor rather than catering to the more niche preferences of the skating community, as Mike Sykes pointed out in his sneaker newsletter, The Kicks You Wear.

Further, the limited stock of the sneakers made it tough for most people to get their hands on a pair. This frustration was further intensified when the founder of the Sonra sneaker brand Hikmet Sugoer posted a video of himself eating out ice cream straight out of his pair of the valuable shoes.

Sugoer faced backlash for his video, which he defended in a later post, claiming he would still wear the shoes.