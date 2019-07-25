15 times celebrities sparked controversy with their outfits

caption Melania Trump wearing a jacket that says “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” on a trip to visit immigrant children separated from their parents in Texas. source Getty Images

Celebrities have been known to occasionally stir controversy for their apparel, whether on the red carpet, during a performance, or even on a leisurely stroll out of the spotlight.

Such was the case with actor Chris Pratt recently when he was spotted walking out of a CVS with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, wearing a T-shirt featuring an American flag with the Gadsden flag superimposed over it. The latter is a Revolutionary war-era symbol sometimes associated with white supremacist groups.

We’ve rounded up 15 times celebrities sparked offense with their sartorial choices.

Chris Pratt was recently photographed wearing a t-shirt with the symbolism of the Gadsden flag, which some associate with white supremacist sentiments.

caption The Gadsden flag was a Revolutionary War-era symbol and has become popular with libertarians and Tea Party members. source Steve Granitz/WireImage / Matt Mills McKnight/Getty Images

In July 2019, actor Chris Pratt was photographed wearing a T-shirt featuring an American flag superimposed with the Gadsden flag, including its slogan, “Don’t Tread On Me.”

Originally a symbol used by pre-Revolutionary War colonists seeking independence from the British, the Gadsden flag has over time become popular with libertarians and Tea Party members, according to reporting by The New Yorker’s Rob Walker.

The symbol is now “sometimes interpreted to convey racially-tinged messages in some contexts,” said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Walker’s article.

Conservative outlets like Breitbart were quick to come to Pratt’s defense, while many Twitter users took to the platform proclaiming he was “the worst Chris” and “he’s really ruining my Parks & Rec reruns.”

Melania Trump wore a jacket that said “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” on a trip to visit immigrant children separated from their parents in Texas.

caption Melania Trump wore a Zara jacket that said: “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In June 2018, first lady Melania Trump wore a jacket with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” on her way to visit immigrant children in Texas who had been separated from their parents as a result of the Trump Administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy. The internet quickly responded.

“That’s like Marie Antoinette ripping a piece of bread from a starving baby and spitting on it,” said one Twitter user.

“The Devil Wears Zara,” said another (the jacket in question was from the fashion brand Zara).

Melania claimed that the message on the jacket was meant for “the left-wing media who are criticizing me.”

Kanye West wore a “Make America Great Again” hat and a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt at an album preview, and people were mostly confused.

In September 2018, rapper Kanye West wore both a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat and a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt at a gathering to preview his latest album. The hat was in support of President Trump, but the sweatshirt was in support of Kaepernick, a football player the president criticized for kneeling while the national anthem played before a game.

After the event, people took to Twitter to express their anger and confusion.

ESPN reporter Jordan Zirm tweeted, “really looking forward to never listening to another Kanye album again.” Activist SJ Peace tweeted that West’s apparel was “an example of an Oxymoron.”

The following month, during an Oval Office press conference, West said he feels like “Superman” when he wears his MAGA hat.

Rihanna came to the 2018 Met Gala wearing a Pope hat. Some people were delighted, others were offended.

The 2018 Met Gala’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies,” and singer Rihanna, who was co-chair of the gala that year, came wearing a diamond and pearl-clad outfit with a Pope-like hat. While some fans were all about her look, others were offended (by her and the theme at large).

“The wearing of crosses/pope garb at the #metgala by people who aren’t Christian/Catholic is obviously sacrilegious,” said one Twitter user.

“The met gala theme is low key disrespectful to the Catholic religion let’s be real,” said another.

Kylie Jenner wore a durag to a spring 2017 fashion show in September 2016, and Twitter users weren’t happy about it.

caption Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods at the spring 2017 New York Fashion Week. source Michael Stewart / Getty

In September 2016, Kylie Jenner attended the spring 2017 Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week show in New York wearing a jean jacket and a white durag.

According to Allure writer Alisha Acquaye, the durag is “a tribute to a black tradition.”

“Images of black people,” she wrote, “particularly black men, wearing durags have been part of our cultural consciousness for some time.” The durag is historically entwined with black culture, and Jenner’s wearing of it did not go over well.

“Gimme 3 good reasons why you’re wearing a du rag @KylieJenner,” said one Twitter user. “Because blackness is a costume,” said another.

In 2015, Khloe Kardashian posted an Instagram photo in which she wore a facial covering worn by Muslim women called a niqab, which some felt was disrespectful.

caption Khloe Kardashian wearing a niqab. source Khloe Kardashian Instagram/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

During a May 2015 trip to Dubai, Khloe Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of herself in a facial covering worn by Muslim women called a niqab. She captioned the photo “Habibi Love.” “Habibi” is Arabic for “my love.”

The internet was not pleased.

“My cultural clothing isn’t some trend you can get to wear and take off whenever you want,” said Twitter user @farahesque.

“Can you not appropriate cultures and disrespect the struggles Muslims go through thanks,” wrote Twitter user @sonofposeidons.

Kardashian offended the internet again when she wore a Native American-inspired headdress to niece North West’s birthday party.

In June 2014, Kardashian wore a Native American-inspired headdress to niece North West’s birthday party, themed after Coachella and called “Kidchella.”

Kardashian posted a picture of herself wearing the headdress on Instagram, captioning it, “Ray of clouds. Chirping of birds. Gurgling of water. Granting desire. One with water.” Sister Kylie Jenner posted a picture showing Kardashian in the headdress as well.

The photo received backlash online.

“It’s terrible,” said Cliff Matias, cultural director of the Redhawk Native American Arts Council, to Page Six. “It’s absolutely terrible that they have no conscience to discontinue to do such things.”

Katy Perry wore a Geisha-inspired costume for her performance in the 2013 American Music Awards, which some claimed was an offensive display of cultural appropriation.

caption Katy Perry’s Geisha-style outfit during the 2013 American Music Awards. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

In November 2013, singer-songwriter Katy Perry performed her song “Unconditionally” at the American Music Awards steeped in Japanese, Geisha-themed attire and imagery. People quickly took to the internet to say the performance was an example of both cultural appropriation and stereotyping.

“Oh wow Katy Perry’s backup dancers were literally wearing yellowface makeup,” said one Twitter user.

According to The Atlantic, writer Crystal Leww wrote that this type of performance “just reminds me that I am still not an American to a lot of people and that someone who looks like me still cannot be a Katy Perry of the world.”

In September 2010, Lady Gaga wore a dress made of meat to the MTV Video Music Awards, and animal rights group PETA was not having it.

caption Lady Gaga’s meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. source Steve Granitz / Getty

In September 2010, singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga wore a dress made entirely of meat – 40 pounds of flank steak, to be exact – to the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). She also donned a matching meat headpiece and purse. Needless to say, people were confused, shocked, and some were even offended.

Animal rights group PETA released a statement immediately after the event, calling the dress “offensive” and saying, “what’s next: the family cat made into a hat? Meat is the decomposing flesh of a tormented animal who didn’t want to die.”

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres directly after the VMAs, Gaga explained that for her, the dress was a symbol stating that “‘if we don’t stand up for what we believe in, if we don’t fight for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones.”

Lady Gaga wore a rifle bra at a January 2013 concert soon after the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. People, among them the vice president, quickly condemned it.

caption Lady Gaga wearing her rifle bra. source Splash News

In 2010, Lady Gaga wore a bra featuring rifles in her video for the song “Alejandro,” as well as on the cover of Rolling Stone.

In January 2013, she wore a similar bra during a concert in Vancouver, Canada. This time, however, she wore the bra not long after the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the public were not pleased. Even Joe Biden, the vice president at the time, criticized it.

According to USA Today, in a meeting with Congress about how to curb gun violence, Biden said, “Generating controversy from a dress made of steaks is one thing. Generating controversy from the wholesale slaughter of children and teachers is quite another.”

Selena Gomez wore a traditional Hindu ornament, the bindi, at a performance during the 2013 MTV Movie Awards, which some felt disrespected Hindu tradition.

In April 2013, actress and singer Selena Gomez wore a bindi, a traditional Hindu ornament, on her forehead during a performance at the MTV Movie Awards, offending many, and Hindu groups in particular.

“The bindi on the forehead is an ancient tradition in Hinduism and has religious significance,” said Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, according to the LA Times. “It is not meant to be thrown around loosely for seductive effects or as a fashion accessory aiming at mercantile greed,” he added.

Asked about Gomez’s accessory by Billboard, however, Indian actress and singer Priyanka Chopra was in support.

“I think it’s very apt,” she said, “especially since this track has an undeniable Indian influence and sound. Personally speaking, I think she carries it off really well.”

At the 2012 Grammy Awards, rapper Nicki Minaj showed up in a red cloak accompanied by a man dressed like the Pope.

In February 2012, rapper Nicki Minaj attended the Grammy Awards clad in a red Versace cloak and gloves, with a man dressed like the Pope (or a bishop, depending on who you ask) on her arm. This raised eyebrows, and The Washington Post even asked, “Why did Minaj feel compelled to bring a man dressed as the leader of the Catholic Church to music’s premier event?”

While questions about her outfit began to circulate (people assumed the Vatican would not be thrilled), it was ultimately her performance at the awards that sparked the most controversy, as it included a staged confessional and exorcism.

In a response on Catholic rights organization the Catholic League’s website, president Bill Donohue said, “It’s bad enough that Catholics have to fight for their rights vis-à-vis a hostile administration in Washington without also having to fend off attacks in the entertainment industry.”

Jennifer Lopez’ ultra-revealing Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards was searched so often on Google, it spawned Google Images.

caption Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammy Awards. source Mike Blake/Reuters

At the 2000 Grammy Awards, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez stepped onto the red carpet in a sheer, tropical, and plunging Versace dress that immediately caught the eyes of everyone there.

“When I get on the carpet,” she told USA Today, “there’s this reaction. It was like ‘What is happening? Who is here?’ I had no idea.”

Lopez and “The X-Files” actor David Duchovny presented the first award of the night, and Duchovny said, “Well, Jennifer, this is the first time in five or six years that I’m sure that nobody is looking at me.”

In fact, the dress caused such a stir that it quickly became the most-searched item on then-nascent Google, sparking the creation of Google Images.

In a 2015 opinion piece for website and magazine Project Syndicate, Google’s executive chairman Eric Schmidt wrote, “At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

Rapper Lil’ Kim wore a breast-baring purple jumpsuit at the 1999 VMAs featuring a purple seashell pasty.

caption Lil’ Kim at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. source Scott Gries/GettyImages

Rapper Lil’ Kim shocked the world when she showed up at the 1999 VMAs wearing a mermaid-themed purple jumpsuit that left her left breast exposed save for a strategically-placed seashell pasty.

In fact, icon Diana Ross herself was so shocked by the outfit, she spawned her own unforgettable moment that night when, while greeting Kim, she reached out to touch it.

The outfit continues to make waves: singer and actress Miley Cyrus wore it as a Halloween costume in 2013, and Bustle’s Ione Gamble said that it “cannot be topped.”

Actress Rose McGowan wore a barely-there, beaded dress to the 1998 VMAs. The dress was so sheer most of her body needed to get blurred out when the event was televised.

caption Actress Rose McGowan and then-boyfriend musician Marilyn Manson at the 1998 VMAs. source Ronald Siemoneit / Getty

Another shocking moment at the VMAs came courtesy of actress Rose McGowan, when she made an entrance to the 1998 awards with her then-boyfriend, musician Marilyn Manson. McGowan wore a glittery black dress so sheer in the front it needed to be blurred out: the back was a collection of beaded strings that essentially completely exposed her backside.

Rolling Stone dubbed it one of the 32 most outrageous VMA moments of all time. In a 2018 interview with Dr. Oz, McGowan said the dress had actually been “a political statement” after she says she was sexually assaulted by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

“That was my first public appearance after being sexually assaulted,” she said. “I was like, ‘Is this what you want?'”