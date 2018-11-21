7 of the most controversial rebrands of the year

caption It’s just Dunkin’ now. source Dunkin’

Sometimes, companies rebrand when they feel like they need a refresh.

Often, these rebrands are successful.

Other times, fans get really heated about the changes, like when Dunkin’ Donuts dropped the “Donuts” from its name, and Weight Watchers decided to become WW.

When done right, a company rebrand can inspire new fans and increase sales. However, with change often comes backlash.

Fans freaked out over Dunkin’ Donuts’ decision to drop the “Donuts” from its name, and complained when Weight Watchers changed its name to simply WW.

Only time will tell if these rebrands were a success, or whether the companies would have been better off doing nothing.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most controversial rebrands of 2018.

Weight Watchers changed its name to WW.

caption Weight Watchers is now WW. source WW

Weight Watchers has been around since 1963, and is one of the most famous weight loss programs in the country. It has even been backed by Oprah, who is a member of the company’s board and owns a stake in it.

In September, Weight Watchers rebranded itself as WW in an effort to focus on overall health as opposed to just weight loss. While some people liked the changes that came with the rebrand, such as the WellnessWins reward system, critics felt that the change did not go far enough to pivot the brand from weight-loss to wellness.

Dunkin Donuts is now just Dunkin’.

caption Dunkin’ Donuts is now just Dunkin’. source Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Donuts has been a beloved doughnut institution since 1950, but people freaked out about its recent rebrand.

In September, it announced that it would change its name from Dunkin’ Donuts to just name to Dunkin’. Many didn’t know what to think.

Some were outraged, while others thought it was stupid. However, the main consensus seems to be that it was just unnecessary.

It has led to some hilarious Twitter reactions, though.

Celine dropped the accent from its name.

caption Céline is now Celine. source Celine

The French luxury goods brand Celine has been producing high-end clothes and accessories since 1945. Their recent decision to remove the accent from their name (formerly Céline) has been wildly unpopular among its fans.

The decision was made when new creative director Hedi Slimane took over, and were seen as a nod to Celine’s ’60s collections, which didn’t use the accent. However, the internet remains very divided over the move. Per Who What Wear,some fans felt “shocked, angry, and betrayed.”

The Library of Congress has a new logo.

caption The new Library of Congress logo. source Library of Congress

The Library of Congress – the largest library in the world, and the oldest federal cultural institution in the U.S. – changed its logo for the first time in eight years this year, and a lot of people were not thrilled, per Fast Co.

While the designer has said that the dynamic design reflects the Library’s wide range of content, the opposition think it’s cheap-looking, likening it to a “Waffle House level aesthetic.” Most people, however, are just sad to see the old logo go.

Uber changed its logo to just the name of the company.

caption The new Uber logo. source Uber/Facebook

The popular ride-hailing app Uber experienced a lot of controversy in the last couple years, and decided it was time for a change. The brand redesigned its logo to be the company name, rather than circular motif logo it was previously.

Some critics questioned the redesign, noting the company did a similar overhaul less than three years ago. The logo was met with criticism then, too.

Toys ‘R’ Us is now Geoffrey’s Toy Box.

caption Toys ‘R’ Us is now Geoffrey’s Toy Box. source The Kroger Co.

Toys ‘R’ Us, once the the premiere destination for toys, went bankrupt in 2017, and announced it was closing all of its stores in January of this year.

In October, however, the company announced that Geoffrey the Giraffe had been “traveling the globe,” and would be rebranding as Geoffrey’s Toy Box, placing pop-ups in Kroger grocery stores this holiday season.

The reworked brand is a venture by former lenders of Toys ‘R’ Us, who still own the toy seller’s intellectual property and brand names.

Employees who were laid off were not happy about the messaging, which likened Toys ‘R’ Us’ bankruptcy to a vacation.

IHOP announced that it was rebranding as IHOb, the International House of Burgers.

caption The International House of Pancakes was briefly the International House of Burgers. source IHOP

Less of a rebrand and more of a “marketing troll,” IHOP announced in June that it was renaming itself IHOb, the International House of Burgers.

The marketing stunt was meant to introduce a new line of hamburgers, and did this successfully. However, despite the rebrand being only temporary, people hated the idea of the new name, and made fun of its branding and typography choices.

