The controversial Nike Vaporfly may be banned professionally, joining a growing list of infamous sneakers that fetch hundreds online

The Nike Vaporfly sneaker is likely to be banned by World Athletics, which oversees international running events, in the next few weeks.

Other sneakers have caused a similar uproar in the past for various reasons.

A pair of Air Jordan 1s were famously banned in 1984 by the NBA because of their flashy color.

StockX, the leading resale marketplace, shared a list of some other controversial sneakers that have gone down in history for their drama.

There is no controversial sneaker hall of fame. But if there was, the Nike Vaporfly would certainly deserve an induction.

The running shoe has caused an uproar in the last few weeks over claims that it offers its wearers an unfair advantage. Both independent and Nike-sponsored studies have revealed that the shoe of choice for marathon world record-holders improves energetic efficiency by at least 4%, Business Insider’s Aylin Woodward previously reported.

A ban on the shoe from World Athletics, which oversees international running events, could be announced in the next few weeks.

Despite the controversy surrounding the Vaporfly, the shoe is becoming more popular on StockX, a leading resale marketplace.

“In the last few months, we’ve seen more and more Vaporfly (and Vapor Street) sneaker models enter the ‘hype’ space,” a StockX representative told Business Insider in an email.

The Nike Vaporfly isn’t the only shoe to get banned or looked down upon by major sporting organizations.

The NBA banned a pair of Air Jordan 1s in 1984 because of its colorway. A remastered version of the banned shoe is available on StockX.

In addition to the Vaporfly, here are some of the most controversial sneakers that StockX says might have been ahead of their time:

Jordan 1 Retro Bred “Banned”

This shoe is colloquially referred to as the “banned” Jordan 1. The NBA banned the shoe in 1984 because of the colorway, which violated league standards at the time. Michael Jordan wore the shoes anyway and was reportedly fined $5,000 every time he wore them.

A 2016 replica of the shoes is still popular today and available on StockX.

The Jordan Melo M10

Basketball legend Carmelo Anthony’s signature Jordan sneaker stirred up some controversy in the 2013/2014 season because of its design. The shoe’s chrome back heel harshly reflected the stadium lights into the faces of other players, which distracted them.

The shoe is available on StockX.

Nike Zoom Vapor 9 Tour Grass

This sneaker was famously worn by tennis champion Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2013. The shoe was banned because of its orange sole, which violated the all-white dress code at Wimbledon.

The shoe is available on StockX.