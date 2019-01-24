Why you won’t be able to buy the iconic Valentine’s Day candy Sweethearts for the first time in 153 years

caption The Sweethearts, or conversation hearts, have messages printed on them. source iStock

The familiar Valentine’s Day candy, known as Sweethearts or “conversation hearts,” will not be sold in stores this year.

With a change in the factory’s ownership, there wasn’t enough time to produce enough candy hearts for the Valentine’s Day season.

Luckily, the conversation hearts are expected to be back on shelves in 2020 under the candy’s new owner, Spangler Candy Company.

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, you may have noticed that stores are already dripping with red and are filling their shelves with heart-shaped chocolate boxes as well as other Valentine’s Day-themed candies. But there is one familiar Valentine’s Day treat you won’t be seeing on shelves this year and that’s the beloved Sweethearts, also affectionately dubbed “conversation hearts.”

For the very first time in 153 years, Sweethearts are not going to be sold in stores in February

caption The Necco factory was shut down in July 2018. source Flickr/Chris Sloan/Creative Commons

Due to a change in ownership of the Sweethearts brand, the iconic Valentine’s Day candy will be missing from shelves for the very first time in 153 years.

The candy’s original producer, the New England Confectionery Company (Necco), went bankrupt in 2018 after being in operation for over 100 years. According to Food Business, Necco was bought by Round Hill Investments at a bankruptcy auction, who then shut the Necco factory down back in July and sold it to an undisclosed buyer.

The company was sold again in September 2018, and the Sweethearts brand finally found its official new home with Spangler Candy Company, the maker of the famous Dum-Dums lollipops.

The Necco factory was shut down, putting a halt on Sweetheart production

Because the Necco factory was shut down during the time of its auction, the production of the conversation hearts was paused – making a significant dent in the Sweethearts’ production timeline.

Every year, Necco previously had produced nearly 8 billion hearts. And in order to do that, the factory produced about 100,000 pounds of Sweethearts every day for 11 months, according to The Huffington Post. The entire Sweetheart supply would then be sold within a six-week period, leading up to Valentine’s Day.

There just wasn’t enough time to make a new batch of Sweethearts

caption It takes months to produce Sweethearts to sell during Valentine’s Day season. source Flickr/Steven Depolo/Creative Commons

With only five months left until Valentine’s Day after Spangler Candy Co. bought the brand, there simply wasn’t enough time to produce such a large quantity of Sweethearts in time for Valentine’s Day.

“There are a lot of manufacturing challenges and unanswered questions at this point and we want to make sure these brands meet consumer expectations when they re-enter the market,” Kirk Vashaw, chairman and chief executive officer of Spangler Candy Co., said in a statement to Baking Business.

But fear not, Sweethearts will be back in 2020

caption The candy won’t be gone for long. source iStock

But there is good news – Sweethearts are expected to be back on the shelves in 2020.

“We look forward to announcing the Sweethearts relaunch for the 2020 Valentine season,” Vashaw said in his statement.

If you can’t wait until next year, you can order a box on Amazon and eBay

For those of you who can’t go a year without your Sweethearts, you can still purchase them online. Amazon and eBay are both selling boxes and bags of the candy hearts.

Just know that these boxes have probably been sitting in a warehouse since last year, so you’ll want to check the expiration dates on them.

