Converse is having a huge sale for Cyber Monday — get $25 Chuck Taylors and take 30% off sitewide

caption The Converse One Star Vintage is on sale for less than $39. source Converse

This Cyber Monday, Converse is having a huge sitewide sale. Now through December 4 at 2:59 p.m. EST, you can get select Chucks for $25 and get 30% off sitewide by using the promo code “CYBERCON19” at checkout.

The Cyber Monday sale includes Chuck Taylors in an assortment of colors, and plenty of other interesting materials or patterns like GORTEX, duck camo, and suede. Whether your footwear style is subdued or wild and crazy, you’ll find some cool sneakers here.

You’ll have 60 days to return all purchases made between November 1, 2019, and January 6, 2020. Standard shipping is free for orders over $150, and $8 if your purchase is less than $150. If you have a Converse account, standard shipping is free with any purchase and expedited shipping discounts are offered.

