9 cool cooking gifts for avid home cooks, as recommended by professional chefs

We asked a few professional chefs to tell us the best gifts to give someone who loves being in the kitchen. They are working chefs and corporate chefs at top restaurants in New York and California, not to mention “Top Chef” alumni.

They personally use these 9 kitchen tools and appliances, which include a nonstick frying pan and sous vide precision cooker, in their own lives to make delicious meals.

Professional chefs – you watch them duke it out on reality cooking competitions, snatch their cookbooks off shelves in hopes of recreating their original recipes, and make reservations months in advance for a seat at their restaurants.

If you like food and cooking, you probably look to professional chefs to learn what to eat and how to cook, but rarely are the actual kitchen tools they use at the center of the conversation.

We asked a few working chefs to tell us the best gifts to give someone who loves being in the kitchen, whether that’s yourself or another avid home cook in your life. They personally use these products in their professional or home kitchens, so you know that they stand up to some real heat and pressure.

The nine gift recommendations come from the following professional chefs:

Leah Cohen, owner and chef of Pig & Khao in New York City and “Top Chef” alum

Brad Warner, corporate chef at Bodega Negra and Tao Group Hospitality in New York City

Brooke Williamson, co-owner of Hudson House in Redondo Beach, California and “Top Chef” winner

Learn more about why the chefs love these 9 kitchen tools and appliances and why they make great gifts.

A one-size-fits-all lid that instantly declutters their cabinets

I would gift the Made In Universal Lid set to myself, and then probably any other “foodie” out there! I’m sure many can relate to having a plethora of differently sized pots and pans with a million different lids. These Universal Lids fit on all pots and pans, so you only need one – making it a lot easier to declutter and streamline, or as some say, “Marie Kondo” their kitchen. – Brooke Williamson

A newly upgraded sous vide cooker that heats water very quickly

This immersion circulator cooks food to precise temperatures over long periods of time, creating amazing texture in meats and seafood. I love to use it to impress my friends when I’m hosting dinner at my house. – Brad Warner

A vacuum sealing system that keeps food fresh up to five times longer than traditional storage methods

The Foodsaver is great for preserving food, especially now that we’re heading into the holiday season when leftovers are a must-have. But, it’s also essential for the at-home-cook who wants to start sous vide – a method of low temperature, long time cooking. You have total control of the heat and temperature of whatever you’re cooking so there’s little room for error. – Brad Warner

Another sous vide model that less than a foot tall and only weighs 1.3 pounds

I love this sous vide machine because it is small, transportable, and reasonably priced. You can also operate it with the app on your phone, which makes it extremely easy to use. – Leah Cohen

Two indispensable kitchen staples

A great knife and a sturdy cutting board are the most important items in any foodie’s kitchen. These two items together will handle all the chopping, cutting, and slicing any home chef may need. You can’t go wrong. – Brad Warner

An outdoor oven that cooks pizza in one minute and can also be used for bread, large cuts of meat and fish, and vegetables

What I like about this pizza oven is that it is small enough to bring with you to a tailgate. If you want to cook something other than pizza, there is a ‘Pro’ version that is great for steak and vegetables. It’s always a hit on game day! – Leah Cohen

A nonstick frying pan that’s easy to use and clean

Made In’s Nonstick Frying Pan is one of the best nonstick pans I’ve come across in a while! It is durable and can stand up to constant restaurant use while still staying nonstick, which is extremely hard to find. Not only do I love using this pan at Pig & Khao, but at home, too. As a new mom, I don’t have a ton of time to clean, so this pan makes tidying up after a meal a breeze. – Leah Cohen

A powerful blender to make creamy smoothies and soups

This blender is great for combining professional power and ease of use at home. It makes perfectly smooth soups and sauces, along with the fastest hollandaise sauce on the planet. It’s my favorite kitchen appliance to use on a Sunday morning when making brunch at home. – Brad Warner

A ‘smart’ waffle maker that automatically adjusts cooking time and temperature based on your preferences and the batter’s moisture content

This is my favorite waffle maker to use on my days off when I am home with my husband Ben and now newborn. The waffles come out nice and crispy on the outside and chewy and tender on the inside. Easy to manipulate, too. – Leah Cohen

