We asked Business Insider parents and their kids what the coolest backpacks are for 2019 — here’s what they said

Back-to-school season is here, which means there’s a lot of school-supply shopping to be done.

Backpacks are arguably the most fun back-to-school item to buy – not only are they practical but they’re a fun way to show off your personality.

We asked Business Insider parents and their kids for some insight on what the coolest backpacks are for back-to-school 2019. Here are the five brands and trends they all agreed on, and some options you can buy now.

Backpacks are more than just a home for textbooks and pencil cases. Like anything we choose to wear, backpacks are just another way to show off our style and personality, especially for the grade-school generation.

Picking out a backpack was always one of the most exciting parts of back-to-school shopping. Every year brought new trends, from L.L. Bean patches that added some personalization to the adventure-ready The North Face backpacks that made their way down many a hallway.

If you’re about to head back to school, or are the parent of a back-to-school kid, you’ve probably done some pondering on just what backpack you (or your child) want to walk into the new year with. We reached out to Business Insider parents and their kids to find out just what backpacks are trending this year. The result? Plenty of cool brands and styles that’ll get you excited about back-to-school season.

STATE Backpacks

source STATE

Everyone from fourth graders to fourteen year olds agreed that STATE bags were a back-to-school essential, and understandably so. These backpacks exude cool with their luxe nylon, canvas, and leather finishes, which come in a variety of fun colors and designs. For even more personalization, you can add cute patches to your pack to make your bag uniquely yours. Even better than its of-the-moment styles, which appeal to kids and adults alike, you’ll feel good knowing that for each purchase, STATE donates a backpack full of school supplies to a student in need.

You can read our full review of STATE bags here. Plus, right now you can save 35% off sitewide at STATE with code “LABORDAY35.”

Herschel Supply Co. Backpacks

source Herschel/ Facebook

Herschel Supply Co. is all about combining timeless design with modern functionality. That means spacious interiors for textbooks and lunchboxes, padded straps that are comfortable even when you’re running down the hallway because you’re late to class (which we’re not recommending, by the way) and other practical features. Herschel has a selection of shapes and sizes for kids of all ages. Unique prints, styles, and materials make Herschel a popular option, especially according to the high school contingent. The brand has our stamp of approval, too – we’ve given Herschel the title of best backpack overall in our official buying guide.

The North Face Backpacks

source The North Face/Facebook

The North Face makes backpacks fit for camping, hiking, and other outdoor adventures, but their durability lends itself just as well to carrying the weight of a heavy workload. Designated laptop compartments, smart pockets, and tons of space make The North Face backpacks an easy choice for high school and college kids. Since they’re made for the trail and beyond, you can bet these bags are able to endure a lot. Functionality never really goes out of style, so while some of their backpacks are on the pricier side, they’ll last plenty of school years’ worth of use.

Fjällräven Backpacks

source Fjällräven

Fjällräven has been around since 1960, but it’s only in the past few years that the Swedish brand’s backpacks have been popping up everywhere. You’ve probably seen the Fjällräven Kanken Classic Pack – its square silhouette and urban vibe has become iconic. Trendsetting teens say they love these bags, but they’re not just for looks. Fjällräven bags are made of durable nylon that’s resistant to water and dirt, so your precious homework won’t get wet if you happen to get caught going to school in a rainstorm.

Sequin Backpacks

source Amazon

While it’s not a specific brand, according to Business Insider parents, sequin backpacks are all the rage among elementary schoolers. Specifically, kids are loving backpacks covered in reversible sequins. Not only are they fun and sparkly, but run your hand across the sequins and they’ll flip between colors and designs. You can even find sequined backpacks decorated with whimsical additions like unicorn horns and heart appliques. There’s no way these won’t make back-to-school season a little more fun.

