48 unique deals you can get for under $25 on Black Friday and through the weekend

Some of the best deals you’ll find on Black Friday are on big-ticket items – think mattresses, televisions, and other expensive tech. But sometimes, it’s the little things that really matter – and these Black Friday deals are no exception.

If you don’t need a new mattress or don’t want to buy any pricey new electronics, you’re in the right spot. We searched the web for some of the best affordable deals of the day. Ranging from quirky holiday gifts to practical kitchen gagdets, we’ve covered all the bases. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, we think you’ll find something you love – and can get for $25 or less.

Sure, Black Friday tech deals tend to mean big savings on large devices like TVs – but sometimes they also mean smaller savings on the little gadgets you use everyday. From a smart note pad to a wireless charger, we can bet you’ll find something good (and useful) in this list.

We love a good sale, especially one that involves discounts on clothing we’d already be buying anyway. Save on basics like socks and T-shirts, or find deals on cozy pajama pants you otherwise wouldn’t commit $48 to buying at full price.

We’ve been seeing major discounts at some of our favorite startups this Black Friday, including plenty of men’s fashion startups that rarely have deals. We rounded up our favorite men’s clothing sales going on here, but these are a few of the exceptionally affordable standout deals.

Score savings of up to 50% off beauty and skincare products to stuff the stockings of your friends and family (or just treat yourself to some much-deserved “me time”).

When you think of Black Friday home and kitchen deals, you’re probably thinking about scoring major savings on large appliances. But there are plenty of deals on smaller gadgets, too. You might find something for yourself or even a gift for your favorite foodie.

Get a head start on your New Year’s resolution to learn more and keep an open mind. These Black Friday E-learning deals include courses in everything from photography to cryptocurrency trading, so there’s something for every interest. If you don’t find something you like below, we still suggest checking out Udemy or CreativeLive for additional course offerings.

