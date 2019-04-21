The 24 coolest cars at the 2019 New York Auto Show

- source
- The New York Auto Show is one of the biggest and most historic car shows of the year.
- Brands that made a splash at the show include Cadillac, Lincoln, Dodge, Ford, Audi, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, Hyundai, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Toyota.
- This year’s show focuses more on everyday production models than fanciful concept cars.
- Although Kia and Genesis both brought futuristic concept cars to keep on display.
- The 2019 New York International Auto Show will be open to the public until April 28 at the Javits Center in New York City.
New York has long been one of the marquee events in the annual auto show calendar. It’s also the first major US show to take place after the annual super fest that is the Geneva Motor Show.
But don’t you worry. There’s still plenty of automotive hotness to go around.
For over 115 years, the New York Auto Show has been one of the largest car exhibitions in the US, and a place for automakers to see and be seen.
The Koreans led the way this year with a pair of futuristic concept cars in the form of the Kia Habaniro and Genesis Mint.
While there are fewer fanciful concept cars to be seen, New York remains a hotbed for new production models ranging from family sedans and compact SUVs to luxury cars and supercars.
Brands that made a splash include Cadillac, Lincoln, Kia, Genesis, Ford, Audi, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Acura, Hyundai, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen.
Several major brands, including BMW and Volvo, were conspicuously absent from the show floor.
Here’s a quick rundown of some of the coolest and most important cars at this year’s show:
US automakers led the way with a trio of major new product introductions in the form of the Cadillac CT5 …
… Lincoln Corsair SUV, and …
… the next-generation Ford Escape.
Dodge introduced a new Stars and Stripes edition of its Charger and Challenger muscle cars in honor of the US armed forces.
Hyundai’s next-generation midsize Sonata sedan made its auto-show debut.
While the new Hyundai Venue subcompact crossover made its world debut.
Hyundai’s sister brand introduced the striking Habaniro electric crossover concept along with …
… a special edition Stinger GTS that’s designed to drift around corners.
Hyundai’s premium Genesis brand unveiled a new electric city car called the Mint.
Subaru introduced the next-generation Outback midsize crossover at the show while …
… Mazda rolled out the long-awaited diesel-powered CX-5 crossover.
Toyota unveiled the newest version of its hot-selling Highlander midsize SUV. It joins the …
… new Supra as the highlights of Toyota’s exhibit.
Nissan’s venerable 370Z got a new appearance package to celebrate the legendary Z Car’s 50th anniversary.
Honda’s Acura premium brand introduced the new PMC Edition of its TLX sedan which will be hand-built at the company’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio, alongside the NSX supercar.
Porsche brought out a mean-looking 911 Speedster.
Volkswagen showed off its compact Tarok concept to see if Americans are interested in buying small pickup trucks again.
Range Rover’s second-generation Evoque compact SUV made an appearance at Jaguar Land Rover’s show exhibit.
Aud showed off its second-generation Q3 compact crossover along with the …
… R8 supercar, and …
… the new E-Tron electric hatchback.
Mercedes-Benz showed off its production electric SUV, the EQC.
American EV brand Rivian had a sizable presence on the show floor this year. The Michigan-based company showed off an electric SUV and …
… an electric pickup truck.
