40 hot cars we can’t wait to see in 2019

caption The Jeep Gladiator. source Jeep

Auto sales in the US are once again expected to top 17 million vehicles in 2018.

SUVs remain the most popular genre of vehicle and account for more than 46% of all sales.

In 2019, there will be series of highly anticipated new models reaching the market from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, Honda, Toyota, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Porsche, Audi, Ford, Hyundai, Volvo, Tesla, and Volkswagen.

The single largest segment of the market, even larger than full-size pickups, is the compact crossover/SUV with nearly 2.9 million units sold so far this year.

That represents more than 46% of all passenger vehicles sold in the US.

The single largest segment of the market, even larger than full-size pickups, is the compact crossover/SUV with nearly 2.9 million units sold so far this year.

Aside from the sales figures, there have also been some outstanding individual performers. For example, the Kia Stinger surprised us all and nabbed Business Insider’s Car of the Year Award. The Stinger’s eye-catching looks, powerful engine, and expertly-tuned suspension proved to the world that South Korea can, indeed build a world-class sports sedan.

On the electric front, Jaguar became the first traditional carmaker to launch a luxury electric crossover SUV while Tesla’s Model 3 finally ramped up to deliveries.

As 2018 comes to an end, it’s time to look forward to 2019. Here’s a closer look at some of the hot new and revamped cars, trucks, and SUVs we can’t wait to check out in the coming year.

Audi is doing a complete revamp of its large sedan lineup with the debut an all-new A6,…

source Audi

… A7, and…

source Audi

… A8.

source Audi

Audi is also adding the Q8 SUVs along with…

source Audi

… The E-Tron electric SUV.

source Audi

BMW’s will roll out their new 3 Series sedan,…

source BMW

… 8 Series coupe, and…

source BMW

… Z4 roadster.

source BMW

There will also be a new generation X5 SUV along with…

source BMW

… An all-new flagship X7 SUV.

source BMW

Cadillac’s XT4 compact crossover SUV will be a helped addition to the lineup.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Ford’s Ranger mid-size pickup returns to the US market after an eight-year hiatus.

source Ford

The Jeep Gladiator is expected to reach showrooms in the summer.

source Jeep

The new second-generation Kia K900 luxury sedan debuts in 2019.

source Kia

Honda new mid-size Passport crossover SUV will slot in between the compact CR-V and the seven-passenger Pilot.

source Honda

Hyundai will introduce the new Nexo hydrogen fuel cell crossover along with…

source Hyundai

… A new mid-size Santa Fe SUV and…

source Hyundai

… An all-new eight-passenger Palisade SUV.

source Hyundai

Land Rover is expected to announce the return of the Defender while…

source Jaguar Land Rover

…. sub-brand Range Rover will launch the second generation Evoque crossover.

source Jaguar Land Rover

The Lamborghini Urus will join the ultra-premium SUV segment.

source Lamborghini

Lexus will introduce the new sub-compact UX crossover.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Lincoln’s flagship Continental sedan will get a special editor featuring coach doors.

source Lincoln

Ford’s luxury brand will also launch the new Aviator and…

source Lincoln

… Nautilus SUVs.

source Lincoln

British supercar maker McLaren will launch the convertible version of its ground-breaking 720S supercar.

source McLaren

For 2019, Mercedes-Benz will usher in a new A-Class sedan,…

source Mercedes-Benz

… A new AMG GT four-door, …

source Mercedes-Benz

…. A new generation GLE SUV, …

source Mercedes-Benz

… An all-new EQC electric SUV, and…

source Mercedes-Benz

… A next-generation G-Class. It’s the G-Wagon’s first major redesign in nearly 30 years.

source Daimler

Porsche’s third generation Cayenne SUV will reach US showrooms along with…

source Porsche

…The eight generation Porsche 911.

source Porsche

Porsche’s new Taycan electric sedan is also supposed to launch in 2019.

source Porsche

2019 will be the first model year for the new generation Ram 1500 pickup truck.

source Ram

Rolls-Royce will join the SUV game in 2019 with the new Cullinan.

source Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Tesla is expected to reveal a long-awaited Model 3-based compact crossover SUV called the Model Y.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Toyota is finally going to re-introduce a new Supra sports car.

source Newspress

Volkswagen’s stylish Arteon four-door coupe is finally going to arrive in the US.

source Volkswagen

Volvo’s stunning V60 wagon will debut for 2019.