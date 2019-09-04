24 game-changing products under $10 that we use in our daily lives

caption Pictured: Shintop Cable Clips (six-pack), $5.99, available at Amazon source Amazon

While we’ve discovered and raved about many products this year, there are few more satisfying to recommend than the very affordable ones.

Quality and utility don’t have to be expensive, and our favorite $10-and-under products prove it.

From kitchen gadgets to skincare essentials, keep reading for 24 budget-friendly, practical, smart products that Business Insider staff use in their daily lives.

In New York City, a crisp Alexander Hamilton isn’t even enough to get you lunch at one of the many trendy salad chains on every block. However, it is enough to buy any of these useful kitchen, bath, skincare, and tech products that Business Insider staff use all the time.

For $10 or less, you can be efficient in the kitchen, keep your bathroom clean and hygienic, stay organized on the go, and more.

Hydrating face toner from a cult-favorite brand

source Thayers/Facebook

Thayers makes popular toners that won’t dry out or irritate your face. They’re alcohol-free and contain witch hazel extract to remove excess oil, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of pores. I love the cucumber formulation because it smells great and hydrates my naturally dry skin. -Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A bottle cleaner that can fit through narrow openings

source Amazon

If you’ve ever wasted hot water or your time trying to fit your hand into a thermos like a ship into a bottle, then you will appreciate these cheap, long bottle brush cleaners. It’s a small daily inconvenience, but I’ve been surprised by how much I appreciate the ease, especially if I add post-workout to my water bottle after the gym and don’t want to run the dishwasher every time. –Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A pair of blue light blocking computer glasses

source Zenni Optical

I’ve never worked – let alone been – in an office before, and about a week in, I began to notice a strain within and behind my eyes that was not only unfamiliar but downright unbearable. I don’t wear prescription glasses or contacts, but a less-than-$10 pair of blue light blocking lenses straightened me out in short order, and I don’t think I’ll ever look at another computer with less than four eyes again. –Owen Burke, Insider Picks senior reporter

A portable fan to keep you cool wherever you go

source Amazon

I carry this fan with me everywhere – especially on the subway in New York. It’s particularly useful when it’s burning hot in the summer, but it also comes in handy in the winter when I’m all bundled and sweating on the platform or inside the train. It’s essentially the size of two lipstick tubes, so it can be carried around in a pocket or purse. –Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A stylish reusable nylon bag

source Baggu

I carry one of Baggu’s signature ripstop nylon totes with me at all times. It’s very light and folds down to a compact square, yet roomy and durable enough to carry up to 50 pounds of stuff, whether that’s groceries, clothes, or anything else you need to transport during your day. Most of its fun and quirky prints don’t stick around for long, so if you see one you like, don’t hesitate to buy it – and since it’s only $10, the decision shouldn’t be too difficult. I’m personally a fan of all the fruit prints. -Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

An adhesive phone sleeve to carry cash and essential cards

source Amazon

I never leave the house without my phone, but I often forget to bring my wallet out with me. If you’re in this camp, you could benefit from these adhesive card holders that stick to the back of your phone. Just press them on the back of your phone (I recommend putting it on a phone case because the adhesive does leave some residue if you take it off) for easy access to your most important cards.

They’re not particularly durable, so don’t stuff five cards inside or they eventually will rip, but for three cards and a bill or two they do the trick and you really can’t beat the convenience or price. –Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

Soft, dual-sided cotton pads

source Target

These cotton ovals are perfect for removing nail polish, applying toner across the skin on my face and neck, and myriad other grooming-related tasks. –Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy for Insider Picks

A sharp apple slicer

source Amazon

Because kitchen space in New York City apartments is premium real estate, I try to avoid single-use kitchen tools in favor of those that can pull double or triple duty. One of my exceptions is OXO’s Apple Slicer. With a little force, this tool cleanly slices and cores an apple faster and better than I could with a knife. Whether I’m making apple crisp, or want a quick, healthy snack, this is the first thing I grab. –Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

An eco-friendly shower curtain liner

source Amazon

Especially when living with roommates, cutting corners on gratuitous style in favor of utility is a smart strategy – it keeps your place looking nice without effort from one member more than others. This admittedly sterile-looking liner is only viewable by someone taking a shower since it’s layered behind our shower curtain, and it’s anti-bacterial to inhibit gross mildew or mold growth – it also comes with a 12-month warranty against exactly that.

It’s easy to rinse off, and the PEVA is a relatively more eco-friendly alternative to PVC. For $10, this has saved us money on future shower curtain liners and the embarrassment of a dingy, don’t-let-that-touch-me bottom of other liners – which also helps cut down on waste. –Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A citrus press that doesn’t let any juice go to waste

source Amazon

If your cooking calls for a lot of juiced lemons or limes, or you just make a lot of guacamole, you need this $8 tool in your life. It’s a serious game changer. Lemon seeds falling into your food will be a thing of the past. –Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy for Insider Picks

Clips that keep all your charging cords organized

source Amazon

These little cable clips are a great for two reasons: one is that they keep my phone, tablet and other random chargers organized on my nightstand, and the other is that they keep my cords out of the way when my robot vacuum runs its course every morning. And it might just be my own clumsiness, but now I no longer smack my head on my nightstand bending down to find my charger anymore. –Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A knife sharpener that even beginners will feel comfortable with

source Bed Bath & Beyond

I’ve never really gotten good with a whetstone stone or a honing rod, and despite the abounding confidence of others who use these tools, I am of the mind that it takes nothing short of a year’s apprenticeship to really do a blade justice with one of these devices.

The Accusharp, however, holds the novelist of novices’ hand for an almost fool-proof journey to make your knives’ blades great again. The tutorial is simple, and about 10 quick swipes between chores tend to keep me filleting, which can be pretty hard on a knife. I keep one in my car, on my skiff, and of course, in the kitchen. –Owen Burke, Insider Picks senior reporter

Textured dental floss

source Cocofloss

I know what you’re thinking, $9 for a pack of floss? It’s a little ridiculous. But as someone who doesn’t like flossing, discovering Cocofloss was a game changer. The rough texture makes it incredibly effective and it’s thicker than your regular floss so it doesn’t break. For whatever reason, using this stuff made me a much more consistent flosser. –Breton Fischetti, VP of Insider Picks

A French micellar water

source Amazon

I originally came across Bioderma’s Sensibio H20 Micellar Water when I was living in Paris. It’s one of the cult-favorite French Pharmacy products that tourists line suitcases with before heading to the airport. It’s a gentle but effective micellar water that acts a cleanser, moisturizer, and makeup remover that works effectively without irritating or stripping the skin, leaving your skin’s natural barrier intact for more sustainable skin care health.

It’s basically soft water with micelles in it, which are tiny balls of oil that love dirt and debris and naturally pulls it out of your pores. I use this every morning and night whether I wear makeup that day or not, and it’s helped my skin both retain moisture and reliably removes the grime of NYC. Plus, you don’t technically have to wash it off after – making it perfect for when you’re in a rush. This is a tiny size for $6, but it’s more convenient for travel. –Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A long, fast-charging lightning cable

source Amazon

I never knew I needed these, but after I lost my original iPhone charger, I ended up buying a few six-foot charging cables from Anker, and they’re absolutely amazing. They reach all the way to my bed with ease. When my friends visit my apartment and see my charging cables they’re like, “Whoa – I need one of these!” –Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy for Insider Picks

A mini silicone spatula

source Amazon

The humble spatula: a versatile kitchen tool that’s used often but usually poorly designed. GIR actually gets it right by making it a single, strong piece of super heat-resistant silicone. There are no corners and edges for food to get stuck in, and it’s flexible, but not too floppy. The mini size is perfect for bakers and cooks who need to get in to small jars of sauce and icing. –Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Congestion-clearing essential oil

source Amazon

I often find myself really congested, especially in the colder months. While I have plenty of over-the-counter medicine and products meant to help these issues, one of the best remedies I’ve found for colds and congestion is eucalyptus oil. All you have to do is shake out some drops while taking a hot shower to feel its soothing properties. It clears my congestion, plus the smells make me feel like I’m at a spa, which i think anyone will enjoy – cold or not. –Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

A simple bib apron

source Amazon

If you value your clothes, one of the most important kitchen tools is an apron. Yes, you can get one that has a fun design on it, but Bib’s Apron keeps things simple. For $5 you’re getting a full-sized apron with two pockets, which can hold (non-sharp) tools, your phone, or a dish towel. Whether you’re making a sauce, cutting up meat, or working with super ripe fruits or vegetables, a good apron is an investment that will pay off the second something splatters. –Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

A shower curtain liner with a weighted hem

source Amazon

We switch out our shower liner every couple of months. We like these $5 liners from Amazon since they have a weighted hem to keep them in place and reduce billowing – plus you can’t beat their price. –Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy for Insider Picks

Stainless steel barbecue skewers

source Amazon

Barbecue skewers are a kitchen tool I thought a lot about before buying, but I’m glad I finally made the commitment. These skewers make it incredibly easy to evenly grill meat, whether it’s on a grill or in an oven. They even help with serving, since you and your guests can each take one or two instead of sitting at the table debating how much food it’s polite to take.

You can buy a hundred bamboo skewers for the same price as this 6-pack of metal ones, but these are more environmentally friendly, which is why they’re a better choice. –Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks associate editor

An odor-preventing onion holder

source Amazon

You probably don’t think you need an onion holder, you may not even want one, but at just $5, this is a game-changer for your fridge. Onions are delicious, but leave them cut open in the fridge and they stink the whole thing up. This cute little onion-shaped gadget keeps your cut onions fresh for longer and keeps any smells contained. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe so it’s a breeze to clean. –Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

A precise garlic chopper

source Target

I always found that mincing garlic was a particularly monotonous and meticulous cooking task. Mincing garlic meant getting sticky garlic juice all over my hands, little garlic pieces flying everywhere, “wasting time” getting the garlic small enough, and having the garlic smell cling to my hands. If I didn’t endure those side effects of mincing garlic, it meant buying pre-minced garlic or frozen garlic cubes, neither of which taste as good as fresh garlic.

When my roommate introduced me to this rolling garlic mincer, it changed everything. I just had to peel the garlic, pop it into the chamber, and roll it on my counter. No more mess, no more monotony, no more smelly hands! And, best yet, I didn’t have to compromise on the freshness of the garlic. Highly recommend this product. -Rachel Furst, Business Insider associate product manager

Blemish-banishing patches

source Amazon

As someone who has a hard time not poking and picking at blemishes, I love these stickers because they help my zits disappear way faster than if left alone, and they help me actually leave them alone by protecting them from the elements and, mostly importantly, me. It is deeply satisfying to see the gunk that the stickers pull out of a pimple, especially if you wear them overnight and see the visible difference in the morning. -Starr Chen, Business Insider software engineer

A soap-dispensing dish brush

source Amazon

I love this little dishwashing brush because it reduces the clutter around my kitchen sink, and it helps me keep the brush soapy during long washes without the need for a separate container of dish soap. My mom used it last time she visited NYC, fell in love, and now she uses one, too! –Zachary Hendrickson, Business Insider Intelligence research associate