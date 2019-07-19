8 cocktails that seem fancy but are surprisingly easy to make

caption Some fancy-looking cocktails are easier to make than you think. source iStock

Some cocktails seem really complex even though they are actually quite simple to prepare.

You can make cocktails like a Paloma or a Bees Knees using just three ingredients.

The vodka martini is a two-ingredient timeless favorite that you can customize to your liking.

Fortunately, you don’t need to be a skilled bartender or mixologist to make some classic drinks. A lot of cocktails with fancy-sounding names may seem complicated even though they’re actually quite simple to make.

Here are some elegant-sounding cocktails you can easily make at home.

The Negroni has a bitter flavor many love.

caption You can use a bit of orange peel as garnish. source Mdurson/Shuttesrtock

One of the best things about the famous, bittersweet beverage is that only takes three ingredients to make.

Simply, the beverage is made with equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari (an alcoholic spirit infused with fruit, bitter herbs, and aromatic plants), according to blogger and cocktail designer Amy Traynor. It’s popularly garnished with a small twist of orange peel.

The Paloma might be one of the most elegant ways to enjoy tequila.

caption You can garnish it with a wedge of grapefruit. source Shutterstock

You can put together a super simple Paloma by combining a ratio of 1 and 1/2 an ounce of tequila with 1/2 an ounce of fresh lime juice. Then, top that mixture with grapefruit soda, Los-Angeles based bartender Raul Felix told INSIDER.

This tart drink is usually served with a signature lime garnish, he added.

The Manhattan is a bold, bourbon cocktail that exudes class.

caption You need less than five ingredients for this cocktail. source Shutterstock

“[A Manhattan] only requires three ingredients and is quick to make,” said Robert Porter, head bartender at the J&G Steakhouse at The Phoenician.

To make this classic cocktail, all you need is two-parts bourbon whiskey, one-part sweet vermouth, and a dash of bitters.

“Add all of the ingredients into a shaker, add ice, and shake until it’s well-chilled. Strain the drink into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a few cherries on a [toothpick] or a single cherry dropped into the bottom of the glass,” he added.

You only need four ingredients to whip up a classic version of The Last Word.

caption Lime can be used as garnish. source Shutterstock

If you’re in the mood to stretch your mixologist abilities without getting too complicated, try making an old-school classic, The Last Word.

The drink uses equal parts green chartreuse (a French liqueur), lime juice, gin, and Maraschino Liqueur (a slightly sour liqueur from distilled cherries).

A Bees Knees is a slightly sweet cocktail served with a lemon twist.

caption The drink is usually pale yellow. source Wikimedia Commons/C.C. by 3.0

Bees Knees is an easy cocktail that doesn’t take long to make, according to Joshua James, mixologist and co-owner at the Clever Koi, Across The Pond, and Fellow Osteria in Phoenix, Arizona.

You can create a simple Bees Knees by combining 2 ounces of gin, 3/4 ounce of fresh lemon juice, and 1/2 an ounce of honey syrup, per Liquor.com.

James said the Bees Knees is also a great drink to use as a base for adding different flavors. “[A Bees Knees] can be spiced up with the addition of flavored bitters, fresh fruit, berries, or herbs,” he added.

Follow a simple three-two-one recipe to put together a refreshing Aperol Spritz.

caption The recipe is easy to remember. source Shutterstock/By matej_z

Aperol Spritz sounds like a complicated cocktail you would order at an elegant daytime soirée, but this vibrant summertime drink is actually really easy to prepare – there’s not even any shaking required to make it.

Per Drink Me magazine, to make a simple version of this cocktail, combine three-parts Prosecco with two-parts Aperol, and then add one-part or just a splash of soda water. You can also garnish your drink with an orange slice.

Make a champagne cocktail with bitters, sugar, and sparkling wine.

caption Start with a glass of champagne. source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

You only need three ingredients to master this bubbly drink. Per Bon Appetit magazine, to make this cocktail, soak a sugar cube in Angostura bitters, place it in a champagne flute, then fill the glass with your favorite sparkling wine.

The vodka martini is a timeless favorite that you can customize to your liking.

caption You can keep the garnish as simple as you’d like. source Getty Images/Scott Gries

No round-up of elegant-sounding drinks would be complete without at least one type of martini.

To make this simple drink, mix about three-parts or two-parts vodka and one-part dry vermouth – feel free to customize these measurements to suit your personal preference. And, of course, you’ll probably want to garnish your vodka martini with olives.