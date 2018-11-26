16 surprising things you probably didn’t know about Hershey

caption Hershey has become a huge brand over the years. source iStock

Hershey Chocolate Company was founded by Milton S. Hershey.

Hershey founded his first confectionery company at 19 years old.

Hershey is now a global brand that produces millions of chocolate each day,

Hershey is a household name ― but there are probably things you don’t know about the origins of this popular chocolate company.

Here are some surprising facts about Hershey, from how the company was founded to how its new products are developed.

The company’s founder, Milton S. Hershey, stopped attending school after fourth grade.

caption He attended many schools as a kid. source Wikimedia Commons

Born in 1857, Milton S. Hershey attended seven different schools a kid. He changes schools often due to his family’s failed business endeavors ― he stopped attending school after fourth grade.

When Hershey was 14 years old, he took on a printing apprenticeship, but that didn’t last long either.

He tried and failed and tried again before he found success in the candy business.

caption A statue of Milton Hershey located in present-day Hersheypark. source Flickr/crudmucosa

Eventually, Hershey found a trade that held his interest – candy-making. An 1872 apprenticeship at a confectionery shop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, paved the way for his future chocolate empire.

Yet Hershey, who launched his first business at age 19 in Philadelphia, wasn’t successful at first. He attempted a few more candy businesses in Chicago, New Orleans, and New York before starting the profitable Lancaster Caramel Company.

Hershey was inspired by the chocolate-making equipment he saw at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition.

caption A street in Derry, Pennsylvania in 2008. source Wikimedia Commons

After encountering German chocolate-making equipment at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, Hershey purchased his own tools of the chocolate trade. In 1900, he sold the Lancaster Caramel Company for $1 million so he could focus solely on chocolate.

Although he considered building his factory in Baltimore, Maryland, New York, and New Jersey, he ultimately settled on his hometown of Derry Township, Pennsylvania.

The town of Hershey was built for the company’s employees.

caption Now, the street lights in Hershey, Pennsylvania look like Hershey’s kisses. source Wikimedia Commons/GrapedApe

Milton Hershey wanted to create a “model town” for his employees, so he built one, complete with affordable public transportation and a strong public school system.

During the Great Depression, Hershey even launched a construction campaign (called the “Great Building Campaign“) to support the local economy. He hired residents to construct major buildings such as the Hotel Hershey and the Hershey Theatre.

Although his own education was cut short, Hershey opened a school and established a foundation to provide educational opportunities for the local community.

caption The M.S. Hershey Foundation was established in 1935. source Eric F Savage / Flickr

Hershey and his wife, Catherine, opened the institution later known as the Milton Hershey School in 1909. It originally served orphaned boys but it’s now a cost-free, private co-ed school for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Then, in 1935, he established the M.S. Hershey Foundation to offer educational and cultural opportunities to Derry Township residents.

Today, the Foundation operates the Hershey Theatre and the Hershey Gardens. It also supported the creation of the Hershey Community Archives and the Hershey Story museum.

Hershey may have almost boarded the Titanic.

caption He had booked a return trip on the Titanic. source Reuters/Lucas Jackson

According to Mental Floss, when Hershey took his wife to Nice, France, for a winter getaway, he put down a deposit for a return trip on the Titanic. But for some reason they didn’t make it onto the doomed vessel, instead they sailed home on a German luxury liner called Amerika.

The inventor of Reese’s Cups worked on a dairy farm owned by Milton Hershey.

caption They were invented by Harry Burnett Reese. source InspireFate Photography/Flickr

The Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup was invented by a man named Harry Burnett Reese, who, in 1917, took a job on a dairy farm owned by Milton Hershey.

After a few years, he transitioned from the farm to Hershey’s chocolate factory, where he was inspired to craft his own chocolates.

By 1928, he came up with his most famous innovation ― the peanut butter cup, also called the “penny cup” because of its original price. During World War II, economic hardship forced Reese to exclusively make peanut butter cups.

After Reese unexpectedly died of a heart attack in the 1950s, his sons sold the business to the Hershey Chocolate Company.

The Hershey Company manufactured chocolate rations for World War II troops.

caption The US Army’s field Ration D chocolate bar. source US Army Center Of Military History via Wikimedia Commons

During World War II, Hershey’s manufactured chocolate products called Ration D bars and Tropical Bars. According to the National Museum of American History, these bars were created to withstand extreme temperatures and give troops energy.

Each day, Hershey’s manufactures millions of Kisses.

caption They come in many varieties. source Jamie/Flickr

Hershey Kisses have been around since 1907, and in the beginning, they were hand-wrapped. Demand for the chocolate drops is so high that Hershey now produces about 60 million of them each day.

In addition to the standard milk and dark chocolate iterations, there are also fancy varieties ranging from super-sized Deluxe Kisses to birthday cake-flavored candies.

Hersheypark, which opened in 1907, was originally built as a site for picnicking and boating.

caption A postcard of Hersheypark from 1941. source Wikimedia Commons

Milton Hershey originally built Hersheypark as a place for his employees to relax and enjoy leisure activities such as picnicking and boating. Over the years, more and more attractions were added, from a fun house to a wooden roller coaster, until it became the full-fledged amusement park we know today.

You can relax at a “chocolate spa” at the Hotel Hershey.

caption The treatments involve chocolate. source The Hershey Hotel

Located at the Hotel Hershey, the spa offers luxurious, chocolate-based skin treatments and facials.

Hersheypark once operated an air park where guests could learn to fly planes.

caption Hershey, Pennsylvania in 1976. source Wikimedia Commons

From 1944 to 1981, Hershey’s operated an air park adjacent to its amusement park where people could store planes, take flight lessons, and experience aerial sightseeing tours.

If you can’t make it to the Pennsylvania theme park, there are several Hershey chocolate emporiums in the US and around the world.

caption Hershey’s Chocolate World in New York City. source Wikimedia Commons

The most famous Hershey’s Chocolate World location is the shop in New York City’s Times Square, but there are also emporiums in Las Vegas, Niagara Falls, and Singapore.

Outside the US, Hershey operates plants and offices in locations from Brazil to China.

caption Their products can be found internationally. source Flickr, Daniel Oines

People around the world enjoy Hershey’s products and the company has various international locations in countries such as Canada, Brazil, and China.

Hershey’s products are tested in a secret chocolate lab.

caption It’s where they test new creations. source Raihana Asral/ Shutterstock

If you’re wondering where Hershey’s develops new products, the company actually has a secret chocolate lab. It’s so secure that most employees haven’t set foot in it, according to Penn Live.

Some recent innovations include a hybrid cookie/candy bar called Hershey’s Cookie Layer Crunch and Hershey’s Gold, a caramel creme bar filled with peanuts and pretzels.

