13 things you probably didn’t know about ‘She’s the Man’

The 2006 film “She’s The Man” stars Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum.

In the movie, Bynes plays the character of Viola, a student-athlete who pretends to be her twin brother, Sebastian, so she can play on his school’s soccer team.

From casting decisions to behind-the-scenes secrets, there are a lot of things fans might not know about the film.

Starring Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum, 2006’s “She’s The Man” has since become known as a classic rom-com for teens.

The film follows a group of students who are entangled in the drama of teenage romance. And while everyone is falling in love, Viola (played by Bynes) is pretending to be her twin brother, Sebastian, so she can play soccer at his boarding school.

Here are some things you probably didn’t know about “She’s The Man”

To prepare for filming, Bynes and the film’s director Andy Fickman went to a shopping mall to observe male behavior.

When she was first cast as Viola, Bynes was tasked with learning how to act like a guy for scenes in which she would be playing Viola pretending to be Sebastian.

To prepare for the role, she and director Andy Fickman went to a shopping mall to observe how men and women interacted. Bynes said the time they spent watching people’s behavior influenced how she played Sebastian.

Bynes has said it was difficult for her to play Sebastian.

In a 2006 interview with MSN, Bynes said she knew she could do character work based on her time on “The Amanda Show” but playing Sebastian was a whole different challenge for her.

On stepping into a male role, Bynes said, “It was hard, but I did it and I did something that was not easy for me – so it was a cathartic experience and I felt really good getting it out of me.”

“She’s The Man” is based on a Shakespearean play.

“She’s The Man” is a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play “Twelfth Night,” which is believed to have been written in the early 1600s.

The film uses a few character names from the play, like Viola, Olivia, and Sebastian. The movie also has themes similar to those found in the play, like changing identities and unrequited love.

“She’s The Man” even pays tribute to smaller characters in the Shakespearean work. For example, in the play, Malvolio is another man who loves Olivia but in the movie, it is the name of one character’s pet spider.

In 2018, Bynes said she “fought” for Channing Tatum to be cast in the movie.

In a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, Bynes said she had pushed for Tatum to be in the film.

“I totally fought for Channing [to get cast in] that movie because he wasn’t famous yet,” she told the publication. “He’d just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, ‘This guy’s a star – every girl will love him!’ But [the producers] were like, ‘He’s so much older than all of you!’ And I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter! Trust me!'”

In a deleted scene, Viola gets revenge on her ex-boyfriend, Justin.

On the film’s DVD, viewers are treated to a deleted scene in which Viola, dressed as Sebastian, gets revenge on her ex, Justin. In the scene, Viola kicks a soccer ball at a target and Justin gets submerged in a dunk tank.

Bynes said she wasn’t very skilled at soccer before taking on this role.

According to a behind-the-scenes interview, to prepare for their roles as skilled soccer players, Bynes and some of the film’s other actors (including Tatum) trained for multiple hours each day.

Bynes said she wasn’t really skilled at playing soccer before filming began but the on-set coach said he was impressed with how quickly she was able to catch on.

The fight scene in the bathroom uses a lot of footage of the actual actors.

In one scene, Viola, Olivia, and Monique get into a physical fight in the bathroom of a country club. And although the three women had stunt doubles, the actors did a lot of the stunts themselves and just took advice from the professionals.

“As much as we had our three wonderful stunt actresses there, too, when you see the cut of the movie, it’s a lot of our girls pounding each other,” Fickman said in a behind-the-scenes interview. Bynes also said she and the other actresses were “so excited to physically fight each other.”

Tatum shoved a tampon up his nose during his audition but forgot to take the plastic applicator off of it first.

In the film, Tatum’s character Duke finds a box of tampons in Sebastian’s bag. To keep up the charade, Viola (as Sebastian) shoves the tampon up her nose, claiming they are a handy way to deal with bad nosebleeds. Later in the film, viewers see Duke using a tampon to stop a nosebleed.

In a 2007 interview with iFilm, Bynes said Tatum did this scene as part of his audition but he didn’t know to take off the plastic applicator so he stuck the entire tampon up his nose.

Bynes said her transformation into Sebastian included sideburns and a muscle suit.

According to a behind-the-scenes video, going from Viola to Sebastian was not easy in terms of costuming. In scenes when she played Sebastian, Bynes said she wore adhesive sideburns, restrictive binding, a muscle suit, and four layers of clothing.

Producers wanted singer Jesse McCartney to play the real Sebastian because they thought he looked similar to Bynes.

In a 2006 interview with Bynes, the actress said the producers tried to get pop singer Jesse McCartney to play Sebastian since he looked similar to her -but she said McCartney was busy at the time.

Producers ended up casting actor James Kirk, who Bynes said “had oddly similar features” to her.

The movie’s screenwriter Karen McCullah is responsible for creating many other popular films.

Screenwriter Karen McCullah wrote the screenplay for “She’s The Man” and she has also written for major teen movies like “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Legally Blonde,” and “The House Bunny.”

Tatum improvised some of his scenes.

In a 2007 interview with iFilm, Tatum said that the film’s director created an environment on set in which the actors were encouraged to make each other laugh.

Because of this, Tatum ad-libbed some of his scenes – including the scene when he is at the gym trying to flirt with Olivia and he takes a call on his flip phone.

In the shower scene, Tatum actually hit actor James Snyder with his towel.

At one point in the movie, viewers see Duke (Tatum) snap a towel at Malcolm (James Snyder) in the locker room. In 2014, Snyder shared on Twitter that the towel actually did hit him in the eye and so his pained reaction was a genuine one.