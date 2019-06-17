5 startups that are fundamentally changing the way we think about food

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Imperfect Produce is reducing food waste by delivering “ugly” vegetables that supermarkets won’t sell. source Imperfect Produce Facebook

As consumer tastes and trends change, food companies have to react in order to stay relevant.

Consumers are becoming more discerning about where they spend their money and increasingly distrusting of major food brands, making it an opportune time for nimble startups to make their mark on the industry.

Below, you’ll find five startups that are challenging the food industry as we know it by championing transparency, efficiency, and sustainability, and redefining the way we think about food in the process.

The food industry is evolving. Gone are the days where the only way to get groceries was to take a trip to the store and when a burger was only made with beef.

As consumers demand more transparent, convenient, and efficient ways to shop for, cook, and eat food, players in the food industry have had to innovate to keep up. And innovating they are.

From taking the pain points out of grocery shopping to finding sustainable replacements for some of our favorite foods, startups like Instacart and Beyond Meat tell us the industry is anything but stagnant. Whether their mission is to maximize efficiency and convenience for their customers, or to lessen the impact of our food system on the environment, these food startups are shaking up the way we think about food – and the way we eat it, too.

Even in the food industry trends come and go, but these startups are redefining the ways we think about food, and we think they’ll be doing so for a while.

Beyond Meat

source Beyond Meat Instagram

What they’re doing: bringing plant-based meat substitutes to the masses.

How they’re doing it: Plant-based eating is becoming increasingly popular for myriad reasons – namely animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and personal health. Today, a plant-based meal doesn’t have to be restricted to tofu and broccoli because brands like Beyond Meat are reinventing the way we eat our proteins. You’ve probably heard of them before as the startup responsible for the vegan burgers that look, feel, and even “bleed” like the real deal.

Instead of remaking another simple veggie burger with grains and beans, Beyond Meat uses a variety of plant-based ingredients to mimic everything about meat, from its taste to its texture and look. You can find Beyond Meat burgers, sausages, and other plant-based meat substitutes at grocery stores like Whole Foods, and whipped up into dishes at popular fast food chains like Del Taco and Carl’s Jr.

Beyond Meat recently went public with what could only be called an explosive IPO, signaling that maybe meatless meat is here to stay.

Buy Beyond Meat products at Amazon

Imperfect Produce

source Imperfect Produce Facebook

What they’re doing: finding better ways to use produce that would end up going to waste.

How they’re doing it: Almost 40% of all of the food produced in the US goes uneaten. Food waste is an epidemic, with billions of pounds of fresh produce going to waste annually at every level of the supply chain. Imperfect Produce wants to change that number, so they’re addressing the 20 billion pounds of perfectly good produce that are wasted on American farms each year.

There are plenty of reasons that produce ends up going to waste – most of the time it’s simply cosmetic, and retail stores don’t want to put bruised or misshapen food on their shelves. In reality, this produce is just as good as any of its counterparts that make it to the grocery store. That’s why Imperfect Produce partners with farmers and producers around the country, buys their unloved produce, and delivers it to consumers at a price that’s about 30% less than the grocery stores. You can customize your box to pick the produce items you want to receive each week, or opt for a surprise box curated by Imperfect Produce. It’s a win for farmers, your wallet and the environment.

Get fresh produce for less from Imperfect Produce

Instacart

source Instacart Instagram

What they’re doing: Making grocery shopping more convenient and efficient.

How they’re doing it: You either love grocery shopping or you hate it. Some of us could spend hours wandering the frozen foods aisle, while others just want to get what they need and get out. If you’re the latter – or have too many errands to run for one day – Instacart will be your favorite service. Instacart lets you do all of your grocery shopping online, from the comfort of your couch or from your smartphone while you’re on the go, and will deliver everything to you that same day.

All you have to do is make an account on Instacart (don’t worry, it’s free) and browse the grocery stores in your area. Pick a store, and then shop for your groceries as you would shop for anything else online – simply add whatever groceries you want to your cart. When you’re done shopping, check out and choose a delivery window – this is when your food will be delivered right to your door. You’ll likely have to pay a delivery fee (these vary by store), but if you’re trying to save some time, Instacart will make getting your groceries seriously more efficient.

Sign up for Instacart and get your groceries delivered here

Blue Apron

source Blue Apron

What they’re doing: Taking the pain points out of home cooking for a seamless experience.

How they’re doing it: Cooking is fun, but planning recipes, grocery shopping, and prepping ingredients can be tedious and time consuming. Meal kits have taken all of the stress and planning out of home-cooked meals, so you can focus on the actual cooking part. Blue Apron is a well-known meal kit service that delivers everything you need for a home-made dinner right to your door. Open up your box and you’ll find easy-to-follow recipes, neatly packaged and perfectly portioned ingredients, and even wine pairing suggestions.

While there are now many meal kit services out there, Blue Apron is an easy choice for chefs of all levels, and all kinds of eaters. The dishes are simple to cook, but creative in flavor, and often include unique ingredients that can be hard to find in stores – like saffron and fregola sarda. Whether you’re a seasoned home cook who wants to bypass grocery shopping, or an amateur chef who wants to learn some new cooking techniques, a meal kit like Blue Apron could help you rethink how you do dinner.

ButcherBox

source ButcherBox/Facebook

What they’re doing: Making high-quality meats accessible to consumers all over the country.

How they’re doing it: There’s a trend towards conscious consumerism, and it extends beyond the retail industry. When it comes to food, shoppers want more than just labels. They also want to know where their food comes from. When it comes to meat, there is a lot to consider: Is it grass-fed? Organic? How were the animals treated? Most of the time, you can’t glean any of this information when you pick up meat at the grocery store. For consumers who want transparency and high-quality cuts, but may not have access to a great local butcher, there’s ButcherBox.

ButcherBox curates boxes of grass-fed, antibiotic- and hormone-free, humanely-raised beef, chicken, and pork, and delivers them right to your door. The brand is all about ethical sourcing – you can find even more in-depth information on how their meats are raised and processed on the site.

These high standards are reflected in taste, everything from ButcherBox is “considerably juicier and more tender than the average cuts [you’d] get from the market” notes Insider Picks reporter, Connie Chen, who tested the service for herself. The cheapest ButcherBox offering is $129 for a box that contains eight to 11 pounds of meat and the most expensive is $270 for a custom box filled with between 18 to 26 pounds of proteins. While these prices may be higher than what you’d traditionally find in the super market, you’re paying for quality, transparency, and convenience. ButcherBox is making sure everyone has access to meat that is better for their bodies, the animals, and the environment – regardless of where they live.

Sign up for a curated box of meats from Butcherbox here