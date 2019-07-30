9 unusual and cool jobs you didn’t know dogs could have

caption Dogs are very talented. source iStock

Dogs‘ unique traits and special skills often make them the perfect candidates for special tasks.

Some dogs’ incredible sense of smell allows them to be trained to detect everything from pricey underground truffles to whale poop that can help with research.

Others learn to lifeguard in Italy or skydive in Colombia to help with rescues and special missions.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Throughout history, humans have relied on canines’ special skills and unique talents. And it’s no surprise why – some dogs are perfect for jobs that require a keen sense of smell and an eagerness for rewards.

Today, dogs typically work closely with humans as guide animals, explosive-sniffers in airports and other heavily trafficked areas, and even therapeutic companions in hospitals and other care facilities.

But a dog’s unique skills don’t stop there – over the years, these animals all over have been trained to work some pretty incredible jobs.

Here are some cool jobs that are held by dogs around the world.

Some dogs are trained to help keep the waters safe in Italy.

caption The Italian School for Rescue Dogs helps canines save people from drowning. source iStock

For decades, the Italian School for Rescue Dogs has been training canines to save people from drowning.

Although many different dogs can learn these rescuing skills, the Newfoundland breed is a popular choice because both their strong build and water-resistant outer coat of fur makes them well-equipped for the job.

After the dogs learn how to assist humans with rescues, some pups volunteer at beaches to serve as lifeguards while others work with the Italian Coast Guard.

Today, there are around 300 to 400 trained rescue dogs helping to keep the waters safe in Italy and a few other countries, including Germany and Switzerland.

Some dogs can find expensive truffles in the ground.

caption Dogs have a keen sense of smell. source iStock

Truffle foraging isn’t just for pigs. Dogs can also be trained to use their keen sense of smell to sniff out the underground fungi delicacy and they typically won’t eat the truffles like their pig counterparts sometimes do.

The Lagotto Romagnolo breed is known for their truffle-hunting skills, but a wide variety of dogs can be trained to smell out the special delicacy. In fact, in Oregon, competitions are held to find the best truffle-hunting pets by simply training dogs with positive reinforcement and treats.

Dogs that can sniff out truffles can also create a lucrative business for their owners. According to USA Today, some truffle varieties can sell for $1,000 a pound, earning this delicacy the nickname “black gold.”

This one puppy is trained to protect pieces of art from pests — and it could lead to a new career path for dogs.

caption Riley is being trained to detect pests that could cause damaging infestations in the museum. source Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In 2018, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts, enlisted the help of a Weimaraner puppy named Riley to inspect artifacts and priceless objects. He is a volunteer being trained to detect pests (like beetles and moths) that could cause damaging infestations in the museum.

The pup is trained to sit down in front of an artifact if he smells an insect in or near it, which can help preserve thousands of priceless objects.

Riley’s role at the museum is still viewed as a bit of an experiment since dogs haven’t been typically used for this job. But according to Smithsonian magazine, if Riley performs well, other museums might follow suit and train a pest-detecting dog for their own exhibits.

Conservation canines are trained to sniff out whale poop so humans can better study endangered species.

caption A dog sniffing on a boat. source iStock

Conservation canines at the University of Washington are being trained to sniff out feces from threatened and endangered species so their humans can study the animals it belongs to.

The team seeks out dogs with insatiable energy and the chosen pups learn in a special program. Some of these trained dogs spend their career on a research boat because they are specifically searching for whale droppings.

The dogs ride along on a boat and when they smell whale feces they alert the humans by moving to the front of the vehicle. Once the scat is found, humans can use it for researching why these animals are in danger of becoming extinct, checking things like a whale’s health and reproductive status.

Ball dogs have chased after rogue tennis balls at the Brazil Open.

caption The dogs even get matching sweatbands. source YouTube/CNN

We all know many dogs are phenomenal at fetching balls and it seems the Brazil-Open tennis tournament decided to take advantage of their special skill over the past few years.

Since around 2016, specially recruited rescue dogs have chased down rogue tennis balls throughout the event’s various tennis matches. These games have also helped to promote the adoption of shelter dogs.

The dogs even tend to dress for the occasion with scarves and sweatbands and they go through special training for the position.

This sniffer dog can locate turtle eggs in 30 seconds, helping to keep nests safe.

caption Captain Ron locates turtle nests. source YouTube/Disney Parks

A beagle named Captain Ron is part of Disney’s Conservation Team and he helps conservationists find sea-turtle nests on the beach so the eggs can safely hatch.

Captain Ron uses his incredible nose to sniff out the mucus that sea turtles leave behind after they lay their eggs. It only takes him 30 seconds to locate a nest, whereas it would typically take humans around 30 minutes to do so, according to Disney Parks.

Once the nest is found, humans rope off the area so the eggs can incubate without being disturbed or damaged, which helps increase the species’ chance of survival. This is an especially important job as sea turtles are currently endangered.

Read More: From sniffing butts to getting the ‘zoomies,’ here’s the explanation behind 12 weird things your dog does every day

Some dogs are trained to skydive in Colombia to reach remote locations so they can help with rescues and other important missions.

caption The dog in the photo is not from the Colombian Air Force. source iStock

Some brave pups in Colombia have been trained to skydive. For the past few decades, the Colombian Air Force has used dogs to help them find explosives, drugs, and other contraband – but there’s an added level of difficulty when trying to get to remote locations to complete missions.

The rocky terrain in Colombia means that sometimes the best way to get to certain areas is by jumping out of a plane, so the Colombian Air Force has trained some dogs to skydive so they can come along for the job.

Some well-trained dogs can sniff out electronic devices to help solve crimes.

caption Pictured is a different dog that looks like, but is not, Bear. source iStock

Not only can dogs sniff out critters and truffles, but also their sense of smell is so strong that, when properly trained, sometimes they can find hidden electronic devices.

It’s no surprise that they can find these devices so well – a dog’s sense of smell can be up to 100,000 times stronger than a human’s, according to PBS Nova.

One famous example of a pup in this field is a labrador named Bear. He uses his keen sniffing skills to find hidden thumb drives, phones, and other electronic devices that may contain illegal materials, like child pornography. He is one of few dogs that has been specially trained to sniff out these sorts of electronics.

Per NBC, Bear has already taken part in many investigations and he is even credited for playing a key role in the arrest of former Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle due to the “significant finds” he made in Fogle’s home. Fogle is currently serving a 15-year, eight-month sentence in prison after he pleaded guilty to “distributing child pornography and traveling for paid sex with girls,” according to Reuters.

Read More: 7 tips for training your dog, from a Marine who trained dogs to sniff out bombs

These two Florida dogs dive deep into the water to catch lobsters.

caption Not the dogs in question. source iStock

Two Labradors named Lila and Maverick dive for lobsters in Boca Raton, Florida. Their owner Alex Schulze told Local 10 News he noticed his dogs had a huge affinity for water and being on his boat, so he eventually taught them to dive down 15 feet to scoop up lobsters.

Although Labradors are well-known for their ability to catch waterfowl, it took two years for these dogs to learn how to dive down deep, hold their breath, and pick up lobsters.

Schulze said he sells the lobsters and donates 20% of the proceeds to conservation programs dedicated to sea turtles and the ocean.