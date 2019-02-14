14 cool fleece sweaters that every guy doesn’t already own

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

It’s easy to fall into the same boring dressing habits while working a corporate job.

Instead of wearing the typical fleece with your company logo on it, a cool option in a bolder color, a new take on a classic silhouette, or a fun pattern for weekends off can help you stand out.

Brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Ralph Lauren, and Outerknown all make great alternatives to that company-branded vest you wear all the time in the office or over the weekend.

New York City is a melting pot full of all kinds of people, but if you take a look at the white-collar working class of Manhattan, you’ll quickly realize that nobody actually seems to stand out. Blue and white button-ups, slacks, and the infamous black Patagonia fleece with a company logo embroidered on it has become the unofficial uniform of most guys in midtown and downtown Manhattan. Even on the weekend, you’ll see those same company fleeces layered on top of more casual outfits like jeans and T-shirts.

Just because you have to follow a weekday dress code that errs on the side of boring doesn’t mean your go-to fleeces should follow suit. Choosing a fleece in a bolder color or an interesting pattern can mean the difference between looking unique and memorable and being another anonymous clone.

To help you give your workwear and weekend looks some flare, we rounded up 14 cool fleeces to choose over the branded sweaters every one of your coworkers is probably wearing right now. Some are more appropriate for the office, some for the weekends – but all of them will keep you warm and comfortable.

Check out our favorite picks, below:

For the office: Everlane ReNew Fleece Half-Zip

Made from recycled materials, the Everlane ReNew Half-Zip fleece is sustainable and ultra warm. It comes in three colors – oat (pictured above), navy, and dark green – all of which are muted enough for even the strictest office dress codes.

For the office: Everlane ReNew Fleece Zip

Everlane’s ReNew Collection also includes the Full-Zip Fleece. It uses the same recycled materials and comes in a cool surplus green color. If an all-over camo print is too loud for your office, this solid color is a better way to add some military-inspired fashion to your look.

For the office: Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Patagonia might be the go-to brand for corporate workers, but not everything it makes is boring. This Lightweight Synchilla Fleece features a simple grey color with navy blue accents. You’ll also find plenty of other cool patterns and colors if you want something a bit more eye-catching.

For the office: Orvis Stowe Fleece Vest

With tasteful tan leather accents on the collar, trim, and front pocket, this Sherpa fleece vest has just enough of an elevated feel to look great with your nicer workwear.

For the office: The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Hoodie

The North Face’s Denali 2 hoodie is made of a warm recycled fleece and has a durable, water-repellent finish. It also has zip-in compatibility with other The North Face outerwear. Its muted black and grey color will fit in just fine around the office.

For the office: L.L.Bean Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover

L.LBean’s Hi-Pile Fleece is all about comfort. It uses the brand’s softest fleece available, which is a little more plush than your average sweater. The side-entry pockets are a nice touch if your hands get cold from freezing office temperatures.

For the office: Cotopaxi Cubre Fleece Pullover

The Cotopaxi Cubre transforms what would be a fairly normal fleece design with contrasting colors and unique color blocking. There are also more eye-catching light blue and olive colors for the weekend.

For the office: Bonobos Fleece Track Jacket

Despite being plain black like almost everyone else’s fleeces, Bonobos’ track jacket features a sporty cut and sleek silver hardware.

For the office: Frank And Oak Polar Fleece Pullover

Frank And Oak’s clothing can be described in two words: affordable and stylish. At less than $60, this is the cheapest fleece on the list, but it’s just as good looking as the more expensive options. Simple lines give it a clean, basic look.

For the weekend: Champion Fleece Baseball Jacket

Although the baseball jacket is a silhouette that’ll always be in style, it’s not the first type of jacket to come to mind when you think about fleeces. For that reason, Champion’s fleece version will definitely stand out among a sea of half-zips.

For the weekend: The North Face Campshire Fleece

Made using a high-pile Sherpa fleece, the Campshire is warm, cozy, and perfectly on-trend for a weekend out thanks to a modern interpretation of camo print.

For the weekend: The North Face ’92 Rage Fleece Crewneck

If you prefer a fleece crewneck over the more traditional collared pullover, this option from The North Face is for you. Released as part of the ’92 Rage Collection (and best suited for days outside the office), this piece and others in the collection use bold, statement-making colors and patterns.

For the weekend: Outerknown Overlook Fleece Pullover

If you prefer hooded fleece and really want to make a statement, the Outerknown Overlook is a great choice. While there are also two solid colors available, this blue-and-white kaleidoscope-like design is definitely the most eye-catching.

For the weekend: Ralph Lauren Great Outdoors Serape Fleece

Inspired by the great outdoors, this fleece pullover from Ralph Lauren has a predominantly purple and orange Southwestern print. On the sleeve, you’ll find an embroidered patch that says “Sportsmen Respect Wildlife.” It’s a fun choice for weekend adventures.