21 unique Monopoly editions that will bring all kinds of fun to your game nights

If you’re tired of playing the original Monopoly game during game night, try one of these 21 cool and unique editions.

They feature themes from movies, TV, and video games, or they have new rules and twists to make the game more exciting.

Though some can cost up to $60, they generally cost around $20, so it’s not too expensive to upgrade your next game night.

Monopoly is the board game of all board games. Everyone has a box set in their game cabinet, and you most likely have fond (or terrible) memories connected to the colorful paper money, small property pieces, and the phrase “Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.”

Monopoly has origins dating back to 1903, and it was first officially published in 1935. Since then, it has been licensed and printed in numerous languages all around the world.

While the original version will always be a classic that’s guaranteed to help you pass a few hours with some analog fun, there are also tons of special collector’s editions and themed editions that breathe new life into the game.

These versions of Monopoly take your favorite pop culture characters and moments and incorporate them into the game. They might also feature new and interesting gameplay rules or twists to make the game more exciting.

Try one of these 21 cool and unique Monopoly editions during your next game night.

Super Mario Bros.

Play as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, a Super Mushroom, or a 1-up Mushroom in this 8-bit-style edition of Monopoly, where each property is a different world and you claim your stake with flagpoles and castles.

“Friends”

It’s the 25th anniversary of the iconic TV show and if you can’t make it to the NYC pop-up experience, you can at least indulge your obsession with this Monopoly edition. We’d call it “The One Where Game Night Dissolves Into a Tear-Filled Screaming Match.”

Ultimate Banking

“This store is a cash-free establishment.” This version feels more fitting for modern life – instead of paper bills, you use tap cards and an electronic banking system to track your wealth. It’s also faster-paced, and you can finish a game in one hour.

National Parks

Celebrate the country’s amazing National Parks system through this game, which features 22 of the most popular parks and artwork from over 60 parks. Whether you’re playing it in a tent, RV, or your own living room, you’ll have fun and learn more about the parks while you’re at it.

“Legend of Zelda”

With a hand full of Rupees, you’ll feel ready to conquer the world of Zelda.

Cheaters

We all have that friend or family member who always tries to cheat during game night. In this edition, you’re actually encouraged to weasel around the rules – just don’t get caught.

Millennials

You can buy 1.5 fancy avocado toasts, or buy this funny and terrifyingly accurate portrayal of millennial life. Your call.

Avengers

Die-hard Marvel fans love this edition that covers all the characters and events up to Endgame. Since up to 12 people can play, no one needs to feel left out.

“Adventure Time”

Join Finn and Jake on a series of whimsical adventures through the world of “Adventure Time,” where strange and silly personalities reign supreme.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Get in a spooky spirit with this modern Halloween classic. Make it an entire experience by dressing up as your favorite character.

Pizza

Ordering a couple large pizzas to eat while playing this game is pretty much a prerequisite. Instead of buying properties, players try to collect as many pizza slices as they can. Sounds like they have their priorities in order.

Disney

Created in honor of the 80th anniversary of Disney’s first fully animated feature film “Snow White,” the game features some of studio’s most beloved movies and characters, including Pinocchio, Ariel, and Peter Pan.

Empire

If you’ve ever wanted to own some of the world’s biggest brands, like Xbox or Levi’s, try this game. Your goal is to fill your tower with billboards as quickly as possible.

“Star Wars”

Pick a side – Rebel or Empire – and use the Force to fight against your opponents for control of each planet. While you will have a teammate in this version, there is ultimately only one winner.

Speed Die

The additional die speeds up the game and keeps younger players engaged the whole time.

“Stranger Things”

Expect upside-down cards, forts, and moving between tunnels. What’s even more fun is that the dice and hideouts glow in the dark.

Millionaire

One million is the dollar amount you’re aiming for. Many fans love this version because it moves faster than the original game while requiring more strategy.

Fortnite

Of course, a Fortnite edition comes with no less than 27 outfits you can choose. The game has you battle your opponents for health point chips rather than money.

Dot Com

Revel in the nostalgia of the dot com era (or shudder with flashbacks of dial-up modem sounds).

Klingon

Fluency in Klingon is recommended, but not required to enjoy this edition.

“Game of Thrones”

Travel to Westeros to collect properties from the seven Kingdoms. You’ll draw cards from an Iron Throne holder that also plays the show’s theme song when you press the button on the stand.