21 unique Monopoly editions that will bring all kinds of fun to your game nights

- source
- Amazon
- If you’re tired of playing the original Monopoly game during game night, try one of these 21 cool and unique editions.
- They feature themes from movies, TV, and video games, or they have new rules and twists to make the game more exciting.
- Though some can cost up to $60, they generally cost around $20, so it’s not too expensive to upgrade your next game night.
Monopoly is the board game of all board games. Everyone has a box set in their game cabinet, and you most likely have fond (or terrible) memories connected to the colorful paper money, small property pieces, and the phrase “Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.”
Monopoly has origins dating back to 1903, and it was first officially published in 1935. Since then, it has been licensed and printed in numerous languages all around the world.
While the original version will always be a classic that’s guaranteed to help you pass a few hours with some analog fun, there are also tons of special collector’s editions and themed editions that breathe new life into the game.
These versions of Monopoly take your favorite pop culture characters and moments and incorporate them into the game. They might also feature new and interesting gameplay rules or twists to make the game more exciting.
Try one of these 21 cool and unique Monopoly editions during your next game night.
Super Mario Bros.
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Super Mario Bros Collector’s Edition, $34.99, available at Amazon
Play as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, a Super Mushroom, or a 1-up Mushroom in this 8-bit-style edition of Monopoly, where each property is a different world and you claim your stake with flagpoles and castles.
“Friends”
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly “Friends” Edition, $53.60, available at Amazon
It’s the 25th anniversary of the iconic TV show and if you can’t make it to the NYC pop-up experience, you can at least indulge your obsession with this Monopoly edition. We’d call it “The One Where Game Night Dissolves Into a Tear-Filled Screaming Match.”
Ultimate Banking
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition, $24.95, available at Amazon
“This store is a cash-free establishment.” This version feels more fitting for modern life – instead of paper bills, you use tap cards and an electronic banking system to track your wealth. It’s also faster-paced, and you can finish a game in one hour.
National Parks
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly National Parks Edition, $38.38, available at Amazon
Celebrate the country’s amazing National Parks system through this game, which features 22 of the most popular parks and artwork from over 60 parks. Whether you’re playing it in a tent, RV, or your own living room, you’ll have fun and learn more about the parks while you’re at it.
“Legend of Zelda”
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly “Legend of Zelda” Collector’s Edition, $23.34, available at Amazon
With a hand full of Rupees, you’ll feel ready to conquer the world of Zelda.
Cheaters
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Cheaters Edition, $12.59, available at Amazon
We all have that friend or family member who always tries to cheat during game night. In this edition, you’re actually encouraged to weasel around the rules – just don’t get caught.
Millennials
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly for Millennials Edition, $19.82, available at Walmart
You can buy 1.5 fancy avocado toasts, or buy this funny and terrifyingly accurate portrayal of millennial life. Your call.
Avengers
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Avengers Edition, $22.79, available at Amazon
Die-hard Marvel fans love this edition that covers all the characters and events up to Endgame. Since up to 12 people can play, no one needs to feel left out.
“Adventure Time”
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly “Adventure Time” Collector’s Edition, $59.99, available at Amazon
Join Finn and Jake on a series of whimsical adventures through the world of “Adventure Time,” where strange and silly personalities reign supreme.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas”
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Edition, $59.99, available at Amazon
Get in a spooky spirit with this modern Halloween classic. Make it an entire experience by dressing up as your favorite character.
Pizza
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Pizza Board Game Edition, $12.79, available at Amazon
Ordering a couple large pizzas to eat while playing this game is pretty much a prerequisite. Instead of buying properties, players try to collect as many pizza slices as they can. Sounds like they have their priorities in order.
Disney
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Disney Animation Edition, $22.99, available at Amazon
Created in honor of the 80th anniversary of Disney’s first fully animated feature film “Snow White,” the game features some of studio’s most beloved movies and characters, including Pinocchio, Ariel, and Peter Pan.
Empire
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Empire Edition, $63.95, available at Amazon
If you’ve ever wanted to own some of the world’s biggest brands, like Xbox or Levi’s, try this game. Your goal is to fill your tower with billboards as quickly as possible.
“Star Wars”
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly “Star Wars” Edition, $39.48, available at Amazon
Pick a side – Rebel or Empire – and use the Force to fight against your opponents for control of each planet. While you will have a teammate in this version, there is ultimately only one winner.
Speed Die
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Speed Die Edition, $17.49, available at Amazon
The additional die speeds up the game and keeps younger players engaged the whole time.
“Stranger Things”
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly “Stranger Things” Collector’s Edition, $39.99, available for pre-order at Amazon
Expect upside-down cards, forts, and moving between tunnels. What’s even more fun is that the dice and hideouts glow in the dark.
Millionaire
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Millionaire Edition, $39.92, available at Amazon
One million is the dollar amount you’re aiming for. Many fans love this version because it moves faster than the original game while requiring more strategy.
Fortnite
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Fortnite Edition, $13.49, available at Amazon
Of course, a Fortnite edition comes with no less than 27 outfits you can choose. The game has you battle your opponents for health point chips rather than money.
Dot Com
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly The Dot Com Edition, $33.39, available at Amazon
Revel in the nostalgia of the dot com era (or shudder with flashbacks of dial-up modem sounds).
Klingon
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly Klingon Collector’s Edition, $22.70, available at Amazon
Fluency in Klingon is recommended, but not required to enjoy this edition.
“Game of Thrones”
- source
- Amazon
Monopoly “Game of Thrones” Edition, $20.79, available at Amazon
Travel to Westeros to collect properties from the seven Kingdoms. You’ll draw cards from an Iron Throne holder that also plays the show’s theme song when you press the button on the stand.