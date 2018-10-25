10 ways to cook an egg that you probably haven’t thought of

caption Cloud eggs on toast could be your new favorite breakfast. source iStock

Eggs are pretty much the perfect convenience food – they’re tasty, rich in protein, and perfectly pre-portioned. However, it’s easy to get bored with common methods of preparing them.

If you’re on the hunt for new ways to cook eggs, here are a few exciting strategies you may not know that are sure to please. Of course, many of these may be old standards for you depending on how you prepare your eggs but chances are you’ll learn something new.

Make mesmerizing “cloud” eggs with a whisk and a cookie cutter.

caption They’re nice and soft. source iStock

If your dream egg is white and fluffy as a cloud with a golden, runny center, this method is for you.

“Cloud” eggs involve separating your egg whites from the yolks, and whisking egg whites like you’re making meringue.

David Devaux, one of the original purveyors of the recipe, offers detailed instructions in his video.

Create crispy deviled eggs by frying them.

caption It makes a great appetizer. source Flickr/arndog

Deviled eggs are the perfect creamy brunch addition, but adding a bit of crunch takes these treats to a whole new level.

Basically, this method involves boiling your eggs, removing the yolk, and coating the whites in a breadcrumb mixture before frying them up.

Bury eggs yolks in salt and sugar to turn them into something you can grate over meals.

caption For this method, you’ll use egg yolks. source Daniel Novta / Flickr

If you’re baking something that calls for egg whites but no yolks, don’t toss those yellow gems in the trash.

All you need to do to cure and preserve egg yolks is to bury them in a mixture of salt and sugar for four days before drying them in your oven.

The final result is perfect for grating over pasta or salad, just like you would a hard cheese like parmesan.

You can find the full recipe per Bon Appétit.

Make eggy oatmeal for breakfast.

caption Your oatmeal will taste richer. source Daniella Segura / Flickr

Oatmeal has a reputation for being bland, but it definitely doesn’t have to be. Adding an egg can add richness, flavor, and texture to your bowl of oats.

According to Extra Crispy’s recipe, adding eggs to oatmeal is a super simple process that can make your oatmeal fluffy. This is even a secret of Jennifer Aniston’s.

Poach an egg right in your soup for extra flavor and richness.

caption You can also cook an egg-centric soup. source Shutterstock

According to Bon Appétit, poaching your eggs in broth can impart a delicious umami flavor to the eggs and add a boost of protein to any soup.

Simply slip an egg or two into piping hot broth and gently swirl the eggs to poach them perfectly. You can actually use this method to poach eggs right in your soup bowl, as long as it is hot enough.

Use up that extra vino and poach your eggs in red wine.

caption It can add an elegant touch. source Shutterstock

Dessert for Two outlined an absolutely genius method for giving your eggs a dramatic purple makeover.

You’ll need just a few cups of red wine, eggs, and a pot.

Scramble your eggs in a rice cooker if you have to feed a crowd.

caption The eggs will stay warm for longer. source Flickr/micropig

Making breakfast for the whole gang? If you need to feed multiple people who might not be eating at the same time, Genius Kitchen pointed out that scrambling a bunch of eggs in a rice cooker will allow you to keep leftovers warm and moist without overcooking the eggs.

You can also make hard-boiled eggs in your rice cooker, per this recipe from A Day In the Kitchen.

You can create a sunny-side-up egg with just a plate and a microwave.

caption Yes, it can be done in a microwave. source Business Insider

Though you won’t get that tasty crispy edge, this method allows you to simulate a fried egg without whipping out the heavy pan.

According to Chowhound’s method, the only ingredients required are a pat of butter and an egg.

Poach your eggs in pure butter for a decadent meal.

caption It pairs perfectly with toast. source Flickr/ruthanddave

If you’re not counting calories, this egg-cooking method is a divine way to get breakfast on the table.

According to Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, poaching eggs in a small pot of melted butter will yield a rich egg with a runny yolk, perfect for dipping toast.

It’s actually possible to make an omelet in a bag.

caption It makes cleaning your pan easy. source Ray Bouknight / Flickr

Want an omelet but hate the mess? According to Allrecipes, you can make one in a plastic, resealable bag.

All you need to do is mix a few eggs and your omelet add-ons of choice in a plastic baggie, before boiling them.

This recipe can result in a perfect (albeit bag-shaped) omelet without dirtying a single pan.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.