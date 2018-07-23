The 20 coolest planes at the 2018 Farnborough Air Show

caption An Airbus A350-1000 landing at the Farnborough International Airshow 2018. source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The 2018 Farnborough International Airshow is the most important aviation industry trade show of the year.

In total, $192 billion worth of deals were announced during the weeklong show including order and commitments for more than 1,400 commercial aircraft worth $154 billion.

But Farnborough was more than just about the deals. It was the sea of shiny metal and carbon composite that stole the show.

Here are just a few of the planes from Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, and many others that were on display at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.

As the curtains fell on the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow over the weekend, exhibitors and attendees took stock of what was the most important aviation trade show of the year.

And it certainly didn’t disappoint.

Exhibitors announced deals worth an estimated $192 billion during the weeklong show. That’s up more than $67 billion for the last time the biennial show was held in 2016.

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Rajeev Lalwani, the roughly 900 orders and commitments announced by Airbus and Boeing far exceeded his projections of 300 to 500 aircraft.

In total, show officials said more than 1,400 commercial airplanes valued at $154 billion were ordered. There were also more than 1,400 aircraft engines ordered worth another $22 billion.

“Going into the show, the industry backlog is at a record high, in excess of 14,000 aircraft on the books,” Gareth Rogers, Farnborough International CEO, said in a statement. “The major deals announced this week demonstrate how confident the aerospace industry is and the role of Farnborough as an economic barometer.”

Highlights from the show include a $10.1 billion order for 34 Airbus A330-900neo airliners by Malaysia low-cost carrier AirAsia X and a commitment from Vietnamese low-cost airline VietJet for 100 Boeing 737MAX aircraft worth $12.7 billion at list prices. These values are based on list prices not including substantial industry-stand discounts.

However, there was much more to the show than the just the deals. There were flight demonstrations and simulators along with an endless parade of dignitaries from around the world.

But the stars of the show were the planes on display. Here is a collection of planes that dominated the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.

For one week every other summer, Farnborough Airport in Hampshire, England becomes the epicenter of global aviation where airplane makers show off their latest and greatest. Here are the highlights for the 2018 show.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Airbus was out in force. Its display contingent included the new A330-900neo along with…

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

…Two A220-300s. The plane that, until a couple of weeks ago, was called the Bombardier CS300. One of the A220-300s came from Lativan carrier AirBaltic…

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

…While the other is a prototype.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The first second-hand Airbus A380 operated by Portuguese airline HiFly landed in Farnborough a few days after the start of the show.

source Airbus

Airbus also showed off a Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000. It’s the new rival for Boeing’s hot-selling 777-300ER.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Qatar Airways brought one of those to show off as well.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The 737MAX is the fastest selling aircraft in Boeing history. Naturally, it made an appearance at Farnborough.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Both halves of the global commercial aviation duopoly showed off the capabilities of their aircraft. Here, a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner goes its flight demonstration.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

This Airbus A350-1000 prototype just completed its own demo flight.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Other leading manufacturers also had a major presence. Embraer showed off its new E2 regional jet complete with a shark nose “Profit Hunter” paint job.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The E2’s rival from across the Pacific was also at the show. The Mitsubishi Regional Jet is the first modern airliner to emerge from Japan. Here, an MRJ prototype in All Nippon Airways livery is sitting on the tarmac.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

There was also a large contingent of private jets. Savannah, Georgia’s Gulfstream brought its next-generation G500 and…

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

… Big brother G600 to the show.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Parked next to the duo was Gulfstream’s entry-level G280.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Canada’s Bombardier showed off its impressive Global 6000 private jet.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

French jet maker Dassault brought two versions of its iconic tri-motor private jets to Farnborough — the 8X and the 900LX.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Embraer’s private jet division showed off the newly revamped Phenom 300E. The Florida-built Phenom is the most popular small private jet in the world.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The North Carolina-built HondaJet made an appearance as well.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

There was also a section of the show dedicated to cargo planes. The big hitters in this section are the Antonov AN124 and…

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

…The Boeing 747-8F. Yes, that’s Jeep peeking out from inside the jumbo jet.

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Military aircraft at the show included the Eurofighter Typhoon and…

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

…The Panavia Tornado.