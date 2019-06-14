5 cool online startups that drop new products every single week of the year

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The “weekly drop” model mimics the speed of fast-fashion retailers, but manages to sell products that are still high quality.

Retail startups such as M.Gemi and Mejuri can manage such a fast pace because they have better control of their supply chains and closer contact to their customers.

These five brands selling shoes, clothes, jewelry, and accessories always have something new for you to shop.

Pressured by increasing competition and new online shopping habits, fast fashion retailers pump out trendy and cheap clothing, shoes, and accessories at impressive rates, but often at the expense of quality and worker livelihoods.

A new wave of fashion companies, however, is challenging the idea that you have to sacrifice anything in order to produce good products at a quick and consistent rate. Born online, they’re free from the hierarchies and complicated supply chain models of traditional retailers, and they have a more direct line of contact with customers to find out exactly what they love and hate.

Though the high-end and luxury industries traditionally follow seasonal cycles in which new product releases are far and few between, these online brands are flipping the script and employing ambitious weekly drop schedules to keep their customers constantly engaged and excited for future designs. Despite the fast turnaround, craftsmanship and quality remain a top priority, so you can expect to get years, if not a lifetime of use out of products from the startups below.

Shop new releases every week from these 5 online startups.

M.Gemi

Handcrafted Italian shoes sold at better prices are already enough to get many customers excited, but M.Gemi takes it a step further by dropping new limited-edition styles of this coveted luxury footwear every week. Since only a limited number of its heels, flats, and sandals are made, a sense of urgency is created to buy that gorgeous new color or silhouette before it’s gone forever. If this is your first time interacting with the brand, the Felize loafer and Stellato Sacchetto flat are two standbys that best display M.Gemi’s quality construction and comfort.

Mejuri

Mejuri introduces new jewelry every Monday, and these weekly drops are so popular that they typically sell out within 24 hours. To guarantee you get your hands on the latest solid gold and silver pieces, you can preview upcoming drops and add yourself to a waitlist. Each week follows a different theme: one week it could be delicate threaders, the next, bold signet rings. Regardless of style, each new drop is guaranteed to fit within Mejuri’s collection of beautiful jewelry made for everyday wear.

Cuyana

“Fewer, better things” is the philosophy guiding Cuyana’s products, so you can expect that each round of its new arrivals never feels rushed or superfluous. Everything about the brand – fabrics, silhouettes, choice of craftsmen – is carefully vetted and curated to ensure a high-quality shopping experience for the modern woman. Pay particular attention to its leather bags, which cost half the price of those of comparable quality and complete any outfit with understated sophistication.

The Last Line

The Last Line is an online luxury jewelry brand that offers options galore, from simple stacking rings to playful rainbow earrings. The large, versatile product selection means the site could be the last place you ever shop for all your jewelry, and thanks to weekly drops of 14k gold and precious stone pieces, you’ll always have something new to lust over whenever you’re looking to add to your collection. Adding to the accessibility of shopping for luxury jewelry online, The Last Line offers a 24/7 personal concierge to help you choose the perfect piece.

Everlane

Direct-to-consumer darling Everlane doesn’t have an official name for its frequent drops, but you can count on new clothing and shoes in its women’s and men’s departments every week, or even as frequently as every few days. Add yourself to waitlists for upcoming arrivals and you’ll always be prepared for the season with minimalist, transparently manufactured styles. Everlane’s products often play off of previous collections (such as the taller High Heel iteration of the popular Day Heel) and the best way to see them first is by shopping the New Arrivals section.