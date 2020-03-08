Bernie Sanders needs his hotel rooms to be 60 degrees, close to the ice machine but not too far from the elevator

Bernie Sanders is a workaholic and ball of energy both in the Senate and on the trail, but has a hard time falling asleep, according to a recent New York Times story titled “The Bernie Sanders Personality Test.”

When on the road, Sanders has been known to keep a detailed and rather quirky list of “hotel dos and don’ts,” the Times reports.

The campaign would show the list to some staff and hotel employees to ensure Sanders’ room – among other things – would have the thermostat set at 60 degrees in addition to an oscillating fan.

Other requests have included that “the room must be at least five doors away from the ice machine and from the elevator, though the walk to the elevator must not be too long.”

After a long day on the road getting voters to feel the Bern, Bernie Sanders reportedly needs to chill out.

When traveling, the 78-year-old senator from Vermont has long deployed a list of “hotel dos and don’ts,” according to a New York Times profile titled “The Bernie Sanders Personality Test.“

Research from the National Institute of Health backs up Bernie’s room regimen.

According to an NIH study, sleeping in a cooler room can help with sleep and metabolism – though the researchers settled on putting the thermostats at 66 degrees instead.

Times reporters Glenn Thrush and Sydney Ember also report how Sanders has joked that Larry David’s impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live is “more realistic than the genuine article.”

