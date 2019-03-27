13 things you probably didn’t know about Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele has directed horror movies, starred in comedy shows, and voiced animated characters.

Peele is married to “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress Chelsea Peretti and they have a son.

He said he’s been a fan of horror films since he was a kid.

Although he first made a name for himself as a comedic actor, Jordan Peele recently became known for being a horror-film mastermind, breaking box-office records with two of his recent thriller movies.

Since the success of his film “Get Out,” Peele has continued to impress fans and critics alike with his recent projects, including the true-crime documentary “Lorena” that he executive produced and the horror film “Us” that he wrote and directed.

Here are some things you may not have known about Jordan Peele and his illustrious career.

Peele was born in New York

He grew up in New York City on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

He has been interested in film since he was a kid

According to People, Peele began to study film when he was 12 years old and he used to go to the multiplex with his mother to watch and analyze classic films like “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Edward Scissorhands,” and “Beetlejuice.”

“[My mom] would ask me what I liked about it and evaluate what it was about the movie that spoke to me,” he told the publication in 2018. “I sort of figured out that the people responsible for my favorite films were the directors.”

At one point in his life, Peele studied puppeteering

Peele majored in puppetry at Sarah Lawrence College, a liberal-arts school in New York. In 2018 he told Time magazine that he picked the major because he “was obsessed with puppets” but also because he felt puppetry was something he “didn’t feel he could fail at.”

Peele initially pursued a career in comedy

While in college, he said he took acting and comedy classes and he eventually fell in love with sketch and improv. Once Peele became interested in the world of comedy, he dropped out of Sarah Lawrence to pursue a career in that field, according to The Guardian.

He formed a comedy partnership with his roommate at the time, Rebecca Drysdale (she would later become a writer on Peele’s show, “Key & Peele”) and they moved to Chicago, Illinois, so they could perform sketches together at the ImprovOlympic theater.

In 2003, Peele furthered his comedic career when he landed a role on the sketch-comedy show “Mad TV.” He was on the show until 2008.

In 2012, he famously co-starred on “Key & Peele.” On the show, he and actor Keegan-Michael Key performed skits and made jokes. The sketch-comedy series ran from 2012 to 2015 on Comedy Central.

He says one recent movie offer drove him into acting retirement

Though Peele got his start in acting and comedy, he announced his retirement from the craft in 2018, according to Vanity Fair. But it turns out that not only does he just prefer directing, Peele said a recent movie offer actually prompted him to bow out for good.

“‘The Emoji Movie’ actually helped me quit acting. I was offered the role of Poop,” he said, according to Vanity Fair. “This is true. I would not make this up.”

After he thought about the offer, Peele said his agent informed him that it had been offered to Sir Patrick Stewart and he said he thought “f—- this.”

He’s a huge fan of horror movies

caption Peele’s film “Us” is a mystery-thriller. source Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

Peele has talked about his love of horror movies many, many times. In fact, he often references classic horror films throughout his own work.

According to The Guardian, he has watched and studied these types of films since he was young and he knew he wanted to be a horror-film director when he was just 13 years old.

He is married to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ actress Chelsea Peretti

caption Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele have been married for a few years. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 2016, Peretti and Peele eloped in Big Sur, California. Peretti announced their marriage on Instagram with a photo of their dog, saying it was their only witness. Peele later confirmed he and Peretti’s marriage on a talk-show appearance.

Peele and Peretti have a son together

In 2017, the couple welcomed a baby boy to their family. They named him Beaumont Gino.

Peele may have almost played Barack Obama on ‘Saturday Night Live’

caption Peele impersonated Barack Obama on “Key & Peele.” source Comedy Central

According to The Guardian, years ago, Peele was offered the chance to impersonate the former president on “Saturday Night Live.” The actor had to turn down the “dream” opportunity because of his contract with “Mad TV.” He would later go on to do many impressions of Obama on “Key & Peele.”

He has voiced characters for multiple animated movies and TV series

Peele is the voice of one of the characters, Bunny, in the upcoming “Toy Story 4” film but that certainly isn’t the first time he’s done voice-acting work.

He has also voiced characters in “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” “Storks,” “American Dad,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Rick and Morty,” among others.

Peele has said creating horror movies helps him feel braver

In 2019, he told NPR that, as a kid, he had a “weird love-hate” relationship with horror movies – he enjoyed watching them even though they made him feel terrified.

Peele said one of the reasons he makes horror films is connected to getting over his own fears. He said creating them “makes [him] feel stronger and braver.”

Peele said he thinks the scariest horror-movie villain is Michael Myers from ‘Halloween’

In a 2019 interview with the Wall Street Journal magazine, he said he thinks the scariest villain of all time is Michael Myers from “Halloween,” adding, “He’s not even evil, he’s just curious. You know you can’t talk him out of whatever he wants to do.”

He also told The Guardian that “Halloween” inspired some of the scary suburb scenes in his film “Get Out.”

He has said he thinks rabbits are scary

Although Peele said he’s not afraid of rabbits, he does find them to be a bit scary. “They’re very cuddly but they also have a sociopathic expression and they kind of look past you in a creepy kind of way,” he told BBC earlier this year.