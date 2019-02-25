17 cool things Business Insider readers are buying on Amazon right now — some of which really surprised us

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Here at Insider Picks, we are constantly surprised and delighted by the stories and products our readers connect with. Our audience is discerning, passionate, smart, and always on the hunt for things that will make their lives better, more efficient, or more fun.

We thought it would be fun to give you all a glimpse into the things that your fellow readers have been buying up on Amazon – from an affordable, electric razor to a cult-favorite face mask to phone chargers, lots of phone chargers.

Check out 17 items from Amazon our readers are buying right now:

An extra-long lightning cable for charging phones

We’ve written quite a lot about this charging cable, with many from the Insider Picks team citing it as one of the best things we’ve ever bought. There’s just something extremely freeing about not being tethered to a short cord while your phone is charging.

An even more durable extra-long lightning cable for charging phones

A team-favorite charging cable (mentioned above) gets an upgrade. The Powerline II can sustain more bends and support weights of 175 pounds or more – making it 40% more durable than its predecessor. Anker is pretty confident this charging cable is the only one you need and to prove it you’ll get a lifetime warranty on your purchase.

A clay mask that many swear has healed their acne

Our readers became obsessed with this mask once our reporter, Mara Leighton, wrote her glowing review about how it helped clear up her skin. It’s also been making its rounds on social media and across tons of beauty sites, so we’re not too surprised that our readers love it.

An umbrella that holds up in heavy rain and wind

Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella with Teflon Coating, $22.95 We’ve touted this umbrella as one of the best you can buy, so we’re not too surprised our readers are loving it too. It maintains its shape, even in heavy bouts of rain and wind, so you stay nice and dry no matter the conditions. When packed down it’s less than a foot long and just about one pound, making it perfect for travel too. Oh, and did we mention it costs less than $25?

An affordable band to switch up the style of your Apple Watch

Amir Ismael wrote about this affordable alternative to Apple’s $49 bands that look almost exactly like the real deal. Our readers were clearly grateful for the tip-off – they’ve been flocking to Amazon to snag these $10 dupes ever since.

A durable cooling rack that can withstand high heat

The versatility of cooling rack makes it a great staple to keep in the kitchen. This one is particularly durable – it’s oven safe up to 700 degrees – and our top pick, plus it has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon to boot.

An affordable lightning cable for charging your phone faster

If a six-foot charging cable seems a little too long, stick with the average three foot length. Considering Apple’s iPhone chargers are double the price, this affordable cable makes a great replacement for the original or a solid backup to have on hand.

An easy-to-use teeth whitening kit that works in a week

Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton noticed her teeth looked two to three shades whiter after continually using this at-home whitening kit. The combination of whitening gel pens and an LED mouthguard work quickly to get you pearly whites as soon as possible and the five-minute sessions are much more bearable than wearing white strips for an hour

An affordable electric razor that still gives a close shave

One of the biggest qualms with electric razors is that they can be very expensive, particularly foil style shavers. This Remington model is a very affordable option, but doesn’t compromise on giving you a great shave.

A garlic press that minces your garlic like a professional chef

This isn’t your average garlic press – it also has a peeler to help cover every step in your garlic prep. This little gadget saves you tons of time attempting to finely mince cloves and it’s dishwasher safe – so, all around very little effort required.

A pair of wireless headphones that give AirPods a run for their money

Apple AirPods are all the rage, but Insider Picks reporter Amir Ismael tested Anker’s half-price alternative and found them to be a much better value. We’re not suprised our readers want to give them a chance too.

A salon-quality hair treatment you can use at home

We’re happy to know our readers are treating their damaged hair to this rich, hydrating treatment that gets an Amazon’s Choice seal of approval, as well as ours.

A pair of dog nail clippers that are comfortable for you and your pup

The high-quality stainless steel used in these nail clippers is very sharp, so you can give your pup a fast, painless trim. We think this is one of the best dog nail trimmers out there and so do a whopping 5,500 Amazon users who have given the product a five-star review.

A planner that wants to increase your productivity and happiness

Journaling helps keep you accountable, making it easier to achieve your goals in the long run, not to mention it can make you happier, too. Panda Planner uses a simple layout to help you organize your life, goals, and record what you’re grateful for. Insider Picks reporter Remi Rosmarin has tried many different planners before, but Panda Planner is the only one she’s stuck with thanks to its well thought-out format.

A fish spatula that works for much more than flipping salmon

Everyone needs this $6 spatula in their kitchen, says Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan. The sharp edge and flexible design make it the perfect tool for effortlessly flipping fish fillets or moving fresh cookies from baking tray to plate without any breakage along the way.

A grape cutter that makes grapes safer for little ones to eat

Whole grapes are delicious, but can be dangerous for little ones to eat whole. Pop full grapes into this little gadget, then press, and you’ll have quartered grapes in a snap – making snack-time much safer.

A USB charger lets you charge two devices in one outlet

This list has a lot of chargers, but we’re not complaining. With lots of devices to charge, you really can never have too many USB ports and charging cables – and this one is particularly great for maximizing outlet space.