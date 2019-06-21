12 things you didn’t know about Adele

Adele is known for her powerful voice and impressive ballads.

The singer has oftentimes called the late Etta James one of her biggest inspirations and she’s also a fan of Beyoncé.

Adele has a dachshund named Louie and a black cat.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Adele is famous for baring her soul in her powerful ballads, breaking records and hearts with every new release.

And after some publications began reporting she posted “6.21” on Instagram and deleted it, many are speculating the beloved singer will be releasing something new this week on June 21.

And while you wait for new music, why not brush up on your Adele trivia? Here are some things you might not have known about the famed songstress.

Adele is a Taurus and she was born in England.

caption Adele was born in May. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born on May 5, 1988, making her a Taurus. She was born in Tottenham, London, England.

Read More: 41 celebrities you didn’t know were Tauruses

The singer has oftentimes called the late Etta James one of her biggest inspirations.

For years, Adele has spoken very highly of the legendary singer, who died in 2012.

“Her voice was breath taking and her songs are reflections we all recognise in some way or another. It’s an honour every time I hear her voice,” Adele wrote in a blog post in 2012, shortly after James’ death, per MTV.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adele has an estimated net worth of $190 million.

caption She’s released a lot of music. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy

This figure might not be too surprising considering the millions of copies she has sold of her three albums and the dozens of awards she has won.

Since the release of her debut album “19” in 2008, Adele has been nominated for hundreds of awards and she has won over 130 of them, including 15 Grammys.

She went to the same performance school as the late Amy Winehouse.

caption Amy Winehouse is legendary. source Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Per BBC, Adele has studied at the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, the same performance school the late singer Amy Winehouse once briefly attended.

The school also boasts world-famous alumni like Leona Lewis and Kate Nash.

Adele’s music first began gaining traction on Myspace.

caption She uploaded music on Myspace years ago. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Adele’s music first gained traction when she posted original songs to the now-defunct social-media site Myspace in 2006. There, they were eventually noticed by XL Recordings, an independent record label in the UK.

Per Official Charts, as of April 2019, Adele’s album “21” was the fourth best-selling album of all time in the UK.

caption It’s her second album. source Columbia Records

Her album ranks just below The Beatles’ iconic “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” And per RIAA, “21” is also one of the best-selling album of all time in the US.

She and Beyoncé both hold the title of female artist who has won the most Grammys in one night.

caption Adele with her 2011 Grammy-award haul. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Adele has won a lot of Grammy awards over the years but, at the 2012 ceremony, she took home six of them in just one night, including song of the year and album of the year.

She shares this title of female artist with the most wins in one night with Beyoncé, who first broke this record during the 2010 ceremony.

Adele and Drake are pals.

caption Drake and Adele are fans of each other. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT and Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

It all began in 2018 when Adele tweeted that Drake‘s concert was one of her “favorite shows of all time” and the Canadian rapper shared how excited he was about her comment on his Instagram.

The two later cemented their friendship in February 2019 when they rented out an entire bowling alley just to hang out together with their friends.

Read More: Adele and Jennifer Lawrence played drinking games during a wild night out at a New York gay bar, and there are videos

She once threw herself a “Titanic”-themed birthday party.

caption Adele is on the right. source Paramount Pictures / Instagram

In 2018, for her 30th birthday, Adele donned an impressive Rose costume and threw a “Titanic”-themed birthday bash. The party featured period-piece outfits as well as a replica of the ship’s iconic staircase.

Though the singer is a fan of the film, she was criticized for essentially theming a celebration after the real-life tragedy the movie was based on– over 1,500 people died when the Titanic ship sunk in 1912.

Adele once dressed up as Dolly Parton for Halloween.

caption Adele in her Dolly-Parton look. source Instagram/Adele

For Halloween 2017, the singer dressed up as country superstar Dolly Parton, calling her “the hero of [her] life” in an Instagram post. Parton later posted a video on Twitter to say that she was incredibly flattered and she definitely approved of Adele’s look.

Adele has a dachshund named Louie and a cat.

caption A dachshund (not Louie). source Wikimedia commons

In the past, she’s spoken about bringing Louie on tour with her – and she’s previously called the pup the “love of her life.”

Per Instagram, she also has a black cat that she adopted from a shelter.

She has a Beyoncé-inspired alter ego called Sasha Carter.

caption Adele is a pretty big Beyoncé fan. source Christopher Polk/Getty

She said she invented this alter ego that she uses to hype herself up just before she met Beyoncé in 2011.

“I was about to meet Beyoncé and I had a full-blown anxiety attack. ,” she told Rolling Stone. “Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said, ‘You’re amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.’ Can you believe she said that?”

Afterward, she said she was crying and thought, “‘What would Sasha Fierce do?’ That’s when Sasha Carter was born.” The name Sasha Carter comes from a mix of Beyoncé’s “Sasha Fierce” and the famed singer June Carter, per Rolling Stone.