Beloved “Toy Story” characters Woody and Buzz will soon have their final adventure together nearly 25 years after their first escapade. After facing many delays, the fourth movie in the series will hit theaters in June 2019.

Here are 10 surprising things you probably didn’t know about “Toy Story” to hold you over until the next movie is released.

“Toy Story” is in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The animated film broke a record for being the first feature-length computer-animated movie ever made.

Buzz Lightyear is named after a famous astronaut.

The animated space ranger is named after Buzz Aldrin, one of the first men to walk on the moon. Aldrin even gave toy Buzz space travel advice in 2008.

Pixar’s “Tin Toy” short helped lead to the creation of “Toy Story.”

In 1998,”‘Tin Toy‘ developed the idea of toys being alive, which eventually led to ‘Toy Story,'” John Lasseter, Pixar’s chief creative officer told Entertainment Weekly.

“Tin Toy” also won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short.

Buzz Lightyear’s colors were chosen for a surprisingly simple reason.

Lasseter told Trailer Addict that Buzz Lightyear’s suit was designed to look like the suits of early Apollo astronauts. But, they wanted to make Buzz more colorful.

So, he chose lime green because it’s his favorite color and purple because it’s his wife Nancy’s favorite color.

“Toy Story” might exist partially because of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

According to Deadline, Director John Lasseter believes the production success of the cross-studio film “The Nightmare Before Christmas” led to “Toy Story” getting the green light from Disney.

Before the Tim Burton film, no Disney animated movie had been made outside of the company. After that film’s success, he believes the studio was more open to collaborations.

“Toy Story” was the first Disney Pixar film to come to life.

“Toy Story” is a part of the Pixar Theory.

There’s a theory that speculates that all the Pixar movies exist within the same universe. “Toy Story,” the first Pixar film created, appears multiple times on the Pixar Theory timeline.

Based on this theory, the film takes place after the events that happen in fellow Pixar films “Brave” and “The Incredibles” even though “Toy Story” was released first.

Woody was originally sketched as a ventriloquist dummy.

The film initially drew Woody as a ventriloquist dummy. Of course, this was later changed as the film continued to develop.

Billy Crystal turned down a role in the film.

Although Tom Hanks was always the first choice for the voice of Woody, Tim Allen was actually the second choice for the voice of Buzz Lightyear.

Initially, Billy Crystal was asked to voice the space ranger but he turned down the role. Crystal told ABC that turning down this role was his only major career regret.

Crystal ended up voicing Pixar character Mike Wazowski from “Monsters Inc.”

Barbie was supposed to appear in the first movie.

Although Barbie appears in both the second and third movies, Mattel did not want her to appear in the original “Toy Story” film. She was written out of the first film and replaced by Bo Peep.

“Mattel in those days didn’t want Barbie in any kind of animated film because they felt it was important for her to be neutral, allowing girls to imprint any personality they wanted,” Craig L. Good, Pixar camera artist, wrote on Quora. “Obviously they later changed their minds.”

All of “Toy Story 2” was almost deleted because of just one line of code.

According to Mental Floss, Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull wrote in his book that “Toy Story 2” was almost entirely deleted with just one line of code.

“First, Woody’s hat disappeared. Then his boots. Then he disappeared entirely,” wrote Catmull in his book. “Whole sequences-poof!-were deleted from the drive.”

Fortunately, a technical director who was working from home had a backup copy of the film with her.

